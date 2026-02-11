Anzeige
WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
11.02.2026 02:24 Uhr
LG Electronics, Inc.: LG Electronics Debuts LG Thinq Pro For North American B2B Customers At Kbis KBIS

From Installation to Maintenance, LG's New Smart Home Platform Provides Efficient and Intuitive Management for Residential Builders, Installers and Property Managers

News Summary

  • At KBIS 2026, LG Electronics will introduce LG ThinQ Pro, its new platform for smart home management designed for B2B customers, further strengthening LG's presence in the North American builder market.
  • LG ThinQ Pro enables centralized management of appliances and residential spaces across diverse housing types, supporting installation, operation, maintenance, safety and energy efficiency management throughout the property lifecycle.
  • Designed for builders, installers and property managers, the platform helps improve operational efficiency, enhance safety and support long-term property value.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will introduce LG ThinQ Pro, a smart home management platform developed for B2B customers, at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Integrating LG's premium built-in appliances with advanced smart home management capabilities, the platform represents a new approach to residential property management and is expected to further strengthen LG's position in the North American builder market.

LG Electronics will introduce LG ThinQ Pro, a smart home management platform designed for B2B customers, at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show.

LG ThinQ Pro provides a comprehensive solution for builders, installers and property managers, offering a streamlined way to oversee appliances and living spaces. The platform targets the fast-growing multi-family housing sector, including apartment communities and rental properties, by providing a centralized system that covers processes from initial installation through day-to-day operations.

Streamlined Management from Installation to Maintenance

LG ThinQ Pro simplifies key stages of property management. Utilizing the dedicated ThinQ Pro app, installers can register multiple appliances through simple QR code scanning, helping streamline the initial setup process. Builders and property managers are also able to track installation progress in real time through a centralized digital workflow.

After installation, the LG ThinQ Pro dashboard provides a centralized view of appliance status across the property. The platform also supports asset tracking by unit, including model and serial information, and enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and a structured process for warranty management and service requests, helping maintain stable operation and service continuity.

Intelligent Operation for Cost and Safety Management

By creating a fully integrated ecosystem of connected home appliances and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, LG ThinQ Pro delivers new levels of operational efficiency[1] and safety. The platform can detect potential risks - such as water leaks from washing machines or blocked dryer ducts - and issue alerts to management, helping reduce the likelihood of incidents and supporting safer building operation.

An Elevated Living Experience to Maximize Property Value

LG ThinQ Pro empowers property managers to offer a differentiated, hassle-free living environment through smart routines, including automated modes for when residents are away or returning home. Recognizing that many properties already operate existing management systems, LG designed ThinQ Pro with flexibility in mind, allowing integration of required appliance data without the need for a complete system overhaul.[2]

The platform supports a more comfortable and connected living experience for residents while providing managers with tools to operate properties more efficiently.

"LG ThinQ Pro is a B2B-dedicated smart home platform that integrates our premium built-in appliance packages with differentiated operational solutions to simplify the management of appliances and living spaces in North America's varied residential environments," said Steve Baek, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We will continue to expand our B2B platform capabilities to support a wider range of residential applications."

Visitors to KBIS 2026 from February 17-19 can experience LG's differentiated B2B home management solutions, including LG ThinQ Pro, at the company's booth (W2100, Orange County Convention Center).

1. Actual energy savings and performance can vary based on specific property characteristics, occupant usage habits, and climate conditions

2. The method and scope of data integration for the management system will be determined through a separate consultation process.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company?

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

LG ThinQ Pro enables installers to set up LG appliances through a streamlined installation process, providing centralized management across connected devices.

LG ThinQ Pro allows builders to review appliance and property status through a centralized dashboard, supporting more efficient residential management.

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901699/Main__LG_ThinQ_Pro.jpg
Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901700/Image1__LG_ThinQ_PRO_QR_Code_Scanning.jpg
Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901701/Image2__LG_ThinQ_PRO_Dashboard.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-electronics-debuts-lg-thinq-pro-for-north-american-b2b-customers-at-kbis-2026-302684474.html

