Sinch AB: Sinch announces strategic partnership with Lovable to power communications for AI-native applications

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announced a strategic partnership with Lovable, the Sweden-based AI software creation platform, that will deeply integrate Sinch's communications infrastructure into the Lovable Cloud, bringing simple and scalable communication tools to its global community of builders.

AI-native platforms are increasingly becoming the foundation for modern software. As applications move into production and begin acting in real-world environments, reliable communications become critical. For many teams, managing multiple communications providers adds unnecessary complexity that slows scale and execution.

The partnership with Lovable positions Sinch as the trusted communications infrastructure for the AI economy, enabling users to focus on building intelligent experiences while relying on proven global omnichannel reach. Together, the companies will explore how communications capabilities can be embedded more natively into AI-driven applications over time.

"We are in the midst of a profound transformation in how software is built, with AI democratizing the ability for a new generation of builders to create powerful applications" says Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "For these innovations to succeed, they require a foundation of reliable, scalable, intelligent and trusted communications. Just as Sinch has been the communications backbone for the leaders of the cloud era, we are now positioned to power the AI pioneers of today. Our partnership with Lovable embeds our proven, global communications platform into the heart of the AI-native movement, ensuring that the next wave of software has the trusted execution layer it needs to change the world."

The collaboration will begin with email, using Sinch's Mailgun platform to evaluate how production-grade email capabilities can support users building on Lovable. The partnership is expected to expand into additional messaging and voice capabilities as it evolves, together with further internal and external Sinch app development on the Lovable platform.

"For decades, software creation was gated by technical skill. That gate is coming down. The real bottleneck now is whether you have something worth building, not whether you can write code" says Anton Osika, CEO and cofounder of Lovable. "We see this across our customers, from solo founders to large organizations, as people with real domain knowledge move from ideas to working products. As creation becomes easier, the infrastructure around it has to be dependable. Partnering with Sinch gives builders access to communications that work globally in the background, so they can focus on shipping and scaling what matters."



Lovable is used by users and startups building AI-powered applications that are increasingly moving from prototype to production. The partnership reflects Sinch's broader focus on providing trusted, scalable communications infrastructure for modern software platforms, as AI-native applications reshape how businesses and customers interact.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 190,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email, and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 28.7 billion) in 2024 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: SINCH). Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-announces-strategic-partnership-with-lovable-to-power-communications-for-ai-native-application,c4305240

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4305240/3926082.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/laurinda-pang---ceo-sinch,c3509185 Laurinda Pang - CEO Sinch https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/anton-osika---co-founder-and-ceo-lovable,c3509186 Anton Osika - Co-founder and CEO Lovable

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-announces-strategic-partnership-with-lovable-to-power-communications-for-ai-native-applications-302684751.html