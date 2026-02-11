Temu Partners with DEKRA to Enhance Platform Compliance and Quality Assurance

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global e-commerce platform, and DEKRA, a global testing, inspection and certification organization, today announced a cooperation to strengthen product safety, compliance and quality assurance on the Temu marketplace.

Under the initiative, DEKRA will provide independent testing services for selected electrical and electronic product categories on Temu, including automotive electronic devices, household electronics, and related products. DEKRA's services will be integrated into Temu's Seller Center, allowing merchants to access testing and certification support directly through the platform.

Temu requires sellers in selected categories, such as toys, high-voltage electrical products, and heating devices, to provide compliance testing documentation issued by leading international testing, inspection and certification (TIC) institutions before products in these categories can be listed.

The cooperation with DEKRA builds on Temu's broader efforts to invest in product safety compliance. In 2025, Temu invested approximately US$100 million globally to strengthen its compliance, product safety, and quality control systems, and will double that investment in 2026. To date, Temu has established partnerships with more than 20 internationally recognized TIC organizations, including DEKRA.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward - fully aligned with DEKRA's anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891145/DEKRA_publication.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-partners-with-dekra-to-enhance-platform-compliance-and-quality-assurance-302684805.html