As Valentine's Day approaches, a sense of love and warmth fills the air. Since introducing its Modern Living philosophy at the beginning of the year, Tineco, a leading innovator in smart floor care solutions, has continued to reimagine what cleaning appliances mean in everyday life.

For Tineco, modern living is not just about cutting-edge innovation or technical advancement. It is about designing products that are human-centric, intuitive to use, and seamlessly integrated into daily routines. A cleaning appliance should be more than a cold machine it should be a trusted companion, enhancing comfort, convenience, and even the aesthetic of the home.

This Valentine's Day, Tineco invites you to celebrate love in its many forms by treating yourself or surprising someone special with thoughtful home care solutions that make everyday living easier, more enjoyable, and a little more beautiful.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Where Design Meets Everyday Comfort

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist combines elegant aesthetics with effortless usability, making it a natural part of a modern home. Designed to simplify daily cleaning, it helps keep your space fresh without disrupting your routine. Its self-cleaning and fast-drying functions reduce maintenance and eliminate unpleasant odors, while thoughtful anti-tangle design makes it ideal for households with long hair or pets.

Valentine's Day offer: From €749 to €479

Deal valid February 9-15 on Amazon.de

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra Cleaning Without Limits

Flexible, lightweight, and easy to maneuver, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is designed for real-life spaces. Its fully reclining design allows you to clean effortlessly under furniture and in hard-to-reach areas, while the long runtime supports uninterrupted cleaning sessions. The result is a smooth, stress-free experience that adapts to your home not the other way around.

Valentine's Day offer: From €549 to €319.99

Deal valid February 9-15 on Amazon.de

PURE ONE STATION 5 Pro A Smarter Way to Stay Hands-Free

The PURE ONE STATION 5 Pro is designed for those who value convenience and cleanliness without compromise. Its integrated base station handles charging, self-cleaning and storage in one simple step minimizing manual effort and keeping your home tidy with less interaction. Especially suitable for pet owners, it helps make daily cleaning feel lighter and more manageable.

Valentine's Day offer: From €499 to €399

Deal valid February 9-22 on Amazon.de

PURE ONE S70 Designed to Fit Your Home and Your Style

Available in multiple color options, the PURE ONE S70 blends seamlessly into different interior styles. Its foldable design allows for comfortable cleaning under low furniture, while its versatile brush roller adapts easily between hard floors and carpets. A practical choice for households that value both performance and visual harmony.

Valentine's Day offer: From €499 to €388.99

Deal valid February 9-22 on Amazon.de

CARPET ONE Cruiser Gentle Care for Soft Surfaces

Carpet cleaning no longer has to be a chore. With its lightweight design and smooth handling, the CARPET ONE Cruiser makes deep carpet cleaning feel almost effortless. Fast drying and intelligent dirt detection help maintain soft surfaces efficiently, so your home feels fresh and welcoming again in no time.

Valentine's Day offer: From €699 to €499

Deal valid February 9-15 on Amazon.de

This Valentine's Day, Tineco celebrates modern living by turning everyday cleaning into a thoughtful expression of care for your home, your comfort, and the people you love.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the world's first smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances across floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

