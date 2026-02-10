Computer Modelling Group Ltd: Computer Modelling Group Announces Third Quarter Results and Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG Group" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025, and the approval by its Board of Directors (the "Board") of the payment of a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

Total revenue decreased by 9% (17% Organic decline 1) and 8% growth from acquisitions) to $32.7 million;

and 8% growth from acquisitions) to $32.7 million; Recurring revenue 1)(2) decrease by 4% (14% Organic decline 1) and 10% growth from acquisitions) to $23.7 million;

decrease by 4% (14% Organic decline and 10% growth from acquisitions) to $23.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA 1) decreased by 30% to $9.7 million;

decreased by 30% to $9.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1) was 30%, compared to 39% in the comparative period;

was 30%, compared to 39% in the comparative period; Earnings per share was $ 0.07, a 42% decrease;

Free Cash Flow1) decreased by 34% to $5.8 million; Free Cash Flow per share1) decreased to $0.07 from $0.11.

THIRD QUARTER YEAR TO DATE 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

Total revenue decrease by 3% (16% Organic decline 1) and 13% growth from acquisitions) to $92.5 million;

and 13% growth from acquisitions) to $92.5 million; Recurring revenue 1)(2) increase by 4% (10% Organic decline 1) and 14% growth from acquisitions) to $65.3 million;

increase by 4% (10% Organic decline and 14% growth from acquisitions) to $65.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA 1) decreased by 27% to $24.3 million;

decreased by 27% to $24.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1) was 26%, compared to 35% in the comparative period;

was 26%, compared to 35% in the comparative period; Earnings per share was $0.14, a 33% decrease;

Free Cash Flow1) decreased by 41% to $12.2 million; Free Cash Flow per share1) decreased to $0.15 from $0.25.

(1) Organic growth/decline, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Recurring revenue, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share are not standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. For more description see under Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" heading.

(2) Recurring revenue includes Annuity/maintenance licenses and Annuity license fee and excludes Perpetual licenses and Professional Services

OVERVIEW

Market conditions remain challenging, as cautious customer outlooks continue to drive conservative spending behaviors. This continues to extend sales cycles for new software contracts, as customers are taking longer to advance purchasing decisions.

Against this backdrop, we have remained focused on positioning the company for long-term success, including moving decisively towards profitability with CoFlow, delivering speed-focused enhancements across our reservoir simulation software portfolio, and driving sales and growth alignment within our recently acquired companies.

We continue to build a robust process and discipline around our acquisition strategy. This quarter saw our highest level of activity to date in identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions, with advanced stage discussions underway.

Organic Recurring revenue declined in the quarter as the impact of the previously disclosed contract loss, which began in the second quarter, continued. This decline more than offset revenue growth from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow decreased during the quarter primarily due to the lower contribution from higher-margin reservoir and production solutions, as well as the ongoing expected decline in professional services revenue. Contributions from acquired businesses partially mitigated these impacts.

For the year-to-date period, acquisition growth continued to offset a significant portion of organic declines; however, overall Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow remain lower than the prior year, reflecting the cumulative effect of revenue mix changes and lower organic revenue.

Looking forward, Recurring revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to be higher than in the third quarter, reflecting the timing of seasonal contract renewals and revenue recognition. Organic Recurring revenue is expected to return to positive year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.

While contract renewal and revenue recognition seasonality is expected to result in quarterly volatility, organic recurring revenue growth is expected to be positive on an annual basis in fiscal 2027.

For the current fiscal year (excluding future acquisitions), Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the prior year due to the decline in organic revenue and professional services activity in the current fiscal year.

Q3 2026 Dividend

Computer Modelling Group's Board approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share. The dividend will be paid on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended December 31

Nine months ended December 31 (thousands of Canadian $, except per share data) 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change Annuity/maintenance licenses 19,526 20,452 (5)% 58,927 58,089 1% Annuity license fee 4,186 4,303 (3)% 6,354 4,552 40% Recurring revenue(1)(2) 23,712 24,755 (4)% 65,281 62,641 4% Perpetual license 417 804 (48)% 1,740 5,063 (66)% Total software license revenue 24,129 25,559 (6)% 67,021 67,704 (1)% Professional services 8,556 10,214 (16)% 25,498 28,059 (9)% Total Revenue 32,685 35,773 (9)% 92,519 95,763 (3)% Cost of revenue 5,975 6,307 (5)% 17,475 18,191 (4)% Operating expenses Sales & marketing 4,526 4,363 4% 15,128 13,523 12% Research and development 8,222 7,340 12% 23,615 22,013 7% General & administrative 6,743 6,546 3% 18,608 16,723 11% Operating expenses 19,491 18,249 7% 57,351 52,259 10% Operating profit 7,219 11,217 (36)% 17,693 25,313 (30)% Net income 5,964 9,606 (38)% 11,989 17,333 (31)% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,716 13,962 (30)% 24,345 33,509 (27)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 30- 39% 26- 35% Earnings per share - basic & diluted 0.07 0.12 (42)% 0.14 0.21 (33)% Funds flow from operations per share - basic 0.09 0.12 (25)% 0.20 0.29 (31)% Free Cash Flow per share - basic (1) 0.07 0.11 (36)% 0.15 0.25 (40)%

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section.

(2) Total software revenue includes the amortization of a fair value reduction of deferred revenue recognized on acquisition, which has reduced post acquisition revenues by $0.1 million and $0.3 million respectively, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 - nil and $0.2 million).

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations

Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated as funds flow from operations less capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow by the number of weighted average outstanding shares during the period. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods. Management uses Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share to help measure the capacity of the Company to pay dividends and invest in business growth opportunities.

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2026 (thousands of Canadian $, unless otherwise stated) Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Funds flow from operations 10,367 6,515 7,101 9,937 8,227 5,524 3,588 7,068 Capital expenditures (95) (93) (236) (432) (661) (542) (1,080) (723) Repayment of lease liabilities (803) (743) (769) (689) (549) (526) (541) (539) Free Cash Flow 9,469 5,679 6,096 8,816 7,017 4,456 1,967 5,806 Weighted average shares - basic (thousands) 81,314 81,476 81,887 82,753 83,064 83,090 84,058 82,957 Free Cash Flow per share - basic 0.12 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.08 0.05 0.02 0.07 Funds flow from operations per share- basic 0.13 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.04 0.09

Free Cash Flow decreased by 34% and 41%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 from the same periods of the previous fiscal year. This decrease is primarily due to lower funds flow from operations and higher capital expenditures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin refers to net income before adjusting for depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, income and other taxes, stock-based compensation, retirement allowance for senior management, restructuring charges, foreign exchange gains and losses, repayment of lease obligations, asset impairments, acquisition related costs and other expenses directly related to business combinations, including compensation expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or liquidity as determined by IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are amortized, financed or taxed. In addition, management has determined that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a more accurate measurement of the Company's operating performance and our ability to generate earnings as compared to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin.

Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31 (thousands of Canadian $) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income 5,964 9606 11,989 17333 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 2,641 2267 7,608 6097 Acquisition costs 72 1587 541 2351 Stock-based compensation 188 (79) 679 3060 Retirement allowance 571 - 571 - (Gain) Loss on contingent consideration - 150 (126) 2063 Deferred revenue amortization on acquisition fair value reduction 92 138 327 310 Income and other tax expense 1,503 3562 4,068 8294 Interest income (362) (653) (890) (2292) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (414) (1927) 1,184 (1506) Repayment of lease liabilities (539) (689) (1,606) (2201) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,716 13962 24,345 33509 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 30- 39- 26- 35-

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 30% during the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year. Of this decline, 7% relates to the inclusion from acquisitions which contributed lower profitability. The remainder of the decrease was driven by Organic decline, primarily reflecting lower organic revenue levels having a more pronounced effect on Adjusted EBITDA and higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 27% for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year, of which 3% was growth from acquisitions, offset by a 30% Organic decline due to lower revenues and higher expenses.

Organic Growth/ Organic Decline

Organic growth and organic decline are not standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. The Company measures Organic growth/ organic decline on a quarterly and year-to-date basis at the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA levels and includes revenue and Adjusted EBITDA under CMG Group's ownership for a year or longer, beginning from the first full quarter of CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period(s). For example, Bluware-Headwave Ventures Inc., Bluware Inc., and Bluware AS ("BHV") was acquired on September 25, 2023 (Q2 2024). September 25, 2024, marked one full year of ownership under CMG Group and on October 1, 2024 (Q3 2025), which is the first full quarter under CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period, started being tracked under Organic growth. Any revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated by BHV prior to October 1, 2024, would not be included in Organic growth/ organic decline. Sharp was acquired on November 12, 2024 (Q3 2025) and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on January 1, 2026 (Q4 2026) and SeisWare was acquired on July 30, 2025 and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on October 1, 2026.

For further clarity, current statements include Organic growth from the following:

CMG and BHV revenue and Adjusted EBITDA



Recurring Revenue

Recurring revenue represents the revenue recognized during the period from contracts that are recurring in nature and includes revenue recognized as "Annuity/maintenance licenses" and "Annuity license fee". We believe that Recurring revenue is an indicator of business expansion and provides management with visibility into our ability to generate predictable cash flows.

The table under "Revenue" heading reconciles Recurring revenue to total revenue for the periods indicated.

REVENUE

Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31 (thousands of Canadian $) 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change Annuity/maintenance licenses 19,526 20,452 (5)% 58,927 58,089 1% Annuity license fee 4,186 4,303 (3)% 6,354 4,552 40% Recurring revenue(1) (2) 23,712 24,755 (4)% 65,281 62,641 4% Perpetual licenses 417 804 (48)% 1,740 5,063 (66)% Total software license revenue 24,129 25,559 (6)% 67,021 67,704 (1)% Professional services 8,556 10,214 (16)% 25,498 28,059 (9)% Total revenue 32,685 35,773 (9)% 92,519 95,763 (3)%

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure.

(2) Total software revenue includes the amortization of a fair value reduction of deferred revenue recognized on acquisition, which has reduced post acquisition revenues by $0.1 million and $0.3 million respectively, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 - nil and $0.2 million).

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) Assets Current assets: Cash 20,040 43,884 Restricted cash 644 362 Short-term investment 3,700 - Trade and other receivables 40,323 41,457 Prepaid expenses 3,062 2,572 Prepaid income taxes 2,838 1,641 70,607 89,916 Other long-term assets 1,325 - Intangible assets 62,335 59,955 Right-of-use assets 26,907 28,443 Property and equipment 11,399 10,157 Goodwill 18,887 15,814 Deferred tax asset 938 471 Total assets 192,398 204,756



Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 16,321 18,452 Income taxes payable 804 2,667 Acquisition holdback payable 2,237 188 Acquisition earnout payable - 3,864 Deferred revenue 31,992 40,276 Lease liabilities 2,480 2,278 Government loan 322 310 54,156 68,035 Lease liabilities 33,355 34,668 Revolving credit facility 2,000 - Government loan 1,207 1,319 Other long-term liabilities 358 1,725 Deferred tax liabilities 13,987 13,102 Total liabilities 105,063 118,849



Shareholders' equity: Share capital 94,773 94,849 Contributed surplus 15,977 15,460 Accumulated other comprehensive income or loss 4,098 4,326 Deficit (27,513) (28,728) Total shareholders' equity 87,335 85,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 192,398 204,756

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31 UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 32,685 35,773 92,519 95,763 Cost of revenue 5,975 6,307 17,475 18,191 Gross profit 26,710 29,466 75,044 77,572 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 4,526 4,363 15,128 13,523 Research and development 8,222 7,340 23,615 22,013 General and administrative 6,743 6,546 18,608 16,723 19,491 18,249 57,351 52,259 Operating profit 7,219 11,217 17,693 25,313 Finance income 776 2,580 890 3,798 Finance costs (528) (479) (2,652) (1,421) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (150) 126 (2,063) Profit before income and other taxes 7,467 13,168 16,057 25,627 Income and other taxes 1,503 3,562 4,068 8,294



Net income 5,964 9,606 11,989 17,333



Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,548) 1,402 (228) 2,112 Other comprehensive income (1,548) 1,402 (228) 2,112 Total comprehensive income 4,416 11,008 11,761 19,445 Net income per share - basic & diluted 0.07 0.12 0.14 0.21 Dividend per share 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.15

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31 UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income 5,964 9,606 11,989 17,333 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, 1,157 1,262 3,312 3,763 Amortization of intangible assets 1,484 1,005 4,296 2,334 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (883) (150) (1,418) (228) Stock-based compensation 187 (641) (849) (855) Foreign exchange and other non-cash items (841) (1,295) (1,157) (857) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 150 - 2,063 Funds flow from operations 7,068 9,937 16,173 23,553 Movement in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (9,597) (3,827) 1,435 (1,981) Trade payables and accrued liabilities 5,441 (645) (542) (3,712) Prepaid expenses and other assets 63 85 (253) 193 Income taxes receivable (payable) (378) 1,567 (3,053) 3,678 Deferred revenue (2,592) 1,149 (9,220) (7,697) Change in non-cash working capital (7,063) (1,671) (11,633) (9,519) Net cash provided by operating activities 5 8,266 4,540 14,034 Financing activities Repayment of government loan - (63) (158) (63) Proceeds from issuance of common shares - 2,395 830 5,124 Proceed from credit facility 2,000 - 2,000 - Repurchase of shares (6,024) - (6,024) - Repayment of lease liabilities (539) (689) (1,606) (2,201) Dividends paid (823) (4,115) (5,777) (12,292) Credit facility issuance cost (1,155) - (1,325) - Net cash used in financing activities (6,541) (2,472) (12,060) (9,432) Investing activities Corporate acquisition, net of cash acquired - (27,071) (5,175) (27,071) Purchase of short-term investment (3,700) - (3,700) - Settlement of contingent consideration - (2,130) (3,582) (2,130) Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (723) (432) (2,345) (761) Net cash used in investing activities (4,423) (29,633) (14,802) (29,962) (Decrease) in cash (10,959) (23,839) (22,322) (25,360) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (1,840) 2,197 (1,522) 2,008 Cash, beginning of year 32,839 61,373 43,884 63,083 Cash, end of year 20,040 39,731 20,040 39,731



Supplementary cash flow information Interest received 362 653 890 2,292 Interest paid 528 479 1,468 1,421 Income taxes paid 3,375 2,128 8,344 7,853

CORPORATE PROFILE

CMG Group (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Stavanger, Kaiserslautern, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca

QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025, can be obtained from our website www.cmgl.ca. The documents will also be available under CMG Group's SEDAR+ profile www.sedarplus.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "plan", "believe", "project", "expect", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", "growth" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding revenue projections for the fourth quarter, impacts of seasonal contract renewals and revenue recognition, including organic Recurring revenue, improvement to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter, management's belief that the non-IFRS financial and supplemental financial measures provide useful measure in evaluating the Company's performance, management's belief that Recurring revenue is an indicator of business expansion and provides management with visibility into the Company's ability to generate predictable cash flows, the benefits of the acquired technology, the ongoing development thereof; and the ability of data analytics to improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risks.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties, only some of which are described herein. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Business Risks" section of CMG

Group's 2025 Financial Report's MD&A and in the "Risk Factors" section of CMG Group's Annual Information Form dated May 22, 2025:

Economic conditions in the energy industry;

Reliance on key customers;

Foreign exchange;

Commodity price risk;

Geopolitical risk;

Tariff risk;

Economic and political risks in countries where the Company currently does or proposes to do business;

Increased competition;

Reliance on employees with specialized skills or knowledge;

Protection of proprietary rights;

Information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; and

Ability to successfully execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets.



