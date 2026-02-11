Grid capacity constraints in major Australian metropolitan hubs are prompting data center developers to consider regional locations with integrated on-site gas and solar generation, according to renewable energy land brokerage Rok Solid.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-headquartered renewable energy land acquisition brokerage Rok Solid is seeing data centre operators moving to regional sites to develop off-grid solutions using gas and solar in a bid to avoid grid constraints. Rok Solid founder Daniel Moroko said across Australia 78 data center projects are currently in development and 178 are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...