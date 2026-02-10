Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHN4 | ISIN: US75700L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: RRK
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 20:21
56,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RED ROCK RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RED ROCK RESORTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5058,0010:50
56,5058,0007:30
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 22:01 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.: Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

  • Net revenues were $511.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.2%, or $16.1 million, from $495.7 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Net income was $84.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.5%, or $3.1 million, from $87.7 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $213.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.4%, or $10.9 million, from $202.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

  • Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $505.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.5%, or $12.4 million, from $492.6 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $231.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.2%, or $7.2 million, from $223.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Native American

  • Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA from Native American activities were $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing revenue related to development fees.

Full Year Results

Consolidated Operations

  • Net revenues were $2.01 billion in 2025, an increase of 3.7%, or $72.5 million, from $1.94 billion in 2024.
  • Net income was $355.7 million in 2025, an increase of 22.1%, or $64.4 million, from $291.3 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $848.6 million in 2025, an increase of 6.6%, or $52.7 million, from $795.9 million in 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

  • Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $1.98 billion in 2025, an increase of 2.9%, or $55.7 million, from $1.93 billion in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $915.9 million in 2025, an increase of 4.2%, or $36.5 million, from $879.4 million in 2024.

Native American

  • Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA from Native American activities were $17.6 million in 2025, representing revenue related to development fees.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025 were $142.5 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.26 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $28.9 million, approximately $16.9 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $12.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Special Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per Class A common share. The dividend will be payable on February 27, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2026.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $1.00 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $111.0 million, approximately $65.1 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $45.9 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 4242029. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 17, 2026 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements and non-routine items), interest expense, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, gain on Native American development and provision for income tax.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos ' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (North Lamb, Aliante & Union Village). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:

Investors:
Stephen L. Cootey
[email protected]
(702) 495-4214

Media:
Michael J. Britt
[email protected]
(702) 495-3693

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)










Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Operating revenues:








Casino

$342,998


$326,541


$1,340,529


$1,277,249

Food and beverage

93,255


92,065


362,424


360,388

Room

47,203


52,322


190,128


200,517

Development fees

3,730


-


17,632


-

Other

24,591


24,767


100,770


100,857

Net revenues

511,777


495,695


2,011,483


1,939,011

Operating costs and expenses:








Casino

95,125


93,634


361,663


354,597

Food and beverage

76,990


75,590


299,634


295,193

Room

16,197


16,320


63,684


63,768

Other

7,551


7,629


31,327


30,669

Selling, general and administrative

111,729


107,112


441,324


432,276

Depreciation and amortization

52,110


48,164


197,405


187,112

Write-downs and other, net

8,513


4,956


19,019


6,705


368,215


353,405


1,414,056


1,370,320

Operating income

143,562


142,290


597,427


568,691

Earnings from joint ventures

629


454


2,606


2,447

Operating income and earnings from joint ventures

144,191


142,744


600,033


571,138









Other (expense) income:








Interest expense, net

(49,648)


(56,171)


(201,876)


(228,804)

Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt

(25)


-


(25)


(14,402)

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

1,365


11,945


(4,288)


274

Gain on Native American development

-


-


8,476


-

Income before income tax

95,883


98,518


402,320


328,206

Provision for income tax

(11,296)


(10,796)


(46,650)


(36,914)

Net income

84,587


87,722


355,670


291,292

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

39,928


41,134


167,604


137,241

Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

$ 44,659


$ 46,588


$ 188,066


$ 154,051









Earnings per common share:








Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic

$ 0.76


$ 0.79


$ 3.19


$ 2.61

Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted

$ 0.75


$ 0.76


$ 3.12


$ 2.53









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

58,680


59,136


58,964


59,025

Diluted

101,626


103,536


102,595


103,666









Dividends declared per common share

$0.26


$0.25


$2.01


$2.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)










Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net revenues








Las Vegas operations

$504,991


$492,638


$1,981,782


$1,926,128

Native American

3,730


-


17,632


-

Reportable segment net revenues

508,721


492,638


1,999,414


1,926,128

Corporate and other

3,056


3,057


12,069


12,883

Net revenues

$511,777


$495,695


$2,011,483


$1,939,011









Net income

$ 84,587


$ 87,722


$ 355,670


$ 291,292

Adjustments








Depreciation and amortization

52,110


48,164


197,405


187,112

Share-based compensation

8,470


6,534


32,134


30,945

Write-downs and other, net

8,513


4,956


19,019


6,705

Interest expense, net

49,648


56,171


201,876


228,804

Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt

25


-


25


14,402

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

(1,365)


(11,945)


4,288


(274)

Gain on Native American development

-


-


(8,476)


-

Provision for income tax

11,296


10,796


46,650


36,914

Adjusted EBITDA

$213,284


$202,398


$ 848,591


$ 795,900









Adjusted EBITDA








Las Vegas operations

$231,133


$223,897


$ 915,884


$ 879,360

Native American

3,730


-


17,632


-

Reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA

234,863


223,897


933,516


879,360

Corporate and other

(21,579)


(21,499)


(84,925)


(83,460)

Adjusted EBITDA

$213,284


$202,398


$ 848,591


$ 795,900

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.