London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Visit K-MINE at Booth #6625N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

K-MINE is a London-headquartered mining software company delivering integrated digital solutions across the full mining value chain, including geological modeling, resource estimation, mine planning, scheduling, and operational optimization. At PDAC 2026, the company will present K-MINE 2026, featuring a new multi-model artificial intelligence framework designed to enhance block modeling accuracy, reduce geological uncertainty, and accelerate engineering decision-making while extending AI-driven capabilities into mine design and production planning workflows. By combining advanced analytics, engineering tools, and AI within a unified environment, K-MINE enables mining teams to move seamlessly from geological interpretation to executable mine plans and operational strategy within a single digital platform.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283423

Source: Newsfile Partner Event