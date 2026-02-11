Anzeige
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 05:03 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Q3 Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results

  • Operating Profit 591.5 bil. yen
  • In motorcycle business, sales remained solid, primarily due to India and Brazil.
  • In automobile business, the impact of tariffs as well as one time expenses related to EVs resulted in a decrease in profits.
  • Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 1,855.8 bil. yen

FYE March 31, 2026 Financial Forecast

  • Operating Profit 550.0 bil. yen / Profit for the year 300.0 bil. yen
  • Due to a wide range of efforts, incl. collaboration with suppliers, tariff impact was reduced:
    - 450 billion yen (initial forecast) ? - 310 billion yen
  • Weaker yen had positive profit impact, but intensified competition in Asian auto markets led to higher incentives and uncertain business environment so previous forecast (Nov. 7) maintained.
  • In motorcycle business, strong sales continue in India and Brazil, so previous record-high forecast of 21.3 million units unchanged.
  • In automobile business, considering the uncertain business environment, the previous forecast of 3.34 million units unchanged.

Shareholder Returns

  • Cancellation of the Company's Own Shares
    - Total number of shares to be cancelled: 747,000,000 shares (shares of common stock)
    - Scheduled date of cancellation: February 27, 2026
    -Total number of shares issued after the cancellation: 4,533,000,000 shares

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
