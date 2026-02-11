India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved 3 GW of GREW Solar's G12R module manufacturing capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), enabling deployment in government-backed projects and supporting the company's planned expansion to 11 GW by 2026.From pv magazine India GREW Solar has received approval under India's ALMM for 3 GW of G12R module manufacturing capacity at its Dudu facility in Rajasthan. The approval covers bifacial n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with efficiencies of up to 23.14%. Inclusion in the ALMM makes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...