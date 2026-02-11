Metacon AB: Metacon publishes Year-end report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Both the fourth quarter and 2025 as a whole represented the strongest financial result in Metacon's history. Net revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 90.1 million, an increase of 463 percent compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The outcome was in line with our expectations and driven by successful deliveries in larger projects. For the full year, net revenue amounted to SEK 237.8 million, which corresponds to an improvement of 488 percent compared to the previous year.

For the full CEO-comment, see the Year-end report in its entirety.

Quarter October-December 2025

Net revenue amounted to SEK 90.1 (16.0) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -10.4 (-33.4) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -13.5 (-36.3) million

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -13.5 (-38.5) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.05)

Period January-December 2025

Net revenue amounted to SEK 237.8 (40.4) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -46.1 (-123.0) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -58.0 (-134.2) million

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -60.8 (-137.9) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.21)

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the 2025 financial year

Events during and after the quarter

On October 3, Metacon completed the 7,5 MW hydrogen project contract with Elektra worth EUR 7.1 million.

On October 14, Metacon acquired significant parts of Hynion Sverige AB's bankruptcy estate. The assets include high-quality components for hydrogen refueling stations, with an initial value of approximately SEK 67 million. The purchase price amounted to SEK 3.5 million.

On 28 November, Metacon announced that they had received a payment of EUR 2.1 million (approximately SEK 23.4 million) from Elektra Power SRL as an advance for the delivery of a 7.5 MW electrolysis plant.

On January 5, Metacon announced that the company is increasing its shareholding in Botnia Hydrogen AB through a set-off issue.

On January 20, Metacon announced that the company will receive temporary project financing of SEK 50 million from Fenja Capital.

Contact

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862 mattias.jansson@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to This report is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 11, 2026, at 08:00 CET.

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

