Red Rock Resorts, Inc.: Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $511.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.2%, or $16.1 million, from $495.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income was $84.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.5%, or $3.1 million, from $87.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $213.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.4%, or $10.9 million, from $202.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $505.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.5%, or $12.4 million, from $492.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $231.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.2%, or $7.2 million, from $223.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Native American

Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA from Native American activities were $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing revenue related to development fees.

Full Year Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $2.01 billion in 2025, an increase of 3.7%, or $72.5 million, from $1.94 billion in 2024.

Net income was $355.7 million in 2025, an increase of 22.1%, or $64.4 million, from $291.3 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $848.6 million in 2025, an increase of 6.6%, or $52.7 million, from $795.9 million in 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $1.98 billion in 2025, an increase of 2.9%, or $55.7 million, from $1.93 billion in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $915.9 million in 2025, an increase of 4.2%, or $36.5 million, from $879.4 million in 2024.

Native American

Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA from Native American activities were $17.6 million in 2025, representing revenue related to development fees.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025 were $142.5 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.26 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $28.9 million, approximately $16.9 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $12.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Special Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per Class A common share. The dividend will be payable on February 27, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2026.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $1.00 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $111.0 million, approximately $65.1 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $45.9 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 4242029. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 17, 2026 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements and non-routine items), interest expense, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, gain on Native American development and provision for income tax.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos ' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (North Lamb, Aliante & Union Village). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:

Investors:

Stephen L. Cootey

[email protected]

(702) 495-4214

Media:

Michael J. Britt

[email protected]

(702) 495-3693

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating revenues:













Casino $342,998

$326,541

$1,340,529

$1,277,249 Food and beverage 93,255

92,065

362,424

360,388 Room 47,203

52,322

190,128

200,517 Development fees 3,730

-

17,632

- Other 24,591

24,767

100,770

100,857 Net revenues 511,777

495,695

2,011,483

1,939,011 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 95,125

93,634

361,663

354,597 Food and beverage 76,990

75,590

299,634

295,193 Room 16,197

16,320

63,684

63,768 Other 7,551

7,629

31,327

30,669 Selling, general and administrative 111,729

107,112

441,324

432,276 Depreciation and amortization 52,110

48,164

197,405

187,112 Write-downs and other, net 8,513

4,956

19,019

6,705

368,215

353,405

1,414,056

1,370,320 Operating income 143,562

142,290

597,427

568,691 Earnings from joint ventures 629

454

2,606

2,447 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 144,191

142,744

600,033

571,138















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (49,648)

(56,171)

(201,876)

(228,804) Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt (25)

-

(25)

(14,402) Change in fair value of derivative instruments 1,365

11,945

(4,288)

274 Gain on Native American development -

-

8,476

- Income before income tax 95,883

98,518

402,320

328,206 Provision for income tax (11,296)

(10,796)

(46,650)

(36,914) Net income 84,587

87,722

355,670

291,292 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 39,928

41,134

167,604

137,241 Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 44,659

$ 46,588

$ 188,066

$ 154,051















Earnings per common share:













Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.76

$ 0.79

$ 3.19

$ 2.61 Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.76

$ 3.12

$ 2.53















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 58,680

59,136

58,964

59,025 Diluted 101,626

103,536

102,595

103,666















Dividends declared per common share $0.26

$0.25

$2.01

$2.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $504,991

$492,638

$1,981,782

$1,926,128 Native American 3,730

-

17,632

- Reportable segment net revenues 508,721

492,638

1,999,414

1,926,128 Corporate and other 3,056

3,057

12,069

12,883 Net revenues $511,777

$495,695

$2,011,483

$1,939,011















Net income $ 84,587

$ 87,722

$ 355,670

$ 291,292 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 52,110

48,164

197,405

187,112 Share-based compensation 8,470

6,534

32,134

30,945 Write-downs and other, net 8,513

4,956

19,019

6,705 Interest expense, net 49,648

56,171

201,876

228,804 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt 25

-

25

14,402 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (1,365)

(11,945)

4,288

(274) Gain on Native American development -

-

(8,476)

- Provision for income tax 11,296

10,796

46,650

36,914 Adjusted EBITDA $213,284

$202,398

$ 848,591

$ 795,900















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $231,133

$223,897

$ 915,884

$ 879,360 Native American 3,730

-

17,632

- Reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA 234,863

223,897

933,516

879,360 Corporate and other (21,579)

(21,499)

(84,925)

(83,460) Adjusted EBITDA $213,284

$202,398

$ 848,591

$ 795,900

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.