HUIZHOU DESAY BATTERY CO.,LTD.: Desay Battery Named to BNEF Global Energy Storage Tier 1 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

HUIZHOU, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has released its Energy Storage Tier 1 List for the first quarter of 2026, and Desay Battery has once again secured a place on the list for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition reflects Desay Battery's continued strong performance in product reliability, project delivery capabilities and financing strength.

The BNEF Tier 1 list is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative assessments in the energy storage industry. Companies are ranked through a rigorous evaluation of their comprehensive capabilities, technological innovation, project delivery performance, and financial bankability. The list is highly valued by international financial institutions and major investors as a key reference for renewable energy investment decisions, and is also relied upon by global clients when selecting long-term strategic partners.

Being named to the list for four years in a row shows not only confirms DESAY Battery's technological leadership and product maturity within the industry, but also underscores the company's unique and hard-to-replicate systemic advantage in today's complex and dynamic global competitive environment.

"Desay Battery is driven by R&D innovation and continuously works to advance key performance indicators for energy storage systems, we have achieved breakthroughs in areas such as cell energy density, system cycle life, and safety protection technology," noted Jack Guo, SVP of Desay Battery. "At the same time, we have built a comprehensive product matrix that spans generation, grid, and user-side applications."

Desay Battery's energy storage solutions are characterized by high safety, long service life and high efficiency. The company has successfully supported large-scale energy storage projects across multiple countries and regions, demonstrating strong environmental adaptability and economic value.

As it expands its global market presence, Desay Battery adheres to a "deep local roots, global reach" strategy. The company continuously strengthens its overseas project delivery framework and local service network, enabling swift response to customer needs across varied market conditions and ensuring the high-quality execution of every project.

Supported by resilient operations and an open, collaborative approach, Desay Battery has maintained strong financial performance and high customer satisfaction despite global market fluctuations. This has further strengthened the company's long-term credibility and trust in the international marketplace.

