Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skylar Lyralen Kaye: Award-Winning Writer Releases Memoir Bachelorx Exploring Queer Dating Through Multiple Inner Voices

A 60something nonbinary plural person abruptly leaves their 35 year sexless marriage to date online, bringing along all their very vocal personalities.

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Releasing on April 1 st and available for pre-order, Bachelorx is a bold memoir by award-winning writer, filmmaker, performer Skylar Lyralen Kaye (fae/they), exploring love, dating, and identity from the perspective of someone whose inner life has multiple voices.

Skylar Lyralen Kaye: Award-Winning Writer Releases Memoir Bachelorx Exploring Queer Dating Through Multiple Inner Voices (PRNewsfoto/Skylar Lyralen Kaye)

Bachelorx follows Kaye, depicted through the protagonist Orpheus, newly single after a decades-long marriage, as they explore contemporary online dating later in life, searching for their Eurydice. Distinctively, Orpheus is multiple - meaning they experience themselves as having more than one inner voice - the memoir allows those voices to speak directly as they navigate intimacy, disappointment, and desire.

Rather than presenting this multiplicity as a problem, Bachelorx treats it as an empowering reality. The book draws on ideas popularised by psychologist Dr. Richard Schwartz, founder of Internal Family Systems Therapy, which understands the inner life as made up of different parts that develop over time in response to life experience. In this view, inner voices are not flaws, but fulfil a purpose, such as care, protection, and survival.

Dr. Richard Schwartz, PhD, author of You Are the One You've Been Waiting For, praises the memoir's range:

'Some memoirs are compelling because of the writer's absorbing story and unique style. In others you learn intriguing things about a life different from yours. With still others, the writer offers a courageous window into how their internal family members interact and interface with the external world. In Kaye's funny and poignant book, you get all those things and more!'

While rooted in Kaye's experience as nonbinary, Bachelorx speaks to a wide readership. The memoir moves through relationships, consent, and mental health, exploring a journey to live authentically when cultural expectations leave little room for complexity.

Early readers describe Bachelorx as deeply relatable. Charity Feb calls it 'funny, inclusive, heartbreaking, and hopeful,' while journalist Rachel Swift praises its 'humor, intelligence, and rare narrative momentum.'

Written with warming clarity, Bachelorx avoids academic language and self-help clichés. It foregrounds chosen family, and queer life while remaining accessible to anyone interested in contemporary relationships.

When conversations about identity and mental health are often polarised, Bachelorx offers a grounded, human story that shows complexity is not a failure, but a meaningful part of living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891060/Bachelorx.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skylar-lyralen-kaye-award-winning-writer-releases-memoir-bachelorx-exploring-queer-dating-through-multiple-inner-voices-302684408.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.