ENDURANCE Debuts at LNG2026, Accelerating Global Expansion Through Technological Excellence

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 2 to 5, 2026, ENDURANCE ENERGY EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. showcased its comprehensive portfolio of clean energy equipment and integrated solutions at the 21st International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026), held at the Qatar National Convention Center. Under the theme "Power a Green Future", The company reinforced its commitment to deepening international market engagement and demonstrating Chinese intelligent manufacturing's capabilities in driving the global energy transition. The 35,000-square-metre exhibition floor hosted 300 exhibitors across the LNG value chain.

As a national high-tech enterprise and industry champion, Endurance presented four flagship products that garnered significant attention from global experts and potential partners:

The Containerised LNG Refueling Station features a compact design under 14 meters with intelligent PLC controls, minimizing residual liquid and enhancing safety.

features a compact design under 14 meters with intelligent PLC controls, minimizing residual liquid and enhancing safety. The Modularized LNG Liquefaction Plant utilizes proprietary mixed refrigeration technology, offering flexible configurations and daily capacities from 1 to 100 MMSCFD with proven stability and efficiency.

utilizes proprietary mixed refrigeration technology, offering flexible configurations and daily capacities from 1 to 100 MMSCFD with proven stability and efficiency. The i ntegrated L- CNG Refueling Station combines LNG and CNG functionalities in a skid-mounted design for efficient land use and rapid deployment.

combines LNG and CNG functionalities in a skid-mounted design for efficient land use and rapid deployment. The Integrated CNG Refueling Station employs a high-efficiency hydraulic system, boosting compression efficiency by 30% and operational stability compared to traditional models.

Throughout the exhibition, Endurance's technical teams engaged in in-depth discussions with international visitors, exploring new pathways for the LNG industry's development. Leveraging Qatar's position as the world's leading LNG exporter, currently expanding its North Field to reach 126 million tons of annual capacity, Endurance strengthened its global brand presence. The company's products are already successfully exported to over 20 countries and regions across Europe, Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia.

Beyond its core natural gas equipment, Endurance has strategically expanded into the hydrogen energy sector, achieving full domestic production of critical components like compressors. Company officials emphasized that LNG2026 marks a key milestone in their commitment to independent technological innovation. Endurance remains dedicated to deepening its global market presence, broadening application scenarios for clean energy solutions, and contributing Chinese expertise to worldwide energy transformation efforts. The company looks forward to collaborating with international partners to build a sustainable, green energy future.

