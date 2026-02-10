Rockwell Automation: Supporting Agile Production of Large-Scale, Sustainable Heating and Cooling Systems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / In the EU, heating and cooling accounts for about half of total energy consumption.* Danish OEM Fenagy A/S is scaling energy-efficient, natural-refrigerant heating and cooling solutions with reliable electrical control from RLAY A/S, a partner of Rockwell Automation company CUBIC.

Fenagy is meeting rising demand for large sustainable heating and cooling systems used for district heating, industrial processes, data centers, HVAC in large buildings, and other applications. Fenagy's advanced systems significantly reduce energy consumption and use only natural refrigerants, helping clients reduce operational costs and their carbon footprint. Powered by electricity, their systems further integrate renewable energy sources to limit reliance on fossil fuels.

To position for high-volume production demands for its custom-built systems, Fenagy partnered with RLAY to develop a standardized yet flexible control panel solution. The CUBIC Modular System has simplified and accelerated the full process from design to assembly. Integrating CUBIC's Galaxy design software further enabled a transition from 2D to 3D design and use of Digital Twin principles.

"Together, we have developed a standardized concept that allows for series production with the possibility to make adjustments based on the end-user's preferences," said Niels Erik Bjerregaard, electrical engineer, Fenagy A/S. "Both RLAY's knowledge and CUBIC's support and Galaxy software play an important role in this process."

Read more about CUBIC and Fenagy's work. Discover additional sustainability stories by reading the Rockwell Automation 2025 Sustainability Report.

*EUROSTAT, FEBRUARY 2024.

