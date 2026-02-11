Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening: Strong finish and stable result for Lantmännen 2025 - all time high dividend proposed to Swedish farmers

Lantmännen's operating income for 2025, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to MSEK 2,108, slightly lower than the previous year's result of MSEK 2,166. It is a stable result reflecting the strong finish in a challenging year. The proposed dividend to members is the highest ever.

The divestment of Swecon to Volvo Construction Equipment, which was announced in June 2025, was completed on January 31, 2026. In accordance with IFRS 5, Lantmännen classifies the Division as a discontinued operation as of July 2025. Amounts and key figures presented here refer to Lantmännen's continuing operations, excluding the Swecon Division.

"I am proud that Lantmännen ends the year on a strong note and delivers a stable result despite a challenging market and a weak start of the year. The Agriculture Division delivered a strong result, where a large, high-quality Swedish harvest improved cost coverage in the grain infrastructure. The Food Division also improved its result after a strong finish. The Energy Division experiences challenges in the ethanol market and delivered a lower result than the previous year," says Magnus Kagevik, Lantmännen's Group President and CEO.

Figures below refer to operating income adjusted for items affecting comparability. The previous year's results are in parentheses.

The Agriculture Division's result amounted to MSEK 615 (302). The great harvest has had significant impact on Agriculture Sweden's result. Agriculture Finland improved its result in comparison to the very weak result last year. Lantmännen Machinery delivered a slightly lower result than in the previous year.

The Energy Division's result amounted to MSEK 221 (555). The result is primarily explained by a significantly lower result in Lantmännen Biorefineries, which among other things was impacted by continued low ethanol prices. Lantmännen Aspen continues to develop positively and delivered a strong result.

The Food Division's result amounted to MSEK 1,157 (1,064). The improvement is attributable to Lantmännen Cerealia and Scan Sverige, where the acquisition of Lindvalls Chark in May 2025 also had positive impact.

The Real Estate Division's result amounted to MSEK 372 (379). The result was lower than in the previous year, primarily due to the full year 2024 including capital gains that were not fully repeated in 2025. The underlying operations developed steadily, with a positive contribution primarily from the external rental business.

The Board of Directors proposes a total dividend of MSEK 1,280 (1,125). The dividend will be decided at Lantmännen's Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026.

"It is gratifying that Lantmännen delivered a result that enables the Board to propose an all time high dividend to our members, active Swedish farmers. The dividend is an important component in strengthening the agriculture businesses and food production in Sweden. I know that the money is needed on the farms," says Jan-Erik Hansson, Chairman of Lantmännen's Board of Directors.

"We enter 2026 with a focus on opportunities. Over the past two years, Lantmännen has invested close to SEK 3 billion in Swedish food production and grain infrastructure, including a production facility for plant-based protein in Lidköping, increased bakery capacity in Örebro, and a grain facility in Uddevalla. Together with our acquisitions and implemented cost-efficiency measures, these investments strengthen Lantmännen's competitiveness and contribute to a stronger, long-term Swedish food preparedness" says Magnus Kagevik.

Please find the year-end report attached, or at https://www.lantmannen.com/about-lantmannen/financial-information/.



About the dividend

The Board of Directors proposes a total dividend of MSEK 1,280 (1,125). The dividend includes a refund and supplementary payment of 3 percent (1.5) on trading with Agriculture Sweden (excluding the fuel business), of 0.5 percent (0.5) for the fuel business - and a refund of 1.5 percent (1.5) on purchases from Lantmännen Maskin's and Swecon's Swedish businesses. In total, refund and supplementary payment is proposed at MSEK 501 (252). In addition, the board proposes a contribution dividend of 10 percent (10) on the nominal value of the contributions, totalling MSEK 559 (512), as well as a contribution issue of MSEK 220 (361). The dividend will be decided at Lantmännen's Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026.



