W. P. Carey Inc.: W. P. Carey Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights



2025

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Net income attributable to W. P. Carey (millions) $148.3

$466.4 Diluted earnings per share $0.67

$2.11







AFFO (millions) $281.1

$1,098.2 AFFO per diluted share $1.27

$4.97

2026 AFFO guidance range of between $5.13 and $5.23 per diluted share announced, based on anticipated full-year investment volume of between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion



Fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.920 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.68 per share, up 4.5% year over year

Real Estate Portfolio

Record annual investment volume of $2.1 billion for 2025, including $625.1 million completed during the fourth quarter



Year-to-date investment volume of $312.4 million



Active capital investments and commitments of $238.3 million scheduled to be completed in 2026, including three projects totaling $50.0 million completed year to date



Gross disposition proceeds of $1.5 billion for 2025, including $507.0 million completed during the fourth quarter



Year-to-date gross disposition proceeds of $60.2 million



Contractual same-store rent growth of 2.4% year over year

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

$422.6 million of equity sold under the Company's ATM program subject to forward sale agreements during 2025, all of which currently remains available for settlement

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"2025 was a year of meaningful progress for W.?P.?Carey, as execution of our business model translated into strong performance and laid the foundation for attractive, sustainable growth," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer.

"The momentum we built throughout the year has carried into 2026. Healthy year-to-date investment volume and an active pipeline are supported by our ability to draw on multiple sources of accretive equity capital - with the vast majority of our anticipated 2026 equity needs already accounted for. Furthermore, we expect to maintain an internal growth rate that's among the best in the net lease sector, contributing a meaningful proportion of our overall AFFO growth.

"At the midpoint, our initial AFFO guidance implies growth in the low-to-mid 4% range, even as we maintain a conservative stance toward both investment volume and potential credit-related rent loss."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2025 fourth quarter totaled $444.5 million, up 9.4% from $406.2 million for the 2024 fourth quarter.



Lease revenues increased primarily due to net investment activity and rent escalations.

Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased primarily as a result of net investment activity.

Operating property revenues decreased primarily due to the sale of 63 self-storage operating properties and a student housing operating property, as well as the conversion of four self-storage operating properties to net leases during 2025.



Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2025 fourth quarter was $148.3 million, up 215.5% from $47.0 million for the 2024 fourth quarter, due primarily to lower mark-to-market losses recognized on the Company's shares of Lineage, a higher gain on sale of real estate and the accretive impact of net investment activity, partly offset by lower gains from remeasurement of foreign debt.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2025 fourth quarter was $1.27 per diluted share, up 5.0% from $1.21 per diluted share for the 2024 fourth quarter, primarily reflecting the accretive impact of net investment activity and rent escalations, partly offset by outstanding rents collected during the 2024 fourth quarter in connection with a disposition during that period.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO, which is a non-GAAP supplemental performance metric, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

On December 15, 2025, the Company reported that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.920 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.68 per share, representing a 4.5% increase compared to the 2024 fourth quarter. The dividend was paid on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2025 full year totaled $1.72 billion, up 8.9% from $1.58 billion for the 2024 full year.



Lease revenues increased primarily due to net investment activity and rent escalations.

Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased primarily as a result of investment activity, partly offset by the disposition of the U-Haul portfolio during the 2024 first quarter.

Operating property revenues decreased primarily due to the sale of 63 self-storage operating properties and a student housing operating property during 2025, as well as the conversion of three self-storage operating properties to net leases during 2024 and four during 2025.



Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2025 full year totaled $466.4 million, up 1.2% from $460.8 million for the 2024 full year, due primarily to a higher gain on sale of real estate, lower mark-to-market losses recognized on the Company's shares of Lineage and the accretive impact of net investment activity, partly offset by higher losses from remeasurement of foreign debt, a gain on change in control of interests recognized in connection with the Company's acquisition of a third-party joint venture partner's interest in nine self-storage operating properties during 2024 and higher impairment charges.

AFFO

AFFO for the 2025 full year was $4.97 per diluted share, up 5.7% from $4.70 per diluted share for the 2024 full year, primarily reflecting the accretive impact of net investment activity and rent escalations.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO, which is a non-GAAP supplemental performance metric, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

Dividends declared during 2025 totaled $3.620 per share, an increase of 3.7% compared to total dividends declared during 2024 of $3.490 per share.

AFFO GUIDANCE

For the 2026 full year, the Company expects to report AFFO of between $5.13 and $5.23 per diluted share, based on the following key assumptions:

(i) investment volume of between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion;

(ii) disposition volume of between $250 million and $750 million;

(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $103 million and $106 million;

(iv) property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs, of between $56 million and $60 million; and

(v) tax expense (on an AFFO basis) of between $45 million and $49 million.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on AFFO and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Investments

During the 2025 fourth quarter, the company completed investments totaling $625.1 million, bringing total investment volume for the year ended December 31, 2025 to a record $2.1 billion.



Year to date through February 10, 2026, the Company completed investments totaling $312.4 million, comprising sale-leasebacks and acquisitions totaling $262.4 million and the completion of capital investments and commitments totaling $50.0 million.



As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 13 capital investments and commitments totaling $238.3 million scheduled to be completed during 2026 (including three projects totaling $50.0 million completed year to date, as noted above). In addition, the Company has two capital investments and commitments totaling $101.5 million scheduled to be completed during 2027.

Dispositions

During the 2025 fourth quarter, the Company disposed of 44 properties for gross proceeds totaling $507.0 million, bringing total dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2025, to 128 properties for gross proceeds totaling $1.5 billion.



2025 fourth quarter dispositions included the sales of 31 self-storage operating properties for gross proceeds totaling $323.2 million, bringing total sales of self-storage operating properties for the year ended December 31, 2025, to 63 properties for gross proceeds totaling $784.0 million.



Year to date through February 10, 2026, the company disposed of four properties for gross proceeds totaling $60.2 million.

Contractual Same-Store Rent Growth

As of December 31, 2025, contractual same-store rent growth was 2.4% year over year, on a constant currency basis.

Rent Loss from Tenant Credit Events

For the 2025 full year, the Company experienced rent loss from tenant credit events totaling $6.4 million.

Composition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,682 properties, comprising 183 million square feet leased to 371 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 12.0 years and an occupancy rate of 98.0%. In addition, the Company owned 11 self-storage operating properties, four hotel operating properties and one student housing operating property, totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of $2.2 billion, primarily comprising $1.6 billion of available capacity under its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility (net of amounts reserved for standby letters of credit), in addition to cash and cash equivalents, cash held at qualified intermediaries and available net proceeds under unsettled forward equity sale agreements.

Forward Equity

During 2025, the Company sold 6,258,496 shares of common stock under its ATM program subject to forward sale agreements, at a weighted-average gross price of $67.53 per share, representing total gross proceeds of approximately $422.6 million, all of which currently remains available for settlement.



Sales of common stock subject to forward sale agreements in 2025 included 3,501,126 shares sold during the fourth quarter at a weighted-average gross price of $67.23 per share, representing total gross proceeds of approximately $235.4 million.

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2025 fourth quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 10, 2026, and made available on the Company's website at ir.wpcarey.com/investor-relations.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,682 net lease properties covering approximately 183 million square feet as of December 31, 2025. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "will be," "goals," "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" "opportunities," "possibility," "strategy," "maintain" or the negative version of these words and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Jason Fox regarding investment pipeline, access to capital, internal growth and expectations for future AFFO growth. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, and it is important to note that our actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, like the risks related to fluctuating interest rates, the impact of inflation and tariffs on our tenants and us, the effects of pandemics and global outbreaks of contagious diseases, and domestic or geopolitical crises, such as terrorism, military conflict, war or the perception that hostilities may be imminent, political instability or civil unrest, or other conflict, and those additional risk factors discussed in reports that we have filed with the SEC, could also have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements - net lease and other $ 14,451,306

$ 12,842,869 Land, buildings and improvements - operating properties 286,079

1,198,676 Net investments in finance leases and loans receivable 1,171,886

798,259 In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,466,199

2,297,572 Above-market rent intangible assets 668,707

665,495 Investments in real estate 19,044,177

17,802,871 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (a) (3,578,330)

(3,222,396) Assets held for sale, net 3,327

- Net investments in real estate 15,469,174

14,580,475 Equity method investments 310,178

301,115 Cash and cash equivalents 155,329

640,373 Other assets, net 1,068,480

1,045,218 Goodwill 987,071

967,843 Total assets $ 17,990,232

$ 17,535,024







Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 6,950,261

$ 6,505,907 Unsecured term loans, net 1,196,366

1,075,826 Unsecured revolving credit facility 435,417

55,448 Non-recourse mortgages, net 140,646

401,821 Debt, net 8,722,690

8,039,002 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 670,038

596,994 Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 104,055

119,831 Deferred income taxes 151,820

147,461 Dividends payable 207,487

197,612 Total liabilities 9,856,090

9,100,900







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 219,145,876 and 218,848,844

shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 219

219 Additional paid-in capital 11,830,737

11,805,179 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (3,539,592)

(3,203,974) Deferred compensation obligation 80,239

78,503 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (253,346)

(250,232) Total stockholders' equity 8,118,257

8,429,695 Noncontrolling interests 15,885

4,429 Total equity 8,134,142

8,434,124 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,990,232

$ 17,535,024

________ (a) Includes $2.1 billion and $1.8 billion of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $1.5 billion and $1.4 billion of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 389,154

$ 372,087

$ 351,394 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 26,716

26,498

16,796 Operating property revenues 18,379

26,771

34,132 Other lease-related income 8,137

3,660

1,329

442,386

429,016

403,651 Investment Management:









Asset management revenue 1,085

1,218

1,461 Other advisory income and reimbursements 1,076

1,069

1,053

2,161

2,287

2,514

444,547

431,303

406,165 Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 145,339

125,586

115,770 Impairment charges - real estate 39,690

19,474

27,843 General and administrative 25,899

23,656

24,254 Reimbursable tenant costs 19,371

14,562

15,661 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 13,859

14,637

12,580 Operating property expenses 11,863

15,049

16,586 Stock-based compensation expense 8,650

11,153

9,667 Merger and other expenses 478

1,021

(484)

265,149

225,138

221,877 Other Income and Expenses









Interest expense (75,431)

(75,226)

(70,883) Gain on sale of real estate, net 52,791

44,401

4,480 Other gains and (losses) (a) (10,131)

(31,011)

(77,224) Earnings from equity method investments 4,109

2,361

302 Non-operating income (b) 2,516

3,030

13,847

(26,146)

(56,445)

(129,478) Income before income taxes 153,252

149,720

54,810 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1,310

(8,495)

(7,772) Net Income 154,562

141,225

47,038 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (c) (6,243)

(229)

(15) Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 148,319

$ 140,996

$ 47,023











Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.67

$ 0.64

$ 0.21 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.67

$ 0.64

$ 0.21 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 220,469,827

220,562,909

220,223,239 Diluted 221,169,776

221,087,833

220,577,900











Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.920

$ 0.910

$ 0.880

__________ (a) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2025 is primarily comprised of a mark-to-market unrealized loss for our investment in shares of Lineage of $11.7 million and non-cash unrealized gains on non-hedging derivatives of $1.1 million. (b) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2025 is comprised of a dividend of $2.8 million from our investment in shares of Lineage, interest income on deposits of $1.0 million and realized losses on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $1.3 million. (c) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2025 includes a noncontrolling interest's $6.0 million share of a gain on sale of real estate.

W. P. CAREY INC. Full Year Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 1,479,204

$ 1,331,788 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 90,948

73,262 Operating property revenues 112,531

146,813 Other lease-related income 24,561

20,334

1,707,244

1,572,197 Investment Management:





Asset management and other revenue 4,957

6,597 Other advisory income and reimbursements 4,284

4,224

9,241

10,821

1,716,485

1,583,018 Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 521,127

487,724 General and administrative 100,672

98,969 Impairment charges - real estate 70,367

43,595 Reimbursable tenant costs 68,743

55,975 Operating property expenses 60,177

70,866 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 53,825

49,677 Stock-based compensation expense 39,894

40,894 Merger and other expenses 2,247

4,457

917,052

852,157 Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (291,256)

(277,367) Other gains and (losses) (232,107)

(137,988) Gain on sale of real estate, net 193,793

74,822 Earnings from equity method investments 18,009

17,926 Non-operating income 16,951

52,236 Gain on change in control of interests -

31,849

(294,610)

(238,522) Income before income taxes 504,823

492,339 Provision for income taxes (31,908)

(31,709) Net Income 472,915

460,630 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,556)

209 Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 466,359

$ 460,839







Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.11

$ 2.09 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.11

$ 2.09 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 220,501,239

220,168,325 Diluted 221,112,343

220,520,457







Dividends Declared Per Share $ 3.620

$ 3.490

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 148,319

$ 140,996

$ 47,023 Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 144,641

124,906

115,107 Gain on sale of real estate, net (52,791)

(44,401)

(4,480) Impairment charges - real estate 39,690

19,474

27,843 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 2,255

2,271

2,879 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (c) 5,958

(82)

(79) Total adjustments 139,753

102,168

141,270 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) 288,072

243,164

188,293 Adjustments:









Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (20,758)

(20,424)

(24,849) Tax (benefit) expense - deferred and other (11,708)

(1,215)

96 Other (gains) and losses (e) 10,131

31,011

77,224 Stock-based compensation 8,650

11,153

9,667 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,888

4,874

4,851 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 941

4,363

10,047 Other amortization and non-cash items 589

587

557 Merger and other expenses 478

1,021

(484) Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) (43)

2,194

2,266 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (116)

(99)

(62) Total adjustments (6,948)

33,465

79,313 AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 281,124

$ 276,629

$ 267,606











Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 288,072

$ 243,164

$ 188,293 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 1.30

$ 1.10

$ 0.85 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 281,124

$ 276,629

$ 267,606 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 1.27

$ 1.25

$ 1.21 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 221,169,776

221,087,833

220,577,900

W. P. CAREY INC. Full-Year Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 466,359

$ 460,839 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 518,414

485,088 Gain on sale of real estate, net (193,793)

(74,822) Impairment charges - real estate 70,367

43,595 Gain on change in control of interests -

(31,849) Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 8,400

11,871 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) 5,716

(379) Total adjustments 409,104

433,504 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) 875,463

894,343 Adjustments:





Other (gains) and losses 232,107

137,988 Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (75,589)

(80,899) Stock-based compensation 39,894

40,894 Amortization of deferred financing costs 19,172

18,845 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 11,488

26,144 Tax benefit - deferred and other (10,885)

(4,245) Other amortization and non-cash items 2,315

2,303 Merger and other expenses 2,247

4,457 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 2,374

(3,531) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (343)

(354) Total adjustments 222,780

141,602 AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 1,098,243

$ 1,035,945







Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 875,463

$ 894,343 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 3.96

$ 4.06 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 1,098,243

$ 1,035,945 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 4.97

$ 4.70 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 221,112,343

220,520,457

__________ (a) Equity income, including amounts that are not typically recognized for FFO and AFFO, is recognized within Earnings from equity method investments on the consolidated statements of income. This represents adjustments to equity income to reflect FFO and AFFO on a pro rata basis. (b) Adjustments disclosed elsewhere in this reconciliation are on a consolidated basis. This adjustment reflects our FFO or AFFO on a pro rata basis. (c) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2025 includes a noncontrolling interest's $6.0 million share of a gain on sale of real estate. (d) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (e) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2025 is primarily comprised of a mark-to-market unrealized loss for our investment in shares of Lineage of $11.7 million and non-cash unrealized gains on non-hedging derivatives of $1.1 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to, nor a substitute for, net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate, impairment charges on real estate or other assets incidental to the company's main business, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

We also modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to adjust GAAP net income for certain non-cash charges, such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rent and related reserves, other non-cash rent adjustments, non-cash allowance for credit losses on loans receivable and finance leases, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense, amortization of discounts and premiums on debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses, such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on the mark-to-market fair value of equity securities, merger and acquisition expenses, spin-off expenses, and income and expenses associated with our captive insurance company. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange rate movements (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency derivatives), which are not considered fundamental attributes of our business plan and do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We refer to our modified definition of FFO as AFFO. We exclude these items from GAAP net income to arrive at AFFO because they are not the primary drivers in our decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors with a view of our portfolio performance over time and makes it more comparable to other REITs. AFFO also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. We use AFFO as one measure of our operating performance when we formulate corporate goals, evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and determine executive compensation.

We believe that AFFO is a useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because we believe it will help them better assess the sustainability of our operating performance without the potentially distorting impact of these short-term fluctuations. However, there are limits on the usefulness of AFFO to investors. For example, impairment charges and unrealized foreign currency exchange rate losses that we exclude may become actual realized losses upon the ultimate disposition of the properties in the form of lower cash proceeds or other considerations. We use our FFO and AFFO measures as supplemental financial measures of operating performance. We do not use our FFO and AFFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net income computed under GAAP, alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP, or indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.