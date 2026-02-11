Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne are the first Optimal Balance Technology (OBT) hyaluronic acid injectables ever approved and launched in Japan, bringing advanced flexibility and natural movement to the market 1,2

These two new launches underscore Galderma's accelerating growth across the Japan Asia Pacific (JPAC) region

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, has announced the launch of Restylane Defyne and Restylane Refyne: the first OBT-based hyaluronic acid injectables ever authorized in Japan.1,2 The products designed for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds are now commercially available in the market.1,2

Restylane Defyne and Refyne leverage the unique balance of softness, flexibility, and support delivered by Galderma's proprietary OBT designed to move in harmony with facial expressions while maintaining shape and lift and are the first and only hyaluronic acid injectables clinically proven to restore youthful facial expressions.1,2,5-11 Restylane Refyne offers a smooth, flexible gel, ideal for delicate, highly expressive areas, while Restylane Defyne provides support for areas such as the jawline and deeper facial folds.1,2,5-11 These launches mark a major milestone for Galderma and represent an important chapter in its JPAC growth strategy, supporting the company's continuing expansion in one of the region's most dynamic aesthetics markets.

"The introduction of OBT technology to Japan is a significant milestone not only for clinicians but for the region's aesthetic landscape as a whole. By combining the power of both NASHA and OBT within the Restylane portfolio in Japan, physicians can tailor treatments more precisely than ever before. This broader set of tools supports natural-looking, expressive outcomes and aligns Japan with international best practice." DR. STEPHANIE LAM PLASTIC SURGEON, CENTRAL HEALTH MEDICAL PRACTICE HONG KONG

The Restylane portfolio in Japan now includes four products in total, with Refyne and Defyne joining NASHA-powered products, Restylane Classyc and Restylane Lyft.1-4 This versatile range enables clinicians to meet diverse patient needs, from soft, flexible formulations that smooth fine lines, to firmer gels that deliver contouring and support.1-7,12,13

The approvals of Restylane Refyne and Defyne in Japan were based on two pivotal, double-blinded, randomized, active-controlled phase III studies investigating the products in 171 and 162 subjects, respectively. Restylane Refyne and Defyne met the studies' endpoints, demonstrating a clinically meaningful improvement in wrinkle severity for up to 12 months, with most patients reporting at least a 1-grade improvement in self-assessment scores after six weeks.1,2

"The approval of Restylane Defyne and Refyne the first OBT HA injectables ever authorized in Japan is a landmark moment for Galderma in the region. A decade after NASHA's introduction to this market, we are proud to now offer a fully rounded Restylane portfolio that gives healthcare professionals even more precision and flexibility to meet the needs of their patients. Japan is an important growth engine for our business, and this milestone underscores our long-term commitment to bringing world-leading aesthetic technologies to the region." HON KEONG CHOO HEAD OF JPAC REGION GALDERMA

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 77 million treatments administered worldwide, Restylane is highly relevant in addressing some of today's most significant aesthetic trends and needs, from improving facial harmony following medication-driven weight loss to growing concerns around menopause-related skin health and aging.5,14-17 The arrival of OBT technology in Japan now aligns the market more closely with global Restylane availability, reinforcing the brand's position as the world's most scientifically studied and diverse hyaluronic acid injectables range.

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane hyaluronic acid treatments are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.4,5,18,19 Our hyaluronic acid is minimally modified and our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose.20-22 Powered by NASHA, NASHA HD, OBT and SB-NASHA technologies, Restylane offers gels with the highest firmness to the highest flexibility, enabling personalized treatments that deliver structural support, natural-looking results, and a healthy glow.12,13,23,24 Trusted for almost three decades, our hyaluronic acid gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural-looking results.5-7

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

