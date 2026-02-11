Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 11-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 11/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: City of Stockholm Floating Rate Notes due 11/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3295736485 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 11/02/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS2067299532 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 11/02/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in debt-like XS2067299458 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 11/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1000.00 Securitised XS3256630651 -- each) derivatives Securities due 11/02/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3256675169 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission PLC 4.980% Notes due 11/02/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3287249018 -- securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 3.130% Notes due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3293659481 -- securities 4.09% Notes due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3293798172 -- securities Floating Rate Notes due 11/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each plus integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3289158126 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 417746 EQS News ID: 2274410 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2274410&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)