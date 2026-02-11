Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7L1 | ISIN: US86389T1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.02.26 | 22:00
3,170 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
STUDIO CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STUDIO CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 09:12 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Betop Group: XiaoDi × Studio City: Year of the Horse Art Installations Make a Stunning Debut, Bringing Eastern Aesthetics to the World

MACAU, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Spring Festival of the Year of the Horse approaches, two large-scale zodiac-themed art installations have made a striking debut at Studio City, Macau. This collaboration marks the second partnership between installation artist XiaoDi and Studio City, following their 2025 project «Mecha Snake»

«Fortune Racetrack» is the world's first track-based mechanical racing horse art installation. Centered around a colossal galloping horse, the installation features four rotating race horses that visitors can ride, creating an immersive and interactive experience. «Glorious Chariot» captures the horse in a powerful mid-air pose, its head held high and mane blazing like fire, conveying strength, momentum, and majesty. By seamlessly blending futuristic mechanical design with refined artistic expression, the two installations have become the centerpiece artworks of Studio City's Chinese New Year celebration themed "Soaring Forward with Strength and Speed"

XiaoDi (also known as General Xiao) is a cross-disciplinary installation artist and the founder of Dalian Betop Cultural and Technology Group. With decades of dedication to mechanical art, he has developed his signature "The Art of Wow" design philosophy. He has created more than 20 monumental mechanical mythical creatures, including «Chinese Giant Horse», «Giant Bear Beibei», and «Bull Leilei», earning him the title of "Father of Mechanical Mythical Beasts in China"

Rooted in the core concept of "Technology + Art + Culture," XiaoDi's works bring steel structures to life through precise mechanical engineering and immersive interactive design. They embody Eastern cultural heritage while delivering powerful visual impact, injecting new vitality into the cultural tourism industry and offering audiences a transformative and awe-inspiring experience

XiaoDi's "Mythical Beast Universe" is now rapidly expanding onto the global stage. Drawing inspiration from local cultures and project positioning, he aims to create city-specific mythical beast IPs around the world. Each creature possesses a distinct role and personality, while together they form an interconnected narrative universe. Through this vision, XiaoDi seeks to share the unique charm of Eastern mechanical art with global audiences and establish it as a distinctive "Chinese calling card" in the international installation art scene.

For media inquiries:
Website: https://www.betop.org.cn
Company: Betop Group
Contact: zeliang.liu@bottop.cn

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901782/VIDEO.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiaodi-O-studio-city-year-of-the-horse-art-installations-make-a-stunning-debut-bringing-eastern-aesthetics-to-the-world-302684825.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.