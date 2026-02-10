Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Reports Excellent Exploration Results from All Porcupine Targets

Hoyle Pond 1

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today reported results from ongoing exploration at the Company's Porcupine Operations, including Hoyle Pond Mine, Borden Mine and Pamour Mine, as well as at the Dome and TVZ advanced stage growth projects and regional exploration targets. The results include assays from a combined total of 137 holes1 (40,823 metres ("m")), completed between October 2025 and January 2026.

Tony Makuch, Discovery's CEO, commented: "The exploration results announced today highlight the tremendous opportunity we have to grow resources and production in the Timmins Camp. The results include a combination of continued success with resource conversion and extension drilling at our existing operations and encouraging results from drilling at our near-term growth projects and key district targets.

"New results from Hoyle Pond include additional extensions to mineralization at depth in the S Zone and further progress establishing the zone's potential to the east and west. At TVZ, our first hole from infill and expansion drilling on the 1210 level exploration drift intersected a wide, high-grade zone of mineralization. Work on this level is continuing, and we have also commenced drilling from the 1680 level to test the down plunge potential of the TVZ Zone. Three kilometres to the west, drill results at Owl Creek included multiple significant intercepts between surface and the 650 m level, which highlight the opportunity we have for new sources of production along the Hoyle Pond volcanic belt.

"At Borden, we continue to get encouraging results from underground drilling along a 300 m strike length of the Main Zone, with mineralization being extended both along trend to the east and northeast. We also have a surface drill targeting a high-potential trend located up to 1.2 km to the northeast of the Main Zone as we commence district drilling programs to evaluate new opportunities within Borden's massive 1,000 km2 land position.

"Turning to Pamour, further progress was achieved confirming and extending mineralization along all three phases of the pit design. We also reported positive results from a district target near Pamour, the historic Broulan pit, located approximately 1.5 km to the southwest. We have often discussed the significant potential for Pamour to become something much larger and more valuable than currently planned, and the initial drill results from Broulan represent a first step in demonstrating that potential.

"Finally, another area of tremendous opportunity for Discovery is the prospect of resuming mining at Dome, where we currently have an 11.0 million ounce Inferred resource and considerable infrastructure already in place. Drilling commenced during the fourth quarter last year, with Initial work focused on infilling gaps in information and confirmation of historic drill holes in the southwest portion of the property where there has been limited past drilling. Results to date are encouraging and include multiple significant intercepts from both within and surrounding the current pit resource. We also recently commenced a new campaign of drilling in the northeast part of the pit and obtained additional positive results in the first hole. The current drilling is part of a 20,000 m drill program being completed in 2026 in preparation for a new mineral resource estimate targeted for late this year, with our goal being to upgrade a significant portion of the Inferred resource to the Indicated category."

Figure 1. Location Map with Geology





Hoyle Pond Mine

Drilling at the Hoyle Pond Mine included a total of 20 holes (5,606.6m) to test the lower portion of the S Zone, the largest and highest-grade area of the mine. Of the holes drilled, eight holes (204m) were abandoned due to excessive deviation from the target.

The Hoyle Pond Mine is located approximately 20 km northeast of Timmins and is situated in the east portion of the Hoyle Pond volcanic belt adjacent to a major northeast trending flexure and the 1060 fault. Mineralization at the mine occurs in multiple zones of quartz veining between surface and a depth of 2,000m along the trend of the main flexure. The S Zone, which is the main focus of the current drill program, lies in the lower east portion of the mine, just east of the 1060 fault (Figure 2).

The twelve holes being reported were drilled mainly to test the down plunge extension of the S Zone to the east as well the lower west side where previously released holes had identified potential for high-grade lenses at depth.(Figure 3). All drilling was done from a series of platforms located on the 1860 level and on the north (hanging wall) side of the S Zone with holes intersecting the zone between the 2175 and 2275 elevations.

Key intercepts from the new drilling down plunge to the east include:59.18 gpt over 6.2m, including 488.00 gpt over 0.7m, in hole 27685 and 31.33 gpt over 1.6m in hole 27684.

Results from the west include: 28.73 gpt over 5.1m in hole 27675A and 69.34 gpt over 4.1m in hole 27678A-

Based on the new results, the potential to expand the S Zone and identify additional high-grade resources is considered excellent.

The program is continuing at the S Zone with three drills, which are focused on holes to depth and on the east side of the zone. Work is also ongoing to prepare several new locations in the mid-mine area for drilling which will start later in the first quarter of 2026.

Table 1: Intercepts from Hoyle Pond Underground Mine1,2,3

Hole ID Total Hole Depth From To Core length Estimated True Width Au Notes (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) 27684 429.0 383.0 384.7 1.7 1.6 31.33 Visible Gold 27675A 402.0 352.8 358.1 5.3 5.1 28.73 Visible Gold 27685 450.0 402.9 409.5 6.6 6.2 59.18 Visible Gold incl 407.0 407.7 0.7 0.7 488.00 incl 408.7 409.5 0.8 0.8 49.40 27683 452.6 403.6 406.3 2.7 2.5 1.59 incl 405.3 405.9 0.6 0.5 4.26 Visible Gold 27686 430.0 384.5 390.2 5.7 5.6 3.59 Visible Gold incl 384.5 385.5 1.0 1.0 8.61 Visible Gold incl 388.2 390.2 2.0 2.0 5.83 Visible Gold 27699D 531.0 456.7 463.3 6.6 6.5 2.64 incl 461.5 463.3 1.8 1.8 7.40 27678A 423.0 385.4 389.6 4.2 4.1 69.34 Visible Gold

All assays are reported uncut. Intervals are reported using both true widths and core lengths. Holes 27702C, 27665, 27698, 27676, and 27704 are not included in the table above as they have low grade values.

Figure 2. Hoyle Pond Mine Area

Figure 3. Hoyle Pond - S Zone Lower





TVZ Project

Drilling at the TVZ project is now in progress and to date includes one completed hole (370m) from the 1210 level.

TVZ is a significant zone of gold mineralization located between the 800 and 1800 m levels in the southeast portion of the Hoyle Pond Mine (Figure 4).

Geologically, TVZ lies in the Porcupine sediments south of the Hoyle Pond volcanic belt, just east of the 1060 fault. Gold mineralization is closely associated with a northeast trending, steeply dipping shear zone with local splay veins, which plunge moderately to the northeast. The bulk of the mineralization identified to date occurs within a panel measuring approximately 600m long by 200m in height, extending from the 850 level to just below the 1410 level, with the best grades typically having a strong correlation with increased amounts of quartz veining, pyrite and arsenopyrite.

Past work at the project includes 437 holes (172,319m) of wide-spaced drilling from three main platforms on the 900, 1210 and 1410 levels, as well as limited development, mapping, chip sampling and metallurgical test work on the 1210 level. Results from the drilling, mapping and chip sampling have been positive and indicate multiple holes with grades exceeding 5.0 gpt over widths of 5 to 10 m. The results also indicate positive results from the two deepest holes to test the zone to date, holes 21009 and 21094, with returned values of 6.29 gpt over 5.3m and 4.98 gpt over 4.0m, respectively, between the 1550 and 1610 levels. As a result, the potential to extend the zone to greater depths is considered excellent.

Results of the past metallurgical work indicate a strong correlation of gold with arsenopyrite and variable recoveries, but with the potential for improvement using enhanced processing.

The current work program is designed to infill and expand the TVZ Zone with drilling from the historic drill platforms in preparation for an initial NI 43-101 mineral resource in late 2026.

The new hole was drilled in a southeasterly direction from a drill station approximately 100m northwest of the zone on the 1210 level and designed to cross the main structures at angles close to perpendicular. Results of the program were positive and included assays of 4.10 gpt over 30.1m, including 6.65 gpt over 4.3m, and including 7.32 gpt over 6.0m, and 5.37 gpt over 1.6m, and 3.90 gpt over 7.5m in hole 27882. Review of the new data indicates the best zone in the hole coincides strongly with a series of splay veins located between 50-75m to the north of the main shear zone and consists of mineralization which is closely associated with increased quartz veining, sericite, pyrite and arsenopyrite.

Drilling at TVZ is continuing with one drill located on the 1210 level and one on the 1680 level. Drilling on the 1210 level is designed mostly to infill and extend mineralization near the historic drilling, while drilling on 1680 level is testing the projected down plunge extension of the TVZ Zone.

Table 2: Intercepts from TVZ Project1,2

Hole ID Total Hole Depth From To Core length Au Notes (m) (m) (m) (g/t) 27882 370.0 141.4 171.5 30.1 4.10 incl 141.4 144.5 3.1 5.21 Visible Gold and incl 147.7 152.0 4.3 6.65 and incl 154.0 160.0 6.0 7.32 and incl 168.0 171.5 3.5 4.74 219.4 221.0 1.6 5.37 298.5 306.0 7.5 3.90 Visible Gold

All assays are reported uncut. Intervals are reported using core lengths.

Figure 4. TVZ

Owl Creek

Drilling at the Owl Creek Project included a total of 17 holes (9,042m) designed to test for potential strike and depth extensions of mineralization near the former Owl Creek Open Pit (Figure 5). Of the holes drilled, five holes (738m) were abandoned due to excessive deviation.

The Owl Creek Open Pit is located approximately three kilometres west of the Hoyle Pond Mine and along the south side of the Hoyle Pond belt near the contact between metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks. The pit, as well as two underground ramps below it, were developed by Falconbridge Gold in the 1980's and were utilized to recover approximately 237,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.75 gpt.

The new drilling was designed to confirm and expand mineralization identified in both historic holes and previously reported holes (see Discovery Press Release dated November 6, 2025), with results including multiple significant intercepts between surface and 650 m level.

Significant results include: 4.82 gpt over 35.7m, including 35.39 gpt over 2.1m, and 4.51 gpt over 5.0m, in OC25-018- and 3.45 gpt over 25.0m, including 4.91 gpt over 14.1m, in OC25-009C, which targeted the main zone on the east side of the historic pit approximately 100-150m above previously announced results from hole OC25-001, which intersected 4.08 gpt over 16.3m and 4.14 gpt over 17.5m, and hole OC25-006 which intersected 5.58 gpt over 5.2m and 5.39 gpt over 11.0m

Additional significant holes included 4.01 gpt over 6.8m, including 27.90 gpt over 0.5m, and 2.15 gpt over 39.3m, including 27.2 gpt over 0.8m, in OC25-015; and 2.61 gpt over 33.9 m, including 5.36 gpt over 3.0m, and including 5.52 gpt over 5.0m and including 4.35 gpt over 3.5m in hole OC25-20, which were drilled 50 and 200m to the west of OC25-018 (Table 3).

While the review and interpretation of drilling is still in progress, initial results indicate that the most significant mineralization in both new and historic drill holes occurs near the tip of an easterly plunging wedge of mafic volcanics, which remains open to depth.

The program is continuing with two drills that will continue to target mineralization near surface and at depth at Owl Creek, as well as towards the 750 Zone, which is located approximately 850m to the east.

Table 3: Intercepts from New Drilling at Owl Creek Project1,2,3

Hole ID Total Hole Depth From To Core length Au Notes (m) (m) (m) (g/t) OC25-008 495 343 346 3.0 2.15 OC25-009C 561 414.1 417.3 3.2 2.50 432 457 25.0 3.45 incl: 442.9 457.0 14.1 4.91 OC25-010 459 334.4 341 6.6 1.36 incl: 340.5 341 0.5 6.95 OC25-012 831 392.3 395.5 3.2 2.37 incl: 395 395.5 0.5 10.80 OC25-014 861 397 401 4.0 2.70 incl: 399.2 400 0.8 8.30 661.6 665.3 3.7 12.31 OC25-015 771 552.2 559 6.8 4.01 incl: 558.5 559 0.5 27.90 578.6 581.8 3.2 3.29 594.7 634 39.3 2.15 incl: 626.2 627 0.8 27.20 and incl. 633 634 1.0 14.95 OC25-016 543 350 353 3.0 6.01 OC25-017 837 621.5 624.5 3.0 4.99 651 654 3.0 2.24 656 670.9 14.9 2.47 693 710 17.0 2.68 OC25-018 657 457 462 5.0 4.51 476.1 511.8 35.7 4.82 incl: 499.8 501.9 2.1 35.39 and incl. 505.6 505.9 0.3 54.20 OC25-020 759 597 630.9 33.9 2.61 incl: 597 600.0 3.0 5.36 and incl. 616.4 621.4 5.0 5.52 and incl 627.4 630.9 3.5 4.35

All assays are reported uncut. Intervals are reported using core lengths only. Holes OC25-011 and OC-25-013 are not included in the table above as they have low grade values.

Figure 5. Owl Creek Plan View

Borden Mine

Drilling at the Borden Mine included a total of 19 holes (4,867.7m) to convert and expand resources in the northeast portion of the Main Zone which is the host for the majority of gold mineralization at the mine (Figures 6 and 7).

The Borden Mine is located approximately 190 km southwest of the Dome Mill, near Chapleau and in the south portion of the Borden Lake Greenstone Belt. The Main Zone is an east-west trending structure located along the east - west trending Genesis Deformation Zone ("GDZ") adjacent to a major contact between felsic gneiss and amphibolite. Work to date has traced the zone for a strike length of over 1.7 km along strike and indicates the zone is closely associated with quartz veining, biotite-garnet alteration and pyrite.

The holes reported today are part of a continuing program to cover a 300m strike length of the Main Zone near the current northeast limit of inferred resources. All drilling is being planned from cut outs located in the east portion of the 585-exploration drift, situated in the hanging wall of the zone.

Results of the program continue to be extremely positive across the full area drilled. Key results include: 16.97 gpt over 14.7m, including 21.76 gpt over 10.8m, in 585-00114, 6.64 gpt over 12.0m in 585-00154, 8.24 gpt over 15.2m, including 17.41 gpt over 4.4m, in 585-00156, 7.20 gpt over 10.4m in hole 585-00109, 10.10 gpt over 14.8m in hole 585-00122, 9.39 gpt over 13.2m in hole 585-00118, and 7.54 gpt over 22.5m in hole 585-00115, which were drilled mainly on the east side of the zone. It is important to note that holes, 585-00114, 585-00154, 585-0156 expand the zone by at least 50m on the east side of the zone (Table 4).

Additional highlights include 20.17 gpt over 7.8m in hole 585-00113, 10.27 gpt over 7.5m, in hole 585-00116, and 11.74 gpt over 7.2m, including 18.26 gpt over 4.2m in hole 585-00110, which were drilled in the central and west side of the zone to further confirm past results and re-enforce the high grade nature and continuity of this area.

From current interpretations, the Main Zone continues to track as planned with grades and widths that are similar to, or better than, the current resource model. These results, along with ongoing wide-spaced surface drilling, located up to 1.2 km to the northeast, establish the potential for further growth as drilling continues.

The program is continuing with three drills working to convert and extend resources. Planning is also in the final stages for a further extension of the exploration drift to the northeast. A surface drill has also now been mobilized to the area northeast of the Main Zone and is now in operation.

Table 4: Intercepts from Borden Underground Mine1,2

Hole ID Total Hole Depth From To Core length Estimated True Width Au Notes (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) 585-00154 303.9 257.2 270.1 12.9 12.0 6.64 incl 260.0 269.1 9.1 8.5 8.00 585-00113 297.0 248.7 258.5 9.8 7.8 20.17 incl 255.5 257.1 1.6 1.3 104.79 585-00114 266.4 230.5 248.1 17.6 14.7 16.97 incl 233.0 245.9 12.9 10.8 21.76 585-00115 271.0 210.0 238.9 28.9 22.5 7.54 incl 231.2 237.8 6.6 5.1 19.21 585-00117 254.9 206.2 217.3 11.1 9.8 5.15 585-00122 205.0 176.8 194.1 17.3 14.8 10.10 incl 179.5 194.1 14.5 12.5 11.27 585-00231 206.4 172.7 180.3 7.6 7.0 4.93 585-00232 225.0 189.8 193.3 3.5 3.1 7.94 585-00233 205.0 155.0 158.0 3.0 2.7 5.48 585-00121 259.0 226.0 230.0 4.0 3.7 4.74 incl 228.7 230.0 1.4 1.3 9.50 585-00157 303.6 273.8 277.7 3.9 3.5 8.24 585-00119 233.9 187.2 200.6 13.4 12.7 8.40 incl 188.3 197.2 8.9 8.4 10.83 585-00116 270.0 233.4 241.1 7.7 7.5 10.27 585-00120 217.0 181.7 197.1 15.4 14.9 8.22 incl 183.7 196.1 12.4 12.1 8.82 585-00109 289.5 242.8 254.3 11.5 10.4 7.20 incl 247.0 254.3 7.3 6.6 9.15 585-00110 230.4 207.1 215.9 8.8 7.2 11.74 incl 209.8 214.9 5.1 4.2 18.26 585-00118 244.2 197.4 211.3 13.9 13.2 9.39 incl 199.4 207.4 8.0 7.7 13.73 585-00156 296.3 251.6 268.5 16.9 15.2 8.24 incl 263.6 268.5 4.9 4.4 17.41 585-00158 289.2 255.9 263.2 7.3 6.5 6.93 incl 260.1 262.6 2.5 2.2 11.71

All assays are reported uncut. Intervals are reported using both true widths and core lengths.

Figure 6. Borden Mine

Figure 7. Borden Mine - Deep Zone 2

Pamour

Drilling at the Pamour Mine included a total of 61 holes (16,158.7m) to test areas within and surrounding the large open-pit resource at the property, which includes 64.8 million tonnes grading 1.30 gpt (2.70 million ounces) in the Indicated category and 23.3 million tonnes grading 1.34 gpt (1.00 million ounces) in the Inferred category (Figure 8). The drilling also includes the first hole from a new program of drilling near Pamour, at the historic Broulan Pit.

The Pamour Mine is located approximately 20 km east of Timmins on the north side of the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone and straddles the unconformity between Tisdale Group volcanics and Timiskaming sediments. Mineralization at the mine is closely associated with quartz veining, which can occur in single veins, vein arrays, stockworks as well as pyrite both along the unconformity and in volcanics to the north.

The holes drilled near the current pit resource represent a continuation of a program which commenced in the second quarter of 2025 and were designed to convert and extend inferred resources over the full strike length of the resource pit. Results from the program continue to be very positive (Table 5).

Significant results from drilling in the central portion, located within the Phase 1 pit, include: 2.53 gpt over 30.8m 1.71 gpt over 33.6m and 2.09 gpt over 8.0m, and 1.03 gpt over 15.5m, in PAM-0084, 5.20 gpt over 12.5 m and 2.04 gpt over 64.5 m in hole PAM-0076, and 1.76 gpt over 26.4m, 1.18 gpt over 23.5m, and 1.01 gpt over 9.2m in hole PAM-0043

Drilling results to the west, which overlie the phase 2 pit, include: 1.26 gpt over 140.0m and 0.74 gpt over 32.5m in hole PAM-0090, 1.71 gpt over 13.0m in hole PAM-0117, and 1.13 gpt over 16.5m and 1.89 gpt over 26.7m in hole PAM 0026.

Results to the east, which overlie the phase 3 pit, include: 1.50 gpt over 26.9m, 1.23 gpt over 22.2m, 2.37 gpt over 8.4 m and 1.16 gpt over 6.8m in hole PAM-0081, 1.29 gpt over 44.8 m, and 1.21 gpt over 9.5 m in hole PAM-0022, 2.70 gpt over 44.5 m and 0.75 gpt over 12.5 m in hole PAM 0064, and 1.46 gpt over 41.7 m in hole PAM-0089.

The first hole drilled in the new program near at the Broulan Pit was drilled along the east side of the historic pit where drilling is more limited and where there are no current resources. Results from the hole were excellent, including 2.06 gpt over 29.6 m 4.15 gpt over 25.0m and 0.83 gpt over 8.0m in hole PAM25-0154.

The drill program is continuing with two drills focused on the east and west extensions of the current pit and one near the Broulan Pit.

Table 5: Intercepts from the Pamour Open Pit Mine1,2,3

ZONE Hole ID Total Hole Depth From To Core length Au Notes (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Pamour - West PAM25-0023 201.0 54.0 64.0 10.0 0.75 143.9 151.0 7.1 1.57 9.32gpt / 1.14m PAM25-0026 264.0 97.5 114.0 16.5 1.13 172.7 199.4 26.7 1.89 47.30gpt / 0.3m

24.10gpt / 0.4m PAM25-0090 393.0 101.5 134.0 32.5 0.74 8.68gpt / 1.4m 235.0 375.0 140.0 1.26 10.00gpt / 0.3m

36.76gpt / 0.7m

9.38gpt / 1.4m

29.70 gpt / 1.0m

9.94 gpt / 0.6m PAM25-0117 127.0 107.0 120.0 13.0 1.71 9.69gpt / 1.0m PAM25-0120 127.0 100.7 125.2 24.5 0.83 5.58gpt / 0.6m PAM25-0121 125.0 57.0 63.0 6.0 0.92 81.8 88.0 6.2 0.72 96.7 115.7 19.0 0.93 18.90gpt / 0.3m Pamour - In Pit PAM25-0040LR 240.0 73.3 82.8 9.5 0.81 PAM25-0042LR 81.0 25.1 30.8 5.7 0.89 9.18gpt / 0.3m 53.1 81.0 27.9 2.43 42.80gpt / 0.9m

5.19gpt / 0.4m PAM25-0043 225.0 19.0 28.2 9.2 1.01 43.4 69.8 26.4 1.76 34.00gpt / 0.3m

6.61gpt / 0.3m

5.62gpt / 0.3m

15.70gpt / 0.3m 196.5 220.0 23.5 1.18 15.30gpt / 0.6m PAM25-0050 321.0 149.4 168.0 18.6 1.67 22.20gpt / 0.3m 180.5 200.0 19.5 0.70 206.4 229.4 23.0 2.48 13.50gpt / 0.6m

8.30gpt / 0.3m

7.18gpt / 0.5m

9.04gpt / 0.3m

8.63gpt / 0.3m

7.90gpt / 0.3m

7.58gpt / 0.3m

25.30gpt / 0.3m PAM25-0053LR 141.0 116.2 135.0 18.8 2.50 7.95gpt / 0.3m

9.59gpt / 0.8m

6.32gpt / 0.3m

6.02gpt / 0.6m

9.41gpt / 0.3m PAM25-0056 300.0 144.0 171.4 27.4 0.96 6.37gpt / 0.5m 193.0 206.4 13.4 0.74 216.0 264.0 48.0 2.36 7.11gpt / 1.0m

8.10gpt / 0.4m

11.40gpt / 0.4m

5.74gpt / 0.5m

8.35gpt / 0.4m

11.00gpt / 1.0m

7.23gpt / 1.0m

6.07gpt / 1.5m PAM25-0058 237.0 215.5 229.2 13.7 0.96 PAM25-0061 249.0 190.3 249.0 58.7 0.86 6.08gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0062 255.0 194.0 255.0 61.0 0.99 PAM25-0063 312.0 52.0 58.4 6.4 3.76 37.30gpt / 0.5m 71.0 79.0 8.0 1.82 7.83gpt / 1.0m 175.1 185.0 9.9 1.26 186.5 189.0 2.5 10.66 46.10gpt / 0.5m 207.0 273.7 66.7 1.21 7.52gpt / 1.0m

6.27gpt / 1.5m 275.5 312.0 36.5 0.94 8.57gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0065 231.0 88.9 109.0 20.1 1.60 6.18gpt / 0.3m 149.0 171.0 22.0 1.25 78.30gpt / 1.0m

16.00gpt / 1.0m PAM25-0066 223.3 60.0 64.8 4.8 2.87 8.18gpt / 1.6m 139.9 150.0 10.1 3.48 20.30gpt / 0.8m

6.34gpt / 1.1m PAM25-0067 318.0 125.4 170.5 45.1 1.54 10.80gpt / 0.6m

6.42gpt / 1.5m

5.51gpt / 0.7m

24.40 gpt / 0.5m 297.5 302.5 5.0 2.34 5.14gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0070 141.0 97.0 141.0 44.0 0.76 PAM25-0074 276.0 99.0 120.0 21.0 1.37 9.79gpt / 1.3m 155.5 180.5 25.0 1.39 11.20gpt / 1.5m

16.30gpt / 0.7m PAM25-0076 276.0 67.0 79.5 12.5 5.20 6.72gpt / 1.0m

34.80gpt / 1.0m 197.0 261.5 64.5 2.04 52.90gpt / 1.0m

11.80gpt / 1.0m

6.40gpt / 0.7m PAM25-0079LR 154.0 17.4 24.5 7.1 5.60 52.50gpt / 0.6m

7.64gpt / 0.3m 33.5 39.5 6.0 21.12 268.00gpt / 0.3m

91.10gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0082 115.5 22.6 31.7 9.1 1.14 6.04gpt / 1.0m PAM25-0083 117.0 99.4 107.5 8.1 0.98 8.52gpt / 0.3m PAM25-0084 300.8 19.5 35.0 15.5 1.03 5.19gpt / 1.5m 86.0 94.0 8.0 2.09 12.30gpt / 0.5m 152.2 183.0 30.8 2.53 11.60gpt / 0.7m

11.10gpt / 0.7m

16.70gpt / 0.9m

11.40gpt / 0.4m

55.70gpt / 0.4m

6.77gpt / 0.6m 204.4 238.0 33.6 1.71 125.00gpt / 0.3m

8.32gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0085 99.0 67.4 84.9 17.5 1.36 7.99gpt / 0.6m

9.86gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0098 222.0 151.5 183.0 31.5 2.07 27.10gpt / 1.5m PAM25-0099 363.0 215.9 239.0 23.1 0.94 10.10gpt / 0.3m 246.0 296.6 50.6 1.00 5.30gpt / 0.7m 306.5 320.7 14.2 1.15 6.14gpt / 0.7m PAM25-0102LR 342.0 270.2 318.5 48.3 1.24 5.64gpt / 1.5m

8.11gpt / 0.5m

21.80gpt / 1.0m PAM25-0113 271.5 90.5 119.5 29.0 1.63 20.23gpt / 1.1m PAM25-0119 453.0 74.2 88.0 13.8 2.46 37.50gpt / 0.7m 111.0 121.2 10.2 1.04 8.48gpt / 0.5m 251.3 341.0 89.7 0.84 PAM25-0123 132.0 97.5 110.5 13.0 2.16 6.64gpt / 0.6m

17.30gpt / 0.4m

5.26gpt / 0.6m PAM25-0124 384.0 269.5 287.0 17.5 1.31 8.73gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0125 447.0 132.0 140.0 8.0 1.53 PAM25-0127 456.0 282.8 291.0 8.2 1.66 5.01gpt / 0.5m 332.0 347.3 15.3 1.70 PAM25-0128 450.0 90.0 138.0 48.0 1.42 9.04gpt / 0.7m

23.40gpt / 0.9m 280.5 312.5 32.0 1.46 9.90gpt / 0.5m Pamour - East of Pit PAM25-0015 363.0 225.6 233.6 8.0 2.50 5.97gpt / 1.8m 251.0 279.0 28.0 0.76 9.07gpt / 0.3m PAM25-0022 372.0 237.2 282.0 44.8 1.29 5.40gpt / 0.5m

11.80gpt / 0.5m 334.0 343.5 9.5 1.21 PAM25-0027 435.0 240.0 245.0 5.0 2.59 6.26gpt / 1.0m

5.90gpt / 0.5m 269.6 298.0 28.4 0.85 355.5 361.3 5.8 1.05 5.26gpt / 0.7m 418.0 434.2 16.2 0.92 6.60gpt / 0.5m

5.33gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0035 387.0 254.0 288.8 34.8 0.92 PAM25-0039 408.0 280.5 296.7 16.2 1.21 5.67gpt / 0.6m PAM25-0045 429.0 243.4 247.7 4.3 0.99 263.0 282.3 19.3 1.15 5.09gpt / 1.0m 328.0 333.9 5.9 1.49 9.46gpt / 0.5m PAM25-0051 375.0 260.5 270.5 10.0 0.79 349.0 358.2 9.2 0.92 PAM25-0057 393.0 209.0 244.0 35.0 1.33 5.63gpt / 0.5m

9.62gpt / 1.3m PAM25-0064 387.0 191.5 204.0 12.5 0.75 231.5 276.0 44.5 2.70 6.51gpt / 1.8m

8.22gpt / 3.0m

23.80gpt / 0.4m PAM25-0081 443.6 241.4 259.2 17.8 0.71 286.2 293.0 6.8 1.16 301.0 327.9 26.9 1.50 9.75gpt / 0.5m

12.50gpt / 0.7m

7.15gpt / 7.2m 354.8 377.0 22.2 1.23 413.3 421.7 8.4 2.37 8.98gpt / 0.6m

9.45gpt / 0.7m PAM25-0089 447.0 219.3 261.0 41.7 1.46 5.69gpt / 0.3m

9.21gpt / 1.0m

6.88gpt / 1.7m PAM25-0095LR 273.0 191.8 204.2 12.4 1.25 7.05gpt / 1.0m 246.6 254.3 7.7 1.39 5.24gpt / 0.7m #5 Pit PAM25-0154 402.0 151.0 180.6 29.6 2.06 5.14gpt / 0.5m

12.40gpt / 0.5m

37.50gpt / 0.8m

7.40gpt / 0.7m

6.47gpt / 0.5m 226.0 251.0 25.0 4.15 13.61 gpt / 2.7 m

11.32 gpt / 0.9 m

19.20 gpt / 1.0 m

14.99 gpt / 1.7 m 289.0 297.0 8.0 0.83

All assays are reported uncut. Intervals are reported using core lengths only. Holes PAM25-0052, -0059, -0060, -0069, -0080LR, -0091, -0092LR, -0093, -0096LR, -0101, -0107LR, -0106 are not included in the table above as they have low grade values.

Figure 8. Pamour Open Pit

Dome Mine Project

Drilling at Dome commenced in the third quarter of 2025, with a total of 19 holes (4,778m) being completed to date (Figure 9). Of the holes drilled, one hole (24m) was abandoned due to excessive deviation from the target.

Dome is among the largest historic gold producers in Canada, with total production of 16.7 million ounces from both underground and open pit sources between 1910 and 2017.

Geologically, the mine is located on the south limb of the Porcupine Syncline and is just north of the Destor Porcupine Fault, with mineralization in multiple zones extending from surface to a depth of approximately 1,600 m.

The current mineral resource at Dome includes 222.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 1.49 gpt for a total of 11.0 million ounces in the Inferred category. The resource assumes a large-scale, open-pit concept to expand the historic pit along strike and to depth.

The current drill program is being completed in preparation for a new mineral resource estimate and involves drilling in areas surrounding and below the historic pit. The work program also includes further evaluations of data and mineralization models to upgrade portions of the resource to the Indicated resource category and also to evaluate the potential for future underground mining at Dome.

The new drilling was focused on infilling gaps in information and confirmation of historic drill holes in the Southwest portion of the property. Results included multiple significant intercepts from both within and surrounding the current pit resource. Drilling was targeted in an area of the pit where there has previously been very little drilling, with over 50% of the area having had no drilling and the remainder having been drilled at spacings often exceeding 60m.

Significant results from within the current pit shell include 1.47 gpt over 12.5m, 2.55 gpt over 6.0m and 13.64 gpt over 6.5m in hole DOM25-006, 1.01gpt over 10.2m in hole DOM25-04, 7.17 gpt over 5.6m in hole DOM-25-016, and 0.72 gpt over 15.5m, 0.69 gpt over 10.1m and 1.58 gpt over 3.0m in hole DOM25-001.

Results from outside the pit shell include 1.61 gpt over 28.0m in hole DOM25-015, 1.14 gpt over 17.3m in hole DOM25-016, 4.86 gpt over 18.5m, including 7.31 gpt over 12.0m, in hole DOM25-019, and 0.99 gpt over 15.8m and 5.53 gpt over 3.0m in hole DOM25-012. The intercepts in holes DOM25-009 and DOM25-012 were obtained from the area just below the bottom of the current resource pit and the intercepts in holes DOM25-015 and DOM-016 were obtained to the south of the pit.

Additionally, the Company completed the first hole of a new campaign of drilling in the northeast part of the pit and obtained additional positive results, including 2.50 gpt over 12.4m and 3.97 gpt over 6.0m in hole DOM25-030.

Review and interpretation of new data is still in progress, but, in general, the results support past work and indicates a mixture of narrow, high-grade, and wide, lower-grade lenses of mineralization with strong open pit and underground resource potential near to the current open pit.

Drilling at the project is continuing with one drill in the northeast portion of the historic open pit. Work is also in progress to evaluate additional drill targets to the north, south and below the pit.

Table 6: Intercepts from New Drilling at Dome Project1,2,3

Hole ID Total Hole Depth From To Core length Au Notes (m) (m) (m) (g/t) DOM25-001 333.0 9.9 20.0 10.1 0.69 In Pit 58.5 74.0 15.5 0.72 In Pit 80.4 84.0 3.6 0.76 In Pit 100.0 103.0 3.0 1.58 In Pit 152.0 155.0 3.0 3.59 In Pit DOM25-002 201.0 76.5 91.5 15.0 0.47 In Pit 130.5 135.0 4.5 0.72 In Pit DOM25-004 210.0 52.9 55.0 2.1 0.70 In Pit 72.3 82.5 10.2 1.01 In Pit DOM25-006 246.0 22.5 35.0 12.5 1.47 In Pit incl 28.0 34.0 6.0 2.55 112.0 118.5 6.5 13.64 In Pit DOM25-009 240.0 43.4 63.4 20.0 0.74 In Pit 109.5 117.8 8.3 0.71 In Pit 133.5 142.4 8.9 0.92 In Pit DOM25-010 261.0 44.4 50.2 5.8 0.85 In Pit DOM25-011 279.0 152.6 166.5 13.9 0.47 Out DOM25-012 219.0 79.5 82.5 3.0 5.53 In Pit 89.2 105.0 15.8 0.99 Out 128.5 130.7 2.2 2.06 Out DOM25-014 306.0 147.0 151.5 4.5 0.48 Out DOM25-015 297.0 246.5 274.5 28.0 1.61 Out DOM25-016 336.0 18.5 21.8 3.3 2.75 In Pit 27.4 33.0 5.6 7.17 In Pit 42.6 45.8 3.2 0.87 Out 115.6 121.5 5.9 0.95 Out 279.7 297.0 17.3 1.14 Out DOM25-019 215.0 120.0 124.0 4.0 0.88 Out 128.0 146.5 18.5 4.86 Out incl 134.5 146.5 12.0 7.31 DOM25-030 309.0 15.0 21.0 6.0 3.97 In Pit 285.7 298.1 12.4 2.50 In Pit

All assays are reported uncut. Intervals are reported using core lengths only. Holes DOM25-003, DOM25-005, DOM25-007, DOM25-008, and DOM25-013 are not included in the table above as they have low grade values

Figure 9. Dome

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Discovery's exploration programs at the Porcupine operations are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration, Kara Byrnes, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration and Geology - Porcupine and Craig Yuill, P.Geo., Exploration Manager. Mr. Kallio, Ms. Byrnes and Mr. Yuill are "qualified persons" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Readers are referred to the mineral resource estimate as set out in the Company's current technical report entitled "Porcupine Complex, Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 Report on Preliminary Assessment" with an effective date of January 13, 2025, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Statements concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. The Technical Report includes the results of a preliminary economic assessment which is preliminary in nature. It includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

QA/QC CONTROLS

The Company follows a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure that sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

At Borden, samples are logged and sampled in a secure facility in Chapleau, Ontario and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, the other half of core retained for future assay verification. Certified reference material (CRM) standards, coarse blank material and duplicates are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are picked up by Activation Laboratories and tracked via a chain of custody from site to the certified off-site analytical laboratory for preparation and assaying.

At Pamour, core is logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Hoyle Pond mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. The NQ sized core is predominantly whole core sampled with select holes being sawn in half for future verification. CRM standards, coarse blank material and duplicates are inserted every 20 samples. Samples are picked up by Activation Laboratories and tracked via a chain of custody from site to the lab for preparation and assaying.

At Hoyle Pond and TVZ, core is logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Hoyle Pond mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. The NQ sized drill core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, the other half of core retained for future assay verification. CRM standards, coarse blank material and duplicates are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are picked up by Activation Laboratories at the Hoyle Pond facility and tracked via a chain of custody from site to the lab for preparation and assaying.

At Dome, core is logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Hoyle Pond mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. The NQ sized drill core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, the other half of core retained for future assay verification. CRM standards, coarse blank material and duplicates are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are picked up by Activation Laboratories at the Hoyle Pond facility and tracked via a chain of custody from site to the lab for preparation and assaying.

At Owl Creek, all new drill core collected by Discovery is logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Hoyle Pond mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. The NQ sized drill core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, the other half of core retained for future assay verification. CRM standards, coarse blank material and duplicates are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are picked up by Activation Laboratories at the Hoyle Pond facility and tracked via a chain of custody from site to the lab for preparation and assaying.

Discovery utilizes the accredited external lab Activation Laboratories to manage its core analysis. ActLabs is certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) which conforms with ASB-RG Mineral Analysis Laboratory for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025: General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Sample preparation includes crushing drill core up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting 500 grams and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm followed by both scheduled and specifically requested silica sand cleaning. Gold Analysis involves Fire Assay - Atomic Absorption (AA) technique from a 50-gram pulp sample with grade ranges between 5 to 10,000 ppb. Samples greater than 10,000 ppb are analyzed with a gravimetric finish. Selected high grade samples are also analyzed using the screen metallics procedure.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company's silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Statements include but are not limited to the resource conversion and expansion drilling at Hoyle Pond, Borden and Pamour mine sites, the high-grade mineralization potential from Owl Creek, located within close proximity to Hoyle Pond; the anticipated results and timing associated with the updated exploration program at the Porcupine Complex; the ability to make new discoveries across the broader property; the ability to complete and the anticipated benefits associated from the development of the Dome and TVZ work programs; the timing associated with a new mineral resource update planned in 2026 and the anticipated benefits thereof; the ability to convert and extend mineral resources at Pamour; the development of the Porcupine Operations and its attractive economics and significant exploration upside; construction decision and development, the results of the Technical Report and the anticipated capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, net present value, internal rate of return, the method of mining the Porcupine Operations, payback period, process capacity, average annual metal production, average process recoveries, concession renewal, permitting of the assets, anticipated mining and processing methods, feasibility study production schedule and metal production profile, anticipated construction period, anticipated mine life, expected recoveries and grades, anticipated production rates, infrastructure, social and environmental impact studies, the completion of key de-risking items, including the timing of receipt permits, availability of water and power, availability of labour, job creation and other local economic benefits, tax rates and commodity prices that would support development of the Project, and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, operational, geological or financial results Information concerning mineral resource/reserve estimates and the economic analysis thereof contained in the results of the feasibility study are also forward-looking statements in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include the completion of the drill programs and the results thereon, the ability to complete the required drilling on a timely basis and the impact of the completion of such drill programs on the ability for the Company to prepare an updated resource estimate in 2026; fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market access restrictions or tariffs, changes in U.S. laws and policies regarding regulating international trade, including but not limited to changes to or implementation of tariffs, trade restrictions, or responsive measures of foreign and domestic governments, changes to cost and availability of goods and raw materials, along with supply, logistics and transportation constraints, changes in general economic conditions including market volatility due to uncertain trade policies and tariffs,, the actual results of current and future exploration activities; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; conclusions of economic and geological evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations for the Company's development stage and operating assets; the accuracy of historical and forward-looking operational and financial information estimates provided by Newmont; the Company's ability to integrate the Porcupine Operations; statements regarding the Porcupine Operations, including the results of technical studies and the anticipated capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, internal rate of return, concession or claim renewal, the projected mine life and other attributes of the Porcupine Operations, including net present value, the timing of any environmental assessment processes, reclamation obligations; operations may be exposed to new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including any ongoing or future effects of COVID-19 (and any related ongoing or future regulatory or government responses) and its impact on the broader market and the trading price of the Company's shares; provincial and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for operations) in Canada and Mexico, all of which may affect many aspects of the Company's operations including the ability to transport personnel to and from site, contractor and supply availability and the ability to sell or deliver mined silver; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; geopolitical conflicts; employee and community relations; the impact of litigation and administrative proceedings (including but not limited to mining reform laws in Mexico) and any interim or final court, arbitral and/or administrative decisions; disruptions affecting operations; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in construction decisions and any development of the Porcupine Operations; changes with respect to the intended method of mining and processing ore from the Porcupine Operations; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company's mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; contests over title to properties; expropriation +or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of exploration, construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, are described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2025, and the Company's technical report (the "Technical Report") entitled "Porcupine Complex, Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 Report on Preliminary Assessment" with an effective date of January 13, 2025, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

