Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
11.02.2026 02:14 Uhr
Hyundai E&C Advances Its Role in the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance: Large-Scale Nuclear Technology Seminar Held in Texas Draws Strong Industry Response

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10 (local time), Hyundai E&C hosted a "Large-Scale Nuclear Technology Seminar" at The Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, Texas. The event featured discipline- and field-specific professional sessions on large-scale nuclear power plant construction, aimed at enhancing local understanding of nuclear projects. At the same time, it served as a platform to enhance partnerships with leading local companies in support of the successful execution of the four-unit AP1000 nuclear power plant project planned within Fermi America's Project Matador- an 11-gigawatt private energy campus outside Amarillo, Texas.

Hyundai E&C Advances Its Role in the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance: Large-Scale Nuclear Technology Seminar Held in Texas Draws Strong Industry Response (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai E&C)

The seminar focused on the specialized nature of nuclear power plant construction, covering topics such as ?nuclear construction standards ?major mechanical installation disciplines ?modular construction concepts and procedures ?specialized nuclear construction works ?heavy lifting ?nuclear plant buildings ?and workforce development and training of specialized personnel.

The event drew representatives from approximately 100 companies, including Texas-based construction firms as well as key stakeholders from the U.S. nuclear power and construction industries, resulting in a strong turnout. Attendees included representatives from top-ranked ENR (Engineering News-Record) contractors in the United States, with whom Hyundai E&C has signed a series of partnership agreements over the past year to strengthen local collaboration. Based on the seminar content, participants shared relevant expertise and explored potential opportunities for cooperation.

Mesut Uzman, Fermi America Chief Nuclear Construction Office & CEO of Fermi Nuclear LLC, who attended the event, delivered congratulatory remarks, stating that, "AI-driven load growth is accelerating faster than most people realize. The next decade will be defined by who can build power infrastructure fast enough to support AI and industrial growth. Hyundai E&C brings the industrial scale and execution discipline needed to deliver significant energy projects like Fermi America's Project Matador. We see this partnership with Hyundai E&C as a critical step toward rebuilding U.S. energy capacity."

Given that years of suspended nuclear construction have led to a contraction of the domestic nuclear workforce and supply chain in the United States-creating challenges for the execution of large-scale projects-Hyundai E&C plans to use this seminar to enhance industry-wide understanding of nuclear power projects and to secure close cooperative relationships with highly capable companies, thereby strengthening its competitiveness in the local market.

