Reset Health Further Strengthens Advisory Board With Appointment of Pinder Sahota

The appointment of former General Manager of Novo Nordisk UK follows the recent appointment of Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam to Reset Health's Advisory Board

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reset Health ("the Company"), the experts in the personalised management of chronic disease, today announces Pinder Sahota has joined the Company as a member of its Advisory Board. The announcement follows the recent appointment of former Deputy Chief Medical Officer to HM Government, Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam to Reset Health's Advisory Board. The appointments underscore the Company's commitment to assembling world-class expertise to support its next phase of growth.

Pinder most recently served as General Manager and Corporate Vice President at Novo Nordisk UK, leading the Company through periods of growth including the development and commercialisation of GLP-1s in the UK market. He brings a distinguished track record in strategic health innovation, digital transformation, and executive leadership, with over 20 years of senior commercial and leadership life sciences experience, having held a variety of senior roles including GSK, AstraZeneca and Smith & Nephew. Pinder has also played an active role in shaping sector-wide priorities, previously serving as President of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) Chairman of the Confederation of Business Industry's (CBI) Health Council, and Vice Chair of the European Medicines Group.

Pinder joins Reset Health at a pivotal moment as it expands its clinically driven, technology-enabled model of integrated care designed to complement GLP-1 medications, and support long-term, sustainable outcomes for people living with chronic conditions including obesity.

The two appointments reinforce Reset Health's commitment to building a robust advisory board guided by leading clinical and industry experts, as the company expands its technology-enabled, integrated care model for obesity and other chronic conditions, delivering better outcomes for patients, clinicians and health systems.

Oliver McGuinness, Chief Executive Officer at Reset Health, said: "We are delighted to welcome Pinder to Reset Health. His decades of experience as a pharmaceutical leader will be instrumental as we continue to build integrated, personalised models of care for people living with obesity and related chronic conditions. Alongside the recent addition of Sir Jonathan, Pinder's appointment further bolsters our expert team as we work towards our mission of delivering meaningful and sustainable change for patients, and benefits for healthcare systems in the UK and globally."

Pinder Sahota, Advisor at Reset Health, commented: "Reset Health's approach recognises that obesity is a chronic condition that requires high-quality, multifaceted, long-term care, not a short-term, commodity approach to medication alone. I am delighted to support the team as they scale an integrated care model that combines clinical excellence with intelligent digital tools and works collaboratively with partners to deliver better outcomes for patients and health systems."

Notes to Editors

About Reset Health?

Reset Health (www.resethealth.clinic) is a digital health company delivering end-to-end management of chronic conditions by combining its Reset Technology Platform (RTP), with the latest innovative evidence-based clinical care pathways for each chronic condition it treats. Reset's integrated care model for metabolic health, Roczen (www.roczen.com), is used in conjunction with new anti-obesity medications, GLP-1s and GIPs, to enhance health outcomes of patients with obesity and associated co-morbidities.

Reset Health is regulated by the Care Quality Commission and recommended by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) on a time-limited basis as further evidence is generated. Reset Health provides care across the UK, Europe and Malaysia where its integrated care models are available to millions of patients, working with pharma, governments, employers, insurers, private providers and health systems.

www.resethealth.clinic