GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

HEINEKEN Holding NV: HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2025 FULL YEAR RESULTS

Amsterdam, 11 February 2026

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2025 FULL YEAR RESULTS

Well-balanced performance in challenging market conditions

IFRS Measures BEIA Measures
(in € million) Total
growth 		(in € million) Organic
growth
Revenue 34,257 -4.7% Revenue (beia) 34,395 0.2%
Net revenue 28,753 -3.6% Net revenue (beia) 28,890 1.6%
Operating profit 3,406 -3.2% Operating profit (beia) 4,385 4.4%
Operating profit margin 11.8% 5 bps Operating profit (beia) margin 15.2% 41 bps
Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V. 952 Net profit (beia) 2,662 4.9%
Diluted EPS 3.39 Diluted EPS (beia) 4.78 3.6%
Free operating cash flow 2,602
Net debt / EBITDA (beia) 2.2x

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for 2025 amounts to €952 million.

Distribution of excess share buyback proceeds of circa €0.16 per outstanding share to be approved by the General meeting of Shareholders of Heineken Holding N.V.

Unless stated otherwise, all comments and figures in this announcement refer to BEIA metrics, and growth % or bps indicate organic growth, except for Diluted EPS (beia) which is calculated on a constant currency basis.

Growth: Quality volume and mix with market share gains in subdued market conditions

  • Total volume declined 1.2%, with consolidated volume down 2.1%, and licensed volume up 17.8%.
  • Heineken volume grew 2.7%, global brands volume grew 1.9%.
  • Net revenue grew 1.6%, net revenue per hectolitre up 3.8%.
  • Over 60% of HEINEKEN's markets, including over 80% of HEINEKEN's priority growth markets gaining or holding share.
  • Marketing and selling expenses expanded to 9.9% of net revenue.

Profitability: Strong productivity gains enabling margin expansion

  • Gross savings in excess of €500 million, with an increased flow-through to profit.
  • Operating profit grew 4.4% with operating profit margin expanding 41 bps to 15.2%.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) of €4.78, up 3.6% (2024: €4.89).

Capital Efficiency: Another year of solid cash flow generation, with improved ROIC

  • Free Operating Cash Flow of €2.6 billion, translating into a cash conversion ratio of 87%.
  • Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) absolute increase of 57 bps to 22.7%, incl. goodwill & intangibles up 21 bps to 9.4%.
  • Heineken N.V. completed first tranche of the €1.5 billion share buyback programme, second €750 million tranche to start shortly. Heineken Holding N.V. participated pro rata to its shareholding.
  • Dividend of €1.90 per share proposed. Dividend payout policy to be expanded to the range of 30% to 50%.

2026: Accelerating the disciplined execution of EverGreen 2030, integrating FIFCO

  • Increasing investment in growth focused on global brands, faster innovation and sharper execution.
  • Accelerating productivity at scale to unlock significant savings, reducing 5,000 to 6,000 roles over next two years.
  • Integrating FIFCO beverage and retail businesses in Central America, expected to be immediately accretive to EPS.
  • Anticipating FY2026 operating profit to grow in the range of 2% to 6%.


Annual Report 2025

Today we published our Heineken Holding N.V. Annual Report, you can access the full report here: https://www.heinekenholding.com/investors/results-reports-webcasts-presentations

ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl
Media Investors
Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Head of Media Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor video webcast about its 2025 FY results today, 11 February 2026, at 10:00 CET/ 09:00 GMT/ 04:00 EST. The live video webcast will be accessible via the company's website:
https://www.theheinekencompany.com/investors/results-reports-webcasts-and-presentations.

An audio replay service will also be made available after the webcast at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (local): +44 20 3936 2999
Netherlands (local): +31 85 888 7233
United States: +1 646 233 4753
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999
For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers
Participation password for all countries: 375706

Attachment

  • Heineken Holding N.V. 2025 FY Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
