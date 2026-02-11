American Honda Motor Co., Inc.: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Q3 Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results

Operating Profit 591.5 bil. yen

In motorcycle business, sales remained solid, primarily due to India and Brazil.

In automobile business, the impact of tariffs as well as one time expenses related to EVs resulted in a decrease in profits.

Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 1,855.8 bil. yen

FYE March 31, 2026 Financial Forecast

Operating Profit 550.0 bil. yen / Profit for the year 300.0 bil. yen

Due to a wide range of efforts, incl. collaboration with suppliers, tariff impact was reduced:

- 450 billion yen (initial forecast) ? - 310 billion yen Weaker yen had positive profit impact, but intensified competition in Asian auto markets led to higher incentives and uncertain business environment so previous forecast (Nov. 7) maintained.

In motorcycle business, strong sales continue in India and Brazil, so previous record-high forecast of 21.3 million units unchanged.

In automobile business, considering the uncertain business environment, the previous forecast of 3.34 million units unchanged.

Shareholder Returns

Cancellation of the Company's Own Shares

- Total number of shares to be cancelled: 747,000,000 shares (shares of common stock)

- Scheduled date of cancellation: February 27, 2026

-Total number of shares issued after the cancellation: 4,533,000,000 shares

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.

https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.