Finnair Plc: Finnair Plc directs a share issue to the company itself without payment

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 11 February 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Based on the share issue authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 27 March 2025, the Board of Directors of Finnair Plc resolved on an issue of 60,000 new shares to the company itself without consideration. The shares to be issued to the company will be used for reward payments under the company's previously announced incentive plan.

The total number of the company's shares after the share issue is 204,871,392 shares, of which 80,837 shares are held by the company.

The new shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 19 February 2026 after which the company, without delay, will apply for the admission of the new shares to trading alongside the company's existing shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 15 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.