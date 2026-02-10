Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F5KB | ISIN: CA2052491057 | Ticker-Symbol: 5TJ
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 23:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd: Computer Modelling Group Announces Third Quarter Results and Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG Group" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025, and the approval by its Board of Directors (the "Board") of the payment of a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

  • Total revenue decreased by 9% (17% Organic decline1) and 8% growth from acquisitions) to $32.7 million;
  • Recurring revenue1)(2) decrease by 4% (14% Organic decline1) and 10% growth from acquisitions) to $23.7 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1) decreased by 30% to $9.7 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin1) was 30%, compared to 39% in the comparative period;
  • Earnings per share was $ 0.07, a 42% decrease;
  • Free Cash Flow1) decreased by 34% to $5.8 million; Free Cash Flow per share1) decreased to $0.07 from $0.11.

THIRD QUARTER YEAR TO DATE 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

  • Total revenue decrease by 3% (16% Organic decline1) and 13% growth from acquisitions) to $92.5 million;
  • Recurring revenue1)(2) increase by 4% (10% Organic decline1) and 14% growth from acquisitions) to $65.3 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1) decreased by 27% to $24.3 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin1) was 26%, compared to 35% in the comparative period;
  • Earnings per share was $0.14, a 33% decrease;
  • Free Cash Flow1) decreased by 41% to $12.2 million; Free Cash Flow per share1) decreased to $0.15 from $0.25.

(1) Organic growth/decline, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Recurring revenue, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share are not standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. For more description see under Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" heading.
(2) Recurring revenue includes Annuity/maintenance licenses and Annuity license fee and excludes Perpetual licenses and Professional Services

OVERVIEW

Market conditions remain challenging, as cautious customer outlooks continue to drive conservative spending behaviors. This continues to extend sales cycles for new software contracts, as customers are taking longer to advance purchasing decisions.

Against this backdrop, we have remained focused on positioning the company for long-term success, including moving decisively towards profitability with CoFlow, delivering speed-focused enhancements across our reservoir simulation software portfolio, and driving sales and growth alignment within our recently acquired companies.

We continue to build a robust process and discipline around our acquisition strategy. This quarter saw our highest level of activity to date in identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions, with advanced stage discussions underway.

Organic Recurring revenue declined in the quarter as the impact of the previously disclosed contract loss, which began in the second quarter, continued. This decline more than offset revenue growth from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow decreased during the quarter primarily due to the lower contribution from higher-margin reservoir and production solutions, as well as the ongoing expected decline in professional services revenue. Contributions from acquired businesses partially mitigated these impacts.

For the year-to-date period, acquisition growth continued to offset a significant portion of organic declines; however, overall Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow remain lower than the prior year, reflecting the cumulative effect of revenue mix changes and lower organic revenue.

Looking forward, Recurring revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to be higher than in the third quarter, reflecting the timing of seasonal contract renewals and revenue recognition. Organic Recurring revenue is expected to return to positive year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.

While contract renewal and revenue recognition seasonality is expected to result in quarterly volatility, organic recurring revenue growth is expected to be positive on an annual basis in fiscal 2027.

For the current fiscal year (excluding future acquisitions), Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the prior year due to the decline in organic revenue and professional services activity in the current fiscal year.

Q3 2026 Dividend

Computer Modelling Group's Board approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share. The dividend will be paid on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended December 31
Nine months ended December 31
(thousands of Canadian $, except per share data)20252024% change20252024% change
Annuity/maintenance licenses19,526 20,452(5)%58,92758,0891%
Annuity license fee4,186 4,303(3)%6,3544,55240%
Recurring revenue(1)(2)23,712 24,755(4)%65,28162,6414%
Perpetual license417 804(48)%1,7405,063(66)%
Total software license revenue24,129 25,559(6)%67,02167,704(1)%
Professional services8,556 10,214(16)%25,49828,059(9)%
Total Revenue32,685 35,773(9)%92,51995,763(3)%
Cost of revenue5,975 6,307(5)%17,47518,191(4)%
Operating expenses
Sales & marketing4,526 4,3634%15,12813,52312%
Research and development8,222 7,34012%23,61522,0137%
General & administrative6,743 6,5463%18,60816,72311%
Operating expenses19,491 18,2497%57,35152,25910%
Operating profit7,219 11,217(36)%17,69325,313(30)%
Net income5,964 9,606(38)%11,98917,333(31)%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)9,716 13,962(30)%24,34533,509(27)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)30- 39% 26- 35%
Earnings per share - basic & diluted0.070.12(42)%0.140.21(33)%
Funds flow from operations per share - basic0.090.12(25)%0.200.29(31)%
Free Cash Flow per share - basic (1)0.070.11(36)%0.150.25(40)%

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section.
(2) Total software revenue includes the amortization of a fair value reduction of deferred revenue recognized on acquisition, which has reduced post acquisition revenues by $0.1 million and $0.3 million respectively, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 - nil and $0.2 million).

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations

Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated as funds flow from operations less capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow by the number of weighted average outstanding shares during the period. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods. Management uses Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share to help measure the capacity of the Company to pay dividends and invest in business growth opportunities.

Fiscal 2024Fiscal 2025Fiscal 2026
(thousands of Canadian $, unless otherwise stated)Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3
Funds flow from operations 10,367 6,515 7,101 9,937 8,227 5,524 3,5887,068
Capital expenditures (95) (93) (236) (432) (661) (542) (1,080)(723)
Repayment of lease liabilities (803) (743) (769) (689) (549) (526) (541)(539)
Free Cash Flow 9,469 5,679 6,096 8,816 7,017 4,456 1,9675,806
Weighted average shares - basic (thousands) 81,314 81,476 81,887 82,753 83,064 83,090 84,05882,957
Free Cash Flow per share - basic0.120.070.070.110.080.050.020.07
Funds flow from operations per share- basic0.130.080.090.120.100.070.040.09

Free Cash Flow decreased by 34% and 41%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 from the same periods of the previous fiscal year. This decrease is primarily due to lower funds flow from operations and higher capital expenditures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin refers to net income before adjusting for depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, income and other taxes, stock-based compensation, retirement allowance for senior management, restructuring charges, foreign exchange gains and losses, repayment of lease obligations, asset impairments, acquisition related costs and other expenses directly related to business combinations, including compensation expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or liquidity as determined by IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are amortized, financed or taxed. In addition, management has determined that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a more accurate measurement of the Company's operating performance and our ability to generate earnings as compared to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin.

Three months ended December 31Nine months ended December 31
(thousands of Canadian $)2025202420252024
Net income5,964 960611,989 17333
Add (deduct):
Depreciation and amortization2,641 22677,608 6097
Acquisition costs72 1587541 2351
Stock-based compensation188 (79)679 3060
Retirement allowance571 -571 -
(Gain) Loss on contingent consideration- 150(126) 2063
Deferred revenue amortization on acquisition fair value reduction92 138327 310
Income and other tax expense1,503 35624,068 8294
Interest income(362) (653)(890) (2292)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)(414) (1927)1,184 (1506)
Repayment of lease liabilities(539) (689)(1,606) (2201)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)9,716 1396224,345 33509
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)30- 39- 26- 35-

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 30% during the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year. Of this decline, 7% relates to the inclusion from acquisitions which contributed lower profitability. The remainder of the decrease was driven by Organic decline, primarily reflecting lower organic revenue levels having a more pronounced effect on Adjusted EBITDA and higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 27% for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year, of which 3% was growth from acquisitions, offset by a 30% Organic decline due to lower revenues and higher expenses.

Organic Growth/ Organic Decline

Organic growth and organic decline are not standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. The Company measures Organic growth/ organic decline on a quarterly and year-to-date basis at the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA levels and includes revenue and Adjusted EBITDA under CMG Group's ownership for a year or longer, beginning from the first full quarter of CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period(s). For example, Bluware-Headwave Ventures Inc., Bluware Inc., and Bluware AS ("BHV") was acquired on September 25, 2023 (Q2 2024). September 25, 2024, marked one full year of ownership under CMG Group and on October 1, 2024 (Q3 2025), which is the first full quarter under CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period, started being tracked under Organic growth. Any revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated by BHV prior to October 1, 2024, would not be included in Organic growth/ organic decline. Sharp was acquired on November 12, 2024 (Q3 2025) and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on January 1, 2026 (Q4 2026) and SeisWare was acquired on July 30, 2025 and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on October 1, 2026.

For further clarity, current statements include Organic growth from the following:

  • CMG and BHV revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Recurring Revenue

Recurring revenue represents the revenue recognized during the period from contracts that are recurring in nature and includes revenue recognized as "Annuity/maintenance licenses" and "Annuity license fee". We believe that Recurring revenue is an indicator of business expansion and provides management with visibility into our ability to generate predictable cash flows.

The table under "Revenue" heading reconciles Recurring revenue to total revenue for the periods indicated.

REVENUE

Three months ended December 31Nine months ended December 31
(thousands of Canadian $)20252024% change20252024% change
Annuity/maintenance licenses19,526 20,452 (5)%58,927 58,089 1%
Annuity license fee4,186 4,303 (3)%6,354 4,552 40%
Recurring revenue(1) (2)23,712 24,755 (4)%65,281 62,641 4%
Perpetual licenses417 804 (48)%1,740 5,063 (66)%
Total software license revenue24,129 25,559 (6)%67,021 67,704 (1)%
Professional services8,556 10,214 (16)%25,498 28,059 (9)%
Total revenue32,685 35,773 (9)%92,519 95,763 (3)%

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure.
(2) Total software revenue includes the amortization of a fair value reduction of deferred revenue recognized on acquisition, which has reduced post acquisition revenues by $0.1 million and $0.3 million respectively, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 - nil and $0.2 million).

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2025March 31, 2025
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash20,04043,884
Restricted cash644362
Short-term investment3,700-
Trade and other receivables40,32341,457
Prepaid expenses3,0622,572
Prepaid income taxes2,8381,641
70,60789,916
Other long-term assets1,325-
Intangible assets62,33559,955
Right-of-use assets26,90728,443
Property and equipment11,39910,157
Goodwill18,88715,814
Deferred tax asset938471
Total assets192,398204,756


Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables and accrued liabilities16,32118,452
Income taxes payable8042,667
Acquisition holdback payable2,237188
Acquisition earnout payable- 3,864
Deferred revenue31,99240,276
Lease liabilities2,4802,278
Government loan322310
54,15668,035
Lease liabilities33,35534,668
Revolving credit facility2,000-
Government loan1,2071,319
Other long-term liabilities3581,725
Deferred tax liabilities13,98713,102
Total liabilities105,063118,849


Shareholders' equity:
Share capital94,77394,849
Contributed surplus15,97715,460
Accumulated other comprehensive income or loss4,0984,326
Deficit(27,513)(28,728)
Total shareholders' equity87,33585,907
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity192,398204,756

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended December 31Nine months ended December 31
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts)2025202420252024
Revenue32,685 35,77392,519 95,763
Cost of revenue5,975 6,30717,475 18,191
Gross profit26,710 29,46675,044 77,572
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing4,526 4,36315,128 13,523
Research and development8,222 7,34023,615 22,013
General and administrative6,743 6,54618,608 16,723
19,491 18,24957,351 52,259
Operating profit7,219 11,21717,693 25,313
Finance income776 2,580890 3,798
Finance costs(528) (479)(2,652) (1,421)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration- (150)126 (2,063)
Profit before income and other taxes7,467 13,16816,057 25,627
Income and other taxes1,503 3,5624,068 8,294


Net income		5,964 9,60611,989 17,333


Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment(1,548) 1,402(228) 2,112
Other comprehensive income(1,548) 1,402(228) 2,112
Total comprehensive income4,416 11,00811,761 19,445
Net income per share - basic & diluted0.07 0.120.140.21
Dividend per share0.01 0.050.070.15

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended December 31Nine months ended December 31
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)2025202420252024
Operating activities
Net income5,964 9,60611,989 17,333
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment,1,157 1,2623,312 3,763
Amortization of intangible assets1,484 1,0054,296 2,334
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)(883) (150)(1,418) (228)
Stock-based compensation187 (641)(849) (855)
Foreign exchange and other non-cash items(841) (1,295)(1,157) (857)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration- 150- 2,063
Funds flow from operations7,068 9,93716,173 23,553
Movement in non-cash working capital:
Trade and other receivables(9,597) (3,827)1,435 (1,981)
Trade payables and accrued liabilities5,441 (645)(542) (3,712)
Prepaid expenses and other assets63 85(253) 193
Income taxes receivable (payable)(378) 1,567(3,053) 3,678
Deferred revenue(2,592) 1,149(9,220) (7,697)
Change in non-cash working capital(7,063) (1,671)(11,633) (9,519)
Net cash provided by operating activities5 8,2664,540 14,034
Financing activities
Repayment of government loan- (63)(158) (63)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares- 2,395830 5,124
Proceed from credit facility2,000 -2,000 -
Repurchase of shares(6,024) -(6,024) -
Repayment of lease liabilities(539) (689)(1,606) (2,201)
Dividends paid(823) (4,115)(5,777) (12,292)
Credit facility issuance cost(1,155) -(1,325) -
Net cash used in financing activities(6,541) (2,472)(12,060) (9,432)
Investing activities
Corporate acquisition, net of cash acquired- (27,071)(5,175) (27,071)
Purchase of short-term investment(3,700) -(3,700) -
Settlement of contingent consideration- (2,130)(3,582) (2,130)
Property and equipment additions, net of disposals(723) (432)(2,345) (761)
Net cash used in investing activities(4,423) (29,633)(14,802) (29,962)
(Decrease) in cash (10,959) (23,839) (22,322) (25,360)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash(1,840) 2,197(1,522) 2,008
Cash, beginning of year32,839 61,37343,884 63,083
Cash, end of year20,040 39,73120,040 39,731


Supplementary cash flow information
Interest received362 653890 2,292
Interest paid528 4791,468 1,421
Income taxes paid3,375 2,1288,344 7,853

CORPORATE PROFILE

CMG Group (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Stavanger, Kaiserslautern, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca

QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025, can be obtained from our website www.cmgl.ca. The documents will also be available under CMG Group's SEDAR+ profile www.sedarplus.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "plan", "believe", "project", "expect", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", "growth" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding revenue projections for the fourth quarter, impacts of seasonal contract renewals and revenue recognition, including organic Recurring revenue, improvement to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter, management's belief that the non-IFRS financial and supplemental financial measures provide useful measure in evaluating the Company's performance, management's belief that Recurring revenue is an indicator of business expansion and provides management with visibility into the Company's ability to generate predictable cash flows, the benefits of the acquired technology, the ongoing development thereof; and the ability of data analytics to improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risks.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties, only some of which are described herein. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Business Risks" section of CMG

Group's 2025 Financial Report's MD&A and in the "Risk Factors" section of CMG Group's Annual Information Form dated May 22, 2025:

  • Economic conditions in the energy industry;
  • Reliance on key customers;
  • Foreign exchange;
  • Commodity price risk;
  • Geopolitical risk;
  • Tariff risk;
  • Economic and political risks in countries where the Company currently does or proposes to do business;
  • Increased competition;
  • Reliance on employees with specialized skills or knowledge;
  • Protection of proprietary rights;
  • Information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; and
  • Ability to successfully execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.