DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (CBDU LN) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.5214 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2987339 CODE: CBDU LN ISIN: LU2977997118 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997118 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDU LN LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 417790 EQS News ID: 2274656 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2274656&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)