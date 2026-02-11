Anora Group Oyj: Anora Group's Board of Directors decided on a new plan period within the share-based long-term incentive scheme for management and selected key employees

Anora Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | 11 February 2026 at 09:00 AM EET

The Board of Directors of Anora Group Plc has approved the commencement of a new plan period within the share-based long-term incentive scheme for the company's management and selected key employees. The scheme comprises a Performance Share Plan ("PSP") for the top management and other key employees and a Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") as a complementary structure for individually selected key employees in specific situations.

Anora Group originally announced the establishment of the long-term incentive scheme by a stock exchange release issued on 9 June 2022.

Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2026-2028

The next plan within the PSP structure, PSP 2026-2028, commences as of the beginning of 2026 and the potential share rewards thereunder will be paid during H1 2029. The payment of the rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets set by the Board of Directors for the plan.

The performance measures based on which the potential share reward under PSP 2026-2028 will be paid are Comparable EBITDA, the relative total shareholder return, organic growth and Sustainalytics ESG rating.

Eligible for participation in PSP 2026-2028 are approximately 35 individuals, including the members of Anora Group's Executive Management Team.

If the performance targets set for PSP 2026-2028 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares paid based on this plan is approximately 1,176,000 shares (referring to gross earning before withholding of payroll tax).

The estimated aggregate gross value of this plan upon the commencement of the plan is approximately EUR 4.3 million. The materialized value of the plan may deviate from this estimate, depending on share price development and the degree to which the performance targets set for the plan are achieved.

Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2026-2028

The next plan within the RSP structure, RSP 2026-2028, commences as of the beginning of 2026 and the potential share rewards thereunder will be paid during H1 2029 at the latest.

The aggregate maximum number of shares paid based on RSP 2026-2028 is approximately 100,000 shares (referring to gross earning before withholding of payroll tax).

The estimated aggregate gross value of this plan upon the commencement of the plan is approximately EUR 0.4 million. The materialized value of the plan may deviate from this estimate, depending on share price development and the amount of share grants made within the plan.

Other terms

The value of the reward payable to participants based on the plans is limited by a share price development-based cutter.

Anora Group applies a share ownership recommendation to the members of the company's Executive Management Team. According to this recommendation each member of Anora Group's Executive Management Team is expected to retain in his/her ownership at least half of the shares received under the share-based incentive plans of the company until the value of his/her share ownership in the company corresponds to at least his/her annual gross base salary.

