Das Instrument 8AZ1 US05501U2050 AZUL SA PFD ADR 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.02.2026

The instrument 8AZ1 US05501U2050 AZUL SA PFD ADR 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.02.2026



Das Instrument CYB IL0011334468 CYBERARK SOFTWARE IS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.02.2026

The instrument CYB IL0011334468 CYBERARK SOFTWARE IS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2026



Das Instrument V5W FI0009800098 AFARAK GROUP SE A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.02.2026

The instrument V5W FI0009800098 AFARAK GROUP SE A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2026





