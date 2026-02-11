Synergy between TVS Motor Italia and Exelentia defines the path towards sustainable and responsible mobility.

TVS Motor Company, a global leader in two and three-wheeler mobility, and Exelentia are strengthening their commitment to sustainable and responsible mobility by providing the Governorate of Vatican City State with two TVS iQube electric scooters

TVS iQube delivered to Governorate of Vatican State City

The official delivery, which took place on February 5th, is part of a consolidated collaboration between the Vatican and Exelentia which is already active in projects focused on innovation and sustainability.

This initiative by Exelentia in a partnership of TVS Motor Italia marks a further concrete step in the ecological transition process already undertaken by the Governorate of Vatican City State. This process aims for zero-emission mobility solutions designed to meet the daily operational needs of a unique context like the Vatican, where efficiency, reliability, and respect for people and the environment are core values.

Emphasizing the importance of this occasion, Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, General Manager of TVS Motor Italia, stated, "The deployment of TVS iQube electric scooters in a prestigious setting such as the Vatican validates our vision for urban electric mobility-anchored in reliability, intuitive usability, and world class quality."

Giovanni Zappia, Founder Owner of Exelentia, stated, "The partnership undertaken with the Governorate of the State of the Vatican City strengthens Exelentia's commitment to contributing concretely to mature, reliable mobility fully suited to particularly sensitive urban and institutional contexts."

TVS iQube: The Vanguard of Zero-Emission Mobility

The TVS iQube was selected for its blend of silent performance and cutting-edge tech, making it uniquely suited for the Vatican's historic and high-sensitivity environment. With a range of up to 100 km in eco mode, it is a means of transport with superior comfort, characterized by intelligent connectivity developed thanks to the SmartXonnect system, accessible via TFT display and dedicated app.

Designed to simplify mobility in the city and short-distance travel, TVS iQube combines riding comfort, ease of use, functional technology and total absence of emissions and noise.

TVS Motor Company was founded in India. It is currently present in over 90 countries and is recognized for producing reliable vehicles suited to the real, daily needs of millions of people.

Exelentia, a specialist partner in "last-mile" mobility, brings the TVS iQube electric scooter to its most mature expression within a vision of reliable, accessible, and urban mobility.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com

