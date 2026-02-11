SINGAPORE, Feb 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's longest-running sustainability event is coming to Bangkok. On 23 April 2026, the 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2026 lands in Thailand's vibrant capital, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and changemakers for a high-energy, future-focused gathering that redefines what a sustainability summit can be.Guided by the theme "AI, Energy & Transition: Resetting ESG in a New Economy," this flagship Summit reimagines the traditional conference into an immersive, high-impact experience bringing together innovation, leadership, and purpose on one dynamic stage.More than a conference, the Summit combines visionary discussions with inspiring award moments, exploring sustainability in an era shaped by AI, energy transition, and geopolitical change. Through immersive presentations, thought-provoking panels, and four integrated award segments, participants will examine how these forces are reshaping corporate responsibility and whether ESG is evolving fast enough for a digitised, energy-hungry world.The refreshed format blends insight with inspiration, featuring cinematic storytelling, live performances, and real-world case studies that spotlight purpose-driven leadership and transformational impact.With over 60 companies already confirmed from across Asia and beyond, momentum is strong.Organisations are also invited to participate in the 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards 2026, recognising initiatives that demonstrate measurable impact, strong governance, and strategic foresight.Award Categories Include:- Best Environmental Excellence Award- Best Community Programme Award- Excellence in Provision of Literacy & Education Award- Empowerment of Women Award- Best Workplace Practices- Product Excellence Award- CSR & ESG Leadership Award- Best CEO | Best CFO- Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations TeamBest Country Awards: Singapore | Malaysia | Thailand | Philippines | India | Indonesia | Cambodia | Vietnam | Middle EastAs ESG expectations rise, the Summit offers a timely platform for meaningful dialogue, practical insights, and recognition of credible initiatives set against the vibrant backdrop of Bangkok.Join us to ignite action, celebrate excellence, and help redefine ESG for a rapidly changing global economy.For more information visit the official Website: https://globalcsr.pinnaclegroup.global/For Media Inquiries:Eric KhooConference Director18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awardseric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.globalHDP / WhatsApp: +65 8383 2480Source: Pinnacle Group InternationalCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.