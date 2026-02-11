Toyota City, Japan, Feb 11, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it will expand its battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup in North America as part of its multi-pathway approach toward achieving a carbon-neutral society. As part of this effort, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), Toyota's North American business entity, premiered a new BEV model of the three-row SUV Highlander on February 11 (JST; February 10 PST) in Ojai, California. Sales in North America are expected to begin in late 2026.Toyota is committed to product- and region-centered management with the aim of making ever-better cars. In developing powertrain systems to achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota is rolling out a variety of mobility solutions under its multi-pathway approach, offering electrified vehicle options tailored to meet customer needs in each country and region around the world.To steadily advance its multi-pathway approach in the North American market, Toyota will add a BEV model as a key option for the Highlander. Production will take place at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) as the fourth model in its BEV lineup, following the bZ*1, TOYOTA C-HR*2, and bZ Woodland*3.*1 North American name for the bZ4X*2 North American name for the TOYOTA C-HR+ (Europe)*3 North American name for the bZ4X TouringHighlander BEV (North American model)The Highlander has earned strong support from families as a three-row SUV that handles everything from city driving to outdoor adventures, thanks to its spacious interior and excellent off-road performance. Since the first generation launched in the United States in 2001, cumulative sales have exceeded 3.6 million units*4. With the addition of this BEV model, Toyota aims to further evolve the Highlander in its pursuit of a carbon-neutral society.The lithium-ion battery lineup includes a 76.96kWh*5*6 capacity specification designed for urban driving, such as shopping trips, and a 95.82kWh*5*6 capacity specification aimed at improving cruising range for customers who enjoy long-distance travel and outdoor activities. Together with front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) types, a wide range of options are available to customers. In addition to incorporating a high-capacity battery and improving eAxle efficiency, the 95.82kWh*5*6 specification has a development target cruising range of up to 320 miles*7 (AWD).Battery preconditioning*8 is included, with a development target of rapid charging in approximately 30 minutes*9 under cold conditions by maintaining the battery at an optimal temperature for charging.*4 U.S. cumulative sales, 2001-2025*5 Development target*6 Measured in accordance with IEC standard 62660-1.*7 Development target value when driving in EPA mode*8 A function that adjusts the battery temperature before rapid charging*9 Approximate time required to charge from approximately 10% to 80% of full capacity using a 150kW (350A) rapid charger in an environment with an outside temperature of -10'C.Moving forward, Toyota will continue to address customer needs in each region and contribute to carbon neutrality by developing a variety of options-including HEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs-while striving to make ever-better cars."Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.About Beyond Zero: https://global.toyota/en/mobility/beyond-zero/Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Fore more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/43950889.htmlSource: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.