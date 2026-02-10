NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $94.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $96.0 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $86.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2025 was $388.9 million or $4.92 per diluted share, which compares to $360.1 million, or $4.43 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, "The fourth quarter capped another year of success for National MI. In 2025, we delivered strong operating performance, generated significant NIW volume and consistent growth in our insured portfolio, and achieved record financial results and a 16.2% return on equity. We have a strong customer franchise, a talented team driving us forward every day, an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, and a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we're well-positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders."

Selected fourth quarter 2025 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $221.4 billion, compared to $218.4 billion at the end of the third quarter and $210.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net premiums earned were $152.5 million, compared to $151.3 million in the third quarter and $143.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Total revenue was $180.7 million, compared to $178.7 million in the third quarter and $166.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Insurance claims and claim expenses were $21.2 million, compared to $18.6 million in the third quarter and $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loss ratio was 13.9%, compared to 12.3% in the third quarter and 12.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Underwriting and operating expenses were $31.1 million, compared to $29.2 million in the third quarter and $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Expense ratio was 20.4%, compared to 19.3% in the third quarter and 21.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net income was $94.2 million, compared to $96.0 million in the third quarter and $86.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted EPS was $1.20, compared to $1.22 in the third quarter and $1.07 in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted net income was $93.8 million, compared to $95.7 million in the third quarter and $86.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.20, compared to $1.21 in the third quarter and $1.07 in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Shareholders' equity was $2.6 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $33.98. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $34.58, up 4% compared to $33.32 in the third quarter and 16% compared to $29.80 in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 14.8%, compared to 15.6% in the third quarter and 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Annualized adjusted return on equity was 14.7%, compared to 15.5% in the third quarter and 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.





At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $3.5 billion and net risk-based required assets were $2.1 billion.





Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change (1) Change (1) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force - 221.4 - 218.4 - 210.2 1 - 5 - New Insurance Written - NIW 14.2 13.0 11.9 9 - 19 - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned - 152.5 - 151.3 - 143.5 1 - 6 - Net Investment Income 27.5 26.8 22.7 3 - 21 - Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 21.2 18.6 17.3 14 - 23 - Underwriting and Operating Expenses 31.1 29.2 31.1 7 - - - Adjusted Net Income 93.8 95.7 86.1 (2 )%

9 - Adjusted Diluted EPS - 1.20 - 1.21 - 1.07 (1 )%

12 - Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (2) - 34.58 - 33.32 - 29.80 4 - 16 - Loss Ratio 13.9 - 12.3 - 12.0 - Expense Ratio 20.4 - 19.3 - 21.7 -

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned - 152,457 - 143,520 - 602,212 - 564,688 Net investment income 27,529 22,718 102,937 85,316 Net realized investment gains 487 33 432 23 Other revenues 263 233 859 944 Total revenues 180,736 166,504 706,440 650,971 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 21,172 17,253 57,649 31,544 Underwriting and operating expenses 31,069 31,092 119,908 118,397 Service expenses 213 184 601 723 Interest expense 7,133 7,102 28,478 36,896 Total expenses 59,587 55,631 206,636 187,560 Income before income taxes 121,149 110,873 499,804 463,411 Income tax expense 26,932 24,706 110,878 103,305 Net income - 94,217 - 86,167 - 388,926 - 360,106 Earnings per share Basic - 1.23 - 1.09 - 5.01 - 4.51 Diluted - 1.20 - 1.07 - 4.92 - 4.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 76,700 78,997 77,626 79,844 Diluted 78,208 80,623 79,038 81,273 Loss ratio (1) 13.9 - 12.0 - 9.6 - 5.6 - Expense ratio (2) 20.4 - 21.7 - 19.9 - 21.0 - Combined ratio 34.3 - 33.7 - 29.5 - 26.6 -

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,190,174 and $2,876,343) - 3,137,023 - 2,723,541 Cash and cash equivalents 43,937 54,308 Premiums receivable, net 86,259 82,804 Accrued investment income 27,253 22,386 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 64,372 64,327 Software and equipment, net 21,727 25,681 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Reinsurance recoverable 38,577 32,260 Prepaid federal income taxes 400,258 322,175 Other assets 18,058 18,857 Total assets - 3,841,098 - 3,349,973 Liabilities Debt - 417,031 - 415,146 Unearned premiums 46,660 65,217 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 101,595 103,164 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 196,429 152,071 Deferred tax liability, net 478,890 386,192 Other liabilities 8,507 10,751 Total liabilities 1,249,112 1,132,541 Shareholders' equity Common stock - 76,285,242 and 78,600,726 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 884 879 Additional paid-in capital 1,016,772 1,004,692 Treasury stock, at cost: 12,086,223 and 9,301,900 common shares as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (351,772 - (246,594 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (46,083 - (124,804 - Retained earnings 1,972,185 1,583,259 Total shareholders' equity 2,591,986 2,217,432 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 3,841,098 - 3,349,973

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) As of and for the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 2025 2024 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned - 152,457 - 151,323 - 143,520 - 602,212 - 564,688 Net investment income 27,529 26,773 22,718 102,937 85,316 Net realized investment gains 487 321 33 432 23 Other revenues 263 262 233 859 944 Total revenues 180,736 178,679 166,504 706,440 650,971 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 21,172 18,554 17,253 57,649 31,544 Underwriting and operating expenses 31,069 29,156 31,092 119,908 118,397 Service expenses 213 162 184 601 723 Interest expense 7,133 7,124 7,102 28,478 36,896 Total expenses 59,587 54,996 55,631 206,636 187,560 Income before income taxes 121,149 123,683 110,873 499,804 463,411 Income tax expense 26,932 27,684 24,706 110,878 103,305 Net income - 94,217 - 95,999 - 86,167 - 388,926 - 360,106 Adjustments: Net realized investment gains (487 - (321 - (33 - (432 - (23 - Capital markets transaction costs - - - - 6,966 Adjusted income before taxes 120,662 123,362 110,840 499,372 470,354 Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (1) (102 - (67 - (7 - (90 - 1,458 Adjusted net income - 93,832 - 95,745 - 86,141 - 388,584 - 365,591 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 78,208 78,830 80,623 79,038 81,273 Diluted EPS - 1.20 - 1.22 - 1.07 - 4.92 - 4.43 Adjusted diluted EPS - 1.20 - 1.21 - 1.07 - 4.92 - 4.50 Return on equity 14.8 - 15.6 - 15.6 - 16.2 - 17.4 - Adjusted return on equity 14.7 - 15.5 - 15.6 - 16.2 - 17.6 - Expense ratio (2) 20.4 - 19.3 - 21.7 - 19.9 - 21.0 - Adjusted expense ratio (3) 20.4 - 19.3 - 21.7 - 19.9 - 21.0 - Combined ratio (4) 34.3 - 31.5 - 33.7 - 29.5 - 26.6 - Adjusted combined ratio (5) 34.3 - 31.5 - 33.7 - 29.5 - 26.6 - Book value per share (6) - 33.98 - 32.62 - 28.21 Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) - 34.58 - 33.32 - 29.80

(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by shares outstanding.

(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Historical Quarterly Data 2025 2024 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned - 152,457 - 151,323 - 149,066 - 149,366 - 143,520 Net investment income 27,529 26,773 24,949 23,686 22,718 Net realized investment gains (losses) 487 321 (400 - 24 33 Other revenues 263 262 164 170 233 Total revenues 180,736 178,679 173,779 173,246 166,504 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 21,172 18,554 13,445 4,478 17,253 Underwriting and operating expenses 31,069 29,156 29,508 30,175 31,092 Service expenses 213 162 110 116 184 Interest expense 7,133 7,124 7,115 7,106 7,102 Total expenses 59,587 54,996 50,178 41,875 55,631 Income before income taxes 121,149 123,683 123,601 131,371 110,873 Income tax expense 26,932 27,684 27,450 28,812 24,706 Net income - 94,217 - 95,999 - 96,151 - 102,559 - 86,167 Earnings per share Basic - 1.23 - 1.24 - 1.23 - 1.31 - 1.09 Diluted - 1.20 - 1.22 - 1.21 - 1.28 - 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 76,700 77,410 77,987 78,407 78,997 Diluted 78,208 78,830 79,256 79,858 80,623 Other data Loss ratio (1) 13.9 - 12.3 - 9.0 - 3.0 - 12.0 - Expense ratio (2) 20.4 - 19.3 - 19.8 - 20.2 - 21.7 - Combined ratio (3) 34.3 - 31.5 - 28.8 - 23.2 - 33.7 -

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written (NIW) - 14,203 - 13,012 - 12,464 - 9,221 - 11,925 New risk written 3,631 3,399 3,260 2,428 3,134 Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1) 221,448 218,376 214,653 211,308 210,183 Risk-in-force (RIF) (1) 59,313 58,538 57,496 56,515 56,113 Policies in force (count) (1) 684,058 677,010 668,638 661,490 659,567 Average loan size ($ value in thousands- (1) - 324 - 323 - 321 - 319 - 319 Coverage percentage (2) 26.8 - 26.8 - 26.8 - 26.7 - 26.7 - Loans in default (count) (1) 7,661 7,093 6,709 6,859 6,642 Default rate (1) 1.12 - 1.05 - 1.00 - 1.04 - 1.01 - Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1) - 656 - 600 - 569 - 567 - 545 Average net premium yield (3) 0.28 - 0.28 - 0.28 - 0.28 - 0.27 - Earnings from cancellations - 0.8 - 0.7 - 0.7 - 0.6 - 0.8 Annual persistency (4) 83.4 - 83.9 - 84.1 - 84.3 - 84.6 - Quarterly run-off (5) 5.1 - 4.3 - 4.3 - 3.9 - 4.5 -

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.

NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present NIW and primary IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

NIW For the three months ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In Millions) Monthly - 13,841 - 12,727 - 12,214 - 9,049 - 11,688 Single 362 285 250 172 237 Total - 14,203 - 13,012 - 12,464 - 9,221 - 11,925

Primary IIF As of December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 (In Millions) Monthly - 204,925 - 201,671 - 197,608 - 193,856 - 192,228 Single 16,523 16,705 17,045 17,452 17,955 Total - 221,448 - 218,376 - 214,653 - 211,308 - 210,183

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, 2023 QSR Transaction, 2024 QSR Transaction, and 2025 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), traditional reinsurance transactions (the 2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction, 2023-2 XOL Transaction, 2024 XOL Transaction, and 2025 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions), and insurance-linked note transactions (the 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions (1) Ceded risk-in-force - 12,805,761 - 12,699,082 - 12,764,708 - 12,888,870 - 13,024,200 Ceded premiums earned (40,131 - (39,847 - (40,227 - (41,011 - (41,596 - Ceded claims and claim expenses 4,682 4,123 3,253 523 4,075 Ceding commission earned 10,182 10,246 9,669 9,768 9,997 Profit commission 18,310 19,083 19,958 23,398 20,149 The XOL Transactions Ceded premiums - (11,037 - - (10,656 - - (10,350 - - (10,168 - - (9,969 - The ILN Transactions (2) Ceded premiums - (3,007 - - (3,036 - - (3,244 - - (3,311 - - (4,217 -

(1) Effective July 1, 2025, NMIC terminated its coverage with all reinsurers under the 2016 QSR Transaction by mutual agreement on a cut-off basis.

(2) Effective December 27, 2024, NMIC exercised its optional termination rights to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements with Oaktown Re V Ltd., respectively. In connection with the terminations and commutations, the insurance-linked notes issued by Oaktown Re V Ltd. were redeemed in full with a distribution of remaining collateral assets.



The tables below present our total NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (In Millions) >= 760 - 7,907 - 6,789 - 6,508 - 26,190 - 24,808 740-759 2,620 2,395 2,090 9,049 8,098 720-739 1,654 1,626 1,621 6,042 5,907 700-719 1,010 1,094 890 3,830 3,794 680-699 569 617 575 2,189 2,392 <=679 443 491 241 1,600 1,045 Total - 14,203 - 13,012 - 11,925 - 48,900 - 46,044 Weighted average FICO 759 756 758 757 757

NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (In Millions) 95.01% and above - 1,606 - 1,566 - 1,510 - 5,863 - 5,908 90.01% to 95.00% 5,970 5,809 5,370 21,539 21,149 85.01% to 90.00% 4,627 4,062 3,740 15,327 13,994 85.00% and below 2,000 1,575 1,305 6,171 4,993 Total - 14,203 - 13,012 - 11,925 - 48,900 - 46,044 Weighted average LTV 91.6 - 92.1 - 92.1 - 91.9 - 92.3 -

NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (In Millions) Purchase - 11,840 - 12,416 - 10,799 - 44,891 - 43,921 Refinance 2,363 596 1,126 4,009 2,123 Total - 14,203 - 13,012 - 11,925 - 48,900 - 46,044

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of December 31, 2025.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2025 IIF RIF Book Year (In Millions) 2025 - 46,034 - 11,977 2024 37,483 9,968 2023 28,761 7,611 2022 41,551 11,188 2021 40,887 11,331 2020 and before 26,732 7,238 Total - 221,448 - 59,313

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In Millions) >= 760 - 111,255 - 109,470 - 105,315 740-759 40,008 39,273 37,321 720-739 30,503 30,275 29,343 700-719 20,491 20,355 19,766 680-699 13,448 13,447 13,374 <=679 5,743 5,556 5,064 Total - 221,448 - 218,376 - 210,183

Primary RIF by FICO As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In Millions) >= 760 - 29,500 - 29,084 - 27,883 740-759 10,787 10,589 10,006 720-739 8,275 8,211 7,926 700-719 5,619 5,575 5,383 680-699 3,672 3,662 3,615 <=679 1,460 1,417 1,300 Total - 59,313 - 58,538 - 56,113

Primary IIF by LTV As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In Millions) 95.01% and above - 26,739 - 25,978 - 23,555 90.01% to 95.00% 109,228 107,914 103,472 85.01% to 90.00% 66,285 65,815 64,290 85.00% and below 19,196 18,669 18,866 Total - 221,448 - 218,376 - 210,183

Primary RIF by LTV As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In Millions) 95.01% and above - 8,404 - 8,151 - 7,345 90.01% to 95.00% 32,223 31,850 30,563 85.01% to 90.00% 16,412 16,318 15,956 85.00% and below 2,274 2,219 2,249 Total - 59,313 - 58,538 - 56,113

Primary RIF by Loan Type As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Fixed 98 - 98 - 98 - Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years - - - Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 - 100 - 100 -

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period - 218,376 - 214,653 - 207,538 NIW 14,203 13,012 11,925 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (11,131 - (9,289 - (9,280 - IIF, end of period - 221,448 - 218,376 - 210,183



Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated:

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 California 10.1 - 10.1 - 10.1 - Texas 8.3 8.3 8.6 Florida 7.2 7.2 7.3 Georgia 4.0 4.0 4.1 Illinois 4.0 4.0 3.8 Virginia 3.7 3.7 3.7 Washington 3.6 3.7 3.9 Pennsylvania 3.5 3.5 3.4 Ohio 3.5 3.4 3.3 New York 3.3 3.3 3.2 Total 51.2 - 51.2 - 51.4 -

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025 Book Year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance

in Force -

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of

Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception

to Date) (1) Cumulative

Default

Rate (2) Current

Default

Rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2016 and prior - 37,222 - 1,795 5 - 151,615 9,581 186 417 2.1 - 0.4 - 1.9 - 2017 21,582 1,489 7 - 85,897 8,609 222 193 2.0 - 0.5 - 2.6 - 2018 27,295 1,939 7 - 104,043 10,683 349 210 2.4 - 0.5 - 3.3 - 2019 45,141 5,067 11 - 148,423 23,037 447 123 2.0 - 0.4 - 1.9 - 2020 62,702 16,442 26 - 186,174 59,727 537 71 1.3 - 0.3 - 0.9 - 2021 85,574 40,887 48 - 257,972 140,027 1,650 161 3.3 - 0.7 - 1.2 - 2022 58,734 41,551 71 - 163,281 123,834 2,204 249 16.6 - 1.5 - 1.8 - 2023 40,473 28,761 71 - 111,994 85,236 1,097 72 15.7 - 1.0 - 1.3 - 2024 46,044 37,483 81 - 120,747 103,277 818 12 14.5 - 0.7 - 0.8 - 2025 48,900 46,034 94 - 125,570 120,047 151 - 6.4 - 0.1 - 0.1 - Total - 473,667 - 221,448 1,455,716 684,058 7,661 1,508

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In Thousands) Beginning balance - 180,347 - 135,520 - 152,071 - 123,974 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (35,315 - (29,214 - (32,260 - (27,514 - Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 145,032 106,306 119,811 96,460 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 26,137 21,674 114,721 93,206 Prior years (3) (5,449 - (4,421 - (57,889 - (61,662 - Total claims and claim expenses incurred (4) 20,688 17,253 56,832 31,544 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 1,325 458 1,605 638 Prior years (3) 6,543 3,290 19,150 7,555 Reinsurance terminations (5) - - (1,964 - - Total claims and claim expenses paid 7,868 3,748 18,791 8,193 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 157,852 119,811 157,852 119,811 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 38,577 32,260 38,577 32,260 Ending balance - 196,429 - 152,071 - 196,429 - 152,071

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $102.0 million attributed to net case reserves and $10.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2025, $83.5 million attributed to net case reserves and $8.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $48.4 million attributed to net case reserves and $8.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2025, $54.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(4) Excludes aggregate fees $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 incurred in connection with the termination or amendment of certain QSR Transactions.

(5) Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination or amendment of certain QSR Transactions.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Beginning default inventory 7,093 5,712 6,642 5,099 Plus: new defaults 2,821 2,742 9,940 8,757 Less: cures (2,074 - (1,684 - (8,427 - (6,899 - Less: claims paid (164 - (108 - (445 - (276 - Less: rescission and claims denied (15 - (20 - (49 - (39 - Ending default inventory 7,661 6,642 7,661 6,642

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 164 108 445 276 Total amount paid for claims - 9,772 - 4,777 - 25,873 - 10,491 Average amount paid per claim - 60 - 44 - 58 - 38 Severity (2) 81 - 65 - 76 - 61 -

(1) Count includes 21 and 71 claims settled without payment during the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and 32 and 88 claims settled without payment during the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

Average reserve per default: As of December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In Thousands) Case (1) - 23.5 - 21.0 IBNR (1) (2) 2.1 1.9 Total - 25.6 - 22.9

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and net risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated: