Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of UP (Superform) on February 10. UP/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Superform is a user-owned neobank, where anyone can save, swap, send, and earn on-chain while keeping full control of their assets. With its yield products, SuperVaults, users can automatically optimize earnings, or build customized portfolios by directly depositing into earning opportunities.

$UP is the native token of Superform, which has an initial supply of 1 billion tokens. It can be used to pay protocol fees or to stake for security or governance purposes.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283404

Source: HTX