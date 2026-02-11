The Portuguese company said its new Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent is scheduled for release in June. It has a safe formulation for crops and soil.Chemitek Solar, a Portuguese manufacturer of solar panel cleaning and maintenance products, is developing a new cleaning solution designed explicitly for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaic systems. Named Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent, the new the product is expected to be available starting in June. "Our new cleaning solution is a water-based formulation made exclusively with environmentally friendly components," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. ...

