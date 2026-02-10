ASTERA LABS, INC.: Astera Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Record quarterly revenue of $270.6 million, up 17% QoQ, and record full-year revenue of $852.5 million, up 115% year-over-year

Broadening Scorpio X-Series smart fabric roadmap to address expanding scale-up market opportunities supporting multiple customers, starting production ramp for lead platform

Appointed Desmond Lynch as Chief Financial Officer with Mike Tate transitioning to the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2025, ended December 31, 2025.

"Astera Labs delivered strong financial results in Q4 with revenue growing by 17% sequentially to a new record level of $270.6 million, highlighting a stellar 2025 with full-year revenue growth of 115% year-over-year," said Jitendra Mohan, Astera Labs' Chief Executive Officer. "The market opportunity for our Intelligent Connectivity Platform continues to grow rapidly, encompassing multiple product lines, physical media, form factors, and protocols for standard and custom applications. Considering the strong customer momentum and revenue opportunities, Astera Labs is accelerating R&D investment, including opening a new design center in Israel to further capitalize on this high-growth market opportunity."

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Financial Results:

Revenue of $270.6 million, up 17% sequentially and up 92% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin of 75.6%

GAAP operating income of $67.0 million

GAAP operating margin of 24.7%

GAAP net income of $45.0 million

GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.25

Non-GAAP Financial Results (excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments):

Non-GAAP gross margin of 75.7%

Non-GAAP operating income of $108.9 million

Non-GAAP operating margin of 40.2%

Non-GAAP net income of $104.8 million

Non-GAAP pro forma diluted earnings per share of $0.58





Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Financial Results:

Revenue of $852.5 million, up 115% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin of 75.7%

GAAP operating income of $173.4 million

GAAP operating margin of 20.3%

GAAP net income of $219.1 million

GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $1.22

Non-GAAP Financial Results (excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments):

Non-GAAP gross margin of 75.8%

Non-GAAP operating income of $334.4 million

Non-GAAP operating margin of 39.2%

Non-GAAP net income of $331.0 million

Non-GAAP pro forma diluted earnings per share of $1.84





Chief Financial Officer Transition

Astera Labs announced that Mike Tate will transition from his CFO role to become a full-time Strategic Advisor to the CEO. During this time, he will also support a smooth leadership handoff to his successor.

"Mike has been a foundational leader since the earliest days of the Company, and I am grateful for his exceptional leadership and continued partnership," said Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to welcome Desmond, an accomplished CFO whose experience across several global semiconductor organizations will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth."

"I'm grateful for my time at Astera Labs and proud of what we have built and accomplished," said Mike Tate. "The future of the company is extremely bright, and I look forward to continue working closely with the company as well as supporting a smooth transition to Desmond."

Desmond Lynch will join Astera Labs as CFO effective March 2, 2026. Desmond brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in the semiconductor industry and was most recently CFO of Rambus, following senior finance roles at Knowles, IDT, Atmel and National Semiconductor.

"Astera Labs is an established leader within AI connectivity and has an impressive track record of execution and partnership with a broad set of AI and cloud infrastructure providers," said Desmond Lynch. "I am excited to join the company at such an important time in its growth journey, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on the company's strong momentum."

Q4 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Started production ramp of Scorpio X-Series solutions for lead platform and expanded the Scorpio X-Series Smart Fabric Switch roadmap in collaboration with hyperscaler customers to support next-generation scale-up networking applications. Scorpio X-Series roadmap now includes new features that will support increased radix, platform-specific protocols, in-network computing, Hypercast technology, and optical connectivity. Initial customer momentum and early platform deployments support an acceleration of investment to target the large and growing merchant scale-up switching marketplace, estimated to reach $20 billion annually by 2030.

Expanded global footprint with new Israel Design Center to support growing demand for AI connectivity solutions. Led by industry veteran Guy Azrad, Astera Labs Israel will focus on accelerating the development of next-generation scale-up AI fabrics for high-bandwidth connectivity protocols. This team will also look to drive technical research and development to address memory bottlenecks in AI training and inference applications. The design center will also serve as a critical hub to tightly collaborate with leading Israeli institutions and the local venture ecosystem to advance technologies to support leading-edge AI and cloud infrastructure worldwide.

Expanded product portfolio with custom solutions including connectivity products for NVLink Fusion to address the increasing complexity and diversity of next-generation AI infrastructure featuring a heterogeneous set of computing resources. In collaboration with hyperscaler partners, these custom connectivity solutions will be purpose-built to optimize system performance and drive additional energy efficiency, while lowering cost for a wide range of AI workloads.

Announced Leo CXL Smart Memory Controllers to enable customers to evaluate Compute Express Link (CXL) memory expansion capabilities for their specific workloads within Microsoft Azure M-series virtual machines, the industry's first announced deployment of CXL-attached memory. Leo CXL Smart Memory Controllers support CXL 2.0 with up to 2TB of memory capacity per controller, enabling cloud service providers to scale server memory capacity by more than 1.5x to unlock performance and scalability benefits for AI and in-memory databases while significantly reducing total cost of ownership.



First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, Astera Labs estimates the following:

GAAP Financial Outlook:

Revenue within a range of $286 million to $297 million

GAAP gross margin of approximately 74%

GAAP operating expenses within a range of approximately $155 million to $161 million

GAAP tax rate of approximately 1%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.36 to $0.38 weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 184 million



Non-GAAP Financial Outlook (excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments):

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 74%

Non-GAAP operating expenses within a range of approximately $112 million to $118 million

Non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 12%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.53 to $0.54 on non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 184 million



Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Astera Labs will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2025 and to discuss our financial outlook today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and using conference ID 5908687. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the Astera Labs website at https://ir.asteralabs.com/. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the company's website for the next six months.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those concerning our financial outlook, to supplement the performance measures in our consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure can be found later in this release. The timing and impact of any adjustments to arrive at the corresponding GAAP financial measures concerning our financial outlook are inherently dependent on future events that are typically uncertain or that may be outside of our control. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP pro forma diluted earnings per share, and non-GAAP pro forma weighted-average share count. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to assist us in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. By excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results, we believe that, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP pro forma diluted earnings per share, and non-GAAP pro forma weighted-average share count provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. Accordingly, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they may be used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense

We exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate non-cash stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash charge that can vary significantly from period to period for reasons that are unrelated to our core operating performance, and therefore excluding this item provides investors and other users of our financial information with information that allows meaningful comparisons of our business performance across periods.

Acquisition-related costs

We exclude acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions, which we generally would have not otherwise incurred in the periods presented as part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination such as third-party costs: advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional fees. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation resulting from our IPO

We exclude employer payroll taxes related to the time-based vesting and net settlement of restricted stock units in connection with our initial public offering (the "IPO"), because this does not correlate to the operation of our business. We believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance given the amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions was immaterial prior to our IPO.

Income tax effect

This represents the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments on an after-tax basis and one-off discrete tax adjustments that are unrelated to our core operating performance in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of our non-GAAP tax expense on our current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP pro forma weighted-average shares to compute non-GAAP pro forma net income per share

We present non-GAAP pro forma weighted-average shares, assuming our redeemable convertible preferred stock is converted from the beginning of each respective periods presented, to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding EPS trend on a consistent basis. All of our outstanding redeemable preferred stock converted into the equivalent number of shares of common stock in connection with our IPO.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Astera Labs' current expectations. The words "accelerating," "advance," "aims," "anticipate," "beginning," "believe," "confidence," "committed," "continue," "could," "deliver," "designed," "drive," "enable," "estimate," "expand," "expect," "forecasting," "forthcoming," "forward," "future," "goal," "growth," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "momentum," "on track," "opportunities," "outlook," "paths," "plan," "poised," "positioning," "progress," "proliferate," "proposed," "prospects," "provide," "represents," "roadmaps," "should," "strategies," "target," "trends," "upside," "ultimately," "vision," "will," and similar phrases as they relate to Astera Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Astera Labs as of February 10, 2026, and are subject to various assumptions, beliefs, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and our ultimate customers' future business, operating results, cash flow, financial position and guidance (and any underlying drivers), including for the first quarter of fiscal 2026; our business strategy, plans and market or revenue opportunities, our growth profile and our timing and ability to further build upon our revenue base, expand our product offerings and features or performance, increase and service our market opportunity, remain at the forefront of an AI infrastructure transformation, and scale our connectivity platform; our objectives for future operations, organizational investments and changes, and the drivers associated therewith; our production, development, shipping and delivery of, activity, applications and demand for, availability of, as well as absolute and relative revenue, growth (including the drivers), ramp from and roadmap for, existing, new, growing or enhanced (whether technologically or otherwise) products, including the initial production of Scorpio X-Series solutions in collaboration with hyperscaler customers, the introduction of a product portfolio expansion to include custom connectivity to address next-generation AI infrastructure, the deployment of Leo CXL Smart Memory Controllers to enable customers to evaluate CXL memory expansion capabilities, solutions to address KV-cache inference related workloads, and the performance and results of those products for our customers; the benefits, timing, impact, proliferation and customer adoption of different connectivity standards and demands; the design wins at and diversification, activity, engagements and expectations of our customers; the plans and potential success of our announced and ongoing collaborations, partnerships and strategic relationships, including our warrant agreement with Amazon and our collaboration with hyperscale partners to develop custom solutions to support NVLink; our competitive positioning and the impacts thereof; our R&D, technology and strategic IP plans; our expanded global footprint with our new Israel Design Center, and the anticipated effects and benefits associated with the design center; the strategies associated with, investments in and size of our team, as well as the associated impacts; and maximize and future industry and macroeconomic conditions, events and trends such as in cloud and AI infrastructure as well as our preparedness and solutions for them. A variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the concentration of our customer base; the changes in demand for AI; the macroeconomic and/or geopolitical environment, including economic uncertainty and volatility in the capital markets; risks that demand for our products and the supply chain may be adversely affected, including by the imposition of tariffs by the United States or any other jurisdiction and any corresponding retaliatory tariffs, changes in political policies, military conflict (such as between Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including conflict between Taiwan and China); quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with managing international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); our ability to successfully complete acquisitions and to integrate newly acquired businesses and offerings; absence of long-term commitments from customers; risks that Astera Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; stock price volatility; information technology risks, including cyber-attacks against Astera Labs' products and its networks; and other risks and uncertainties that are detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on 10-K, that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the other SEC filings and reports Astera Labs may make from time to time. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor(s) may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any of the forward-looking statements. Astera Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL, Ethernet, NVLink Fusion, PCIe, and UALink semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. The company's custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

ASTERA LABS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 167,611 - 79,551 Marketable securities 1,021,205 834,750 Accounts receivable, net 83,202 38,811 Inventory 58,979 43,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,033 16,652 Total current assets 1,362,030 1,012,979 Property and equipment, net 92,038 35,651 Other assets 77,755 5,878 Total assets - 1,531,823 - 1,054,508 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - 42,362 - 26,918 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 90,680 59,624 Total current liabilities 133,042 86,542 Other liabilities 35,147 3,167 Total liabilities 168,189 89,709 Stockholders' equity Common stock 17 16 Additional paid-in capital 1,348,969 1,173,153 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,310 426 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 10,338 (208,796 - Total stockholders' equity 1,363,634 964,799 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,531,823 - 1,054,508

ASTERA LABS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue - 270,583 - 230,575 - 141,096 - 852,525 - 396,290 Cost of revenue 66,108 54,763 36,648 207,264 93,591 Gross profit 204,475 175,812 104,448 645,261 302,699 Operating expenses Research and development 93,792 78,928 56,524 303,998 200,830 Sales and marketing 20,104 19,359 22,818 79,774 123,652 General and administrative 23,621 22,119 24,962 88,066 94,283 Total operating expenses 137,517 120,406 104,304 471,838 418,765 Operating income (loss) 66,958 55,406 144 173,423 (116,066 - Interest income 11,957 11,456 10,558 44,730 34,288 Income (loss) before income taxes 78,915 66,862 10,702 218,153 (81,778 - Income tax provision (benefit) 33,933 (24,252 - (14,011 - (981 - 1,643 Net income (loss) - 44,982 - 91,114 - 24,713 - 219,134 - (83,421 - Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic - 0.27 - 0.54 - 0.15 - 1.32 - (0.64 - Diluted - 0.25 - 0.50 - 0.14 - 1.22 - (0.64 - Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 169,505 167,436 159,895 166,408 131,262 Diluted 181,181 180,631 177,559 179,551 131,262

ASTERA LABS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) - 219,134 - (83,421 - Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 160,033 234,588 Depreciation and amortization 6,829 3,154 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,933 2,428 Warrants contra revenue 5,514 1,395 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (7,932 - (8,436 - Other (1,241 - 263 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (44,343 - (30,480 - Inventory (12,950 - (19,287 - Prepaid expenses and other assets (33,757 - (13,031 - Accounts payable 14,194 20,887 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,770 31,018 Operating lease liability (4,878 - (2,402 - Net cash provided by operating activities 319,306 136,676 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (37,544 - (34,245 - Purchases of marketable securities (857,753 - (930,575 - Sales and maturities of marketable securities 683,114 208,665 Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired (28,786 - - Other investing activities (500 - (1,413 - Net cash used in investing activities (241,469 - (757,568 - Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions - 672,198 Payment of deferred offering costs - (4,801 - Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,825 5,458 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 7,978 4,160 Tax withholding related to net share settlements of restricted stock units - (20,111 - Repurchase of common stock upon termination - (1,066 - Net cash provided by financing activities 9,803 655,838 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 87,640 34,946 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of the period 80,044 45,098 End of the period - 167,684 - 80,044

ASTERA LABS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 GAAP gross profit - 204,475 - 175,812 - 104,448 - 645,261 - 302,699 Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO(1) - - - - 516 Stock-based compensation expense 429 379 131 1,123 329 Non-GAAP gross profit - 204,904 - 176,191 - 104,579 - 646,384 - 303,544 GAAP gross margin 75.6 - 76.2 - 74.0 - 75.7 - 76.4 - Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO(1) - - - - 0.1 Stock-based compensation expense 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 Non-GAAP gross margin 75.7 - 76.4 - 74.1 - 75.8 - 76.6 - GAAP operating income (loss) - 66,958 - 55,406 - 144 - 173,423 - (116,066 - Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO(1) - - - - 88,873 Stock-based compensation expense 41,374 40,739 48,218 160,033 145,715 Acquisition-related costs(2) 575 - - 950 - Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO(3) - - - - 1,072 Non-GAAP operating income - 108,907 - 96,145 - 48,362 - 334,406 - 119,594 GAAP operating margin 24.7 - 24.0 - 0.1 - 20.3 - (29.3)- Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO(1) - - - - 22.4 Stock-based compensation expense 15.3 17.7 34.2 18.8 36.8 Acquisition-related costs(2) 0.2 - - 0.1 - Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO(3) - - - - 0.3 Non-GAAP operating margin 40.2 - 41.7 - 34.3 - 39.2 - 30.2 - GAAP net income (loss) - 44,982 - 91,114 - 24,713 - 219,134 - (83,421 - Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO(1) - - - - 88,873 Stock-based compensation expense 41,374 40,739 48,218 160,033 145,715 Acquisition-related costs(2) 575 - - 950 - Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO(3) - - - - 1,072 Income tax effect(4) 17,833 (43,627 - (6,439 - (49,102 - (8,910 - Non-GAAP net income - 104,764 - 88,226 - 66,492 - 331,015 - 143,329 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: GAAP - basic - 0.27 - 0.54 - 0.15 - 1.32 - (0.64 - GAAP - diluted - 0.25 - 0.50 - 0.14 - 1.22 - (0.64 - Non-GAAP pro forma - diluted - 0.58 - 0.49 - 0.37 - 1.84 - 0.84 Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: GAAP - basic 169,505 167,436 159,895 166,408 131,262 GAAP - diluted 181,181 180,631 177,559 179,551 131,262 Non-GAAP pro forma - diluted(5) 181,181 180,631 177,559 179,551 168,913

____________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in connection with the time-based vesting and settlement of RSUs that had previously met the time-based vesting condition and for which the liquidity event vesting condition was satisfied in connection with our IPO.

(2) Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination such as third-party costs: advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional fees.

(3) Employer payroll taxes related to the time-based vesting and settlement of RSUs, that had previously met the time-based vesting condition and for which the liquidity event vesting condition was satisfied in connection with our IPO.

(4) Income tax effect is calculated based on the tax laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate and is calculated to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense and one-off discrete tax adjustments that are unrelated to our core operating performance. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the non-GAAP tax expense rate was 13.3%, 18%, and tax benefit rate of 13%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the non-GAAP tax expense rate was 12.7% and 6.9%, respectively.

(5) We present the non-GAAP pro forma weighted average shares to provide meaningful supplemental information of comparable shares for each periods presented. The non-GAAP pro forma weighted average shares is calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Shares used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted 181,181 180,631 177,559 179,551 131,262 Weighted average effect of the assumed conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock from the beginning of the periods - - - - 19,165 Effect of dilutive equivalent shares - - - - 18,486 Shares used to compute non-GAAP pro forma net income per share- diluted 181,181 180,631 177,559 179,551 168,913

ASTERA LABS, INC.,



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK (Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Outlook for Three Months Ending

March 31, 2026 Low High GAAP gross margin 74 - 74 - Stock-based compensation expense - - Non-GAAP gross margin 74 - 74 - GAAP operating expense - 155 - 161 Stock-based compensation expense (43 - (43 - Non-GAAP operating expense - 112 - 118 GAAP tax rate 1 - 1 - Stock-based compensation expense 11 11 Non-GAAP tax rate 12 - 12 - GAAP EPS - diluted - 0.36 - 0.38 Stock-based compensation expense 0.17 0.16 Non-GAAP EPS - diluted - 0.53 - 0.54

ASTERA LABS, INC.



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION



STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cost of revenue - 429 - 379 - 131 - 1,123 - 845 Research and development 23,094 21,711 18,808 81,843 76,427 Sales and marketing 9,029 9,361 14,671 39,903 95,887 General and administrative 8,822 9,288 14,608 37,164 61,429 Total stock-based compensation expense(1) - 41,374 - 40,739 - 48,218 - 160,033 - 234,588

____________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024 included $88.9 million of cumulative stock-based compensation expense related to the time-based vesting and settlement of RSUs that had previously met the time-based vesting condition and for which the liquidity event vesting condition was satisfied in connection with our IPO.

IR CONTACT: Leslie Green

leslie.green@asteralabs.com