Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091
04.03.26
343,70 Euro
+0,17 % +0,60
PR Newswire
04.03.2026
167 Leser
Rockwell Automation Announces Ronal Group Will Modernize Remote Access With New, Centralized System

Using secure remote access, the wheel manufacturer is hitting its security, productivity and regulatory goals

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Ronal Group, a leading maker of wheels for consumer and commercial vehicles, is consolidating remote access across sites worldwide using Rockwell Automation secure remote access technology.

Rockwell Automation Logo

As part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and regulatory alignment, the RONAL GROUP has adopted a centralized approach to managing authorized external access. The solution supports encrypted communication, role-based authorization and comprehensive monitoring capabilities in line with applicable regulatory requirements, including NIS2.

"Secure and reliable connectivity is an essential component of modern industrial operations," said Stefan Turi, industrial networks and cybersecurity sales executive, Rockwell Automation. "We are pleased to support the RONAL GROUP in strengthening its global connectivity framework."

The implementation enables the RONAL GROUP to manage approved remote access in a consistent and standardized manner across its operations. Access rights are assigned based on clearly defined roles and operational needs and are subject to defined governance processes.

"The introduction of a harmonized solution supports our ongoing efforts to enhance operational resilience and transparency," said Matthias Kratz, head of manufacturing IT, RONAL GROUP. "It allows us to manage authorized external access in a structured and controlled manner while supporting our compliance objectives. We were impressed by how easy the Rockwell Automation system was to configure to our needs and roll out to suppliers. Cybersecurity is a strategic priority for the RONAL GROUP. We continuously review and enhance our security framework to protect our operations, partners and customers."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-announces-ronal-group-will-modernize-remote-access-with-new-centralized-system-302701488.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
