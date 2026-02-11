The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 1.59 GW at the end of December, according to new figures released by the Colombian administrator of the wholesale energy market.From pv magazine Latam In 2025, Colombia added 333.87 MW of new solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, consolidating the technology as the primary driver of the country's electricity generation expansion. With these additions, total installed PV capacity reached 1,594.08 MW at the end of December, equivalent to 7.6% of the nation's total installed capacity, amid a year shaped by regulatory adjustments and changes in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...