American Water and Essential Utilities Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals at Special Shareholder Meetings

CAMDEN, N.J. and BRYN MAWR, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) ("American Water") and Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) ("Essential Utilities") announced that, at their respective special shareholder meetings held earlier today, each company's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposals related to their previously announced proposed merger, based on final voting results reported by each company on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders of both companies expressed strong confidence in this transaction, as approximately 99% of American Water's shares present at the meeting voted to approve the share issuance, and nearly 95% of Essential Utilities' shares voted were cast in support of the merger.

The merger is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027, but remains subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and required regulatory approvals, including approval from applicable public utility commissions.

For additional details regarding the transaction, please visit americanwateressentialutilitiesmerger.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting thousands of acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint. Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across nine states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

