As RVP, EMEA Buyer Development, the established adtech leader will lead buy-side sales and account management across the region.

OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world's leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today announced the appointment of Natalie Fisher-Brown as Regional Vice President, EMEA Buyer Development. Fisher-Brown will lead, develop, and manage OpenX's buy-side sales and account management organisations across EMEA, with a focus on strengthening key strategic markets and driving long-term growth for partners.

In this new role, Fisher-Brown will oversee the development of senior-level relationships across agencies and brands. She will work closely with well-established and emerging partners to build strategic collaborations that support responsible innovation and sustainable growth. Fisher-Brown's appointment follows recent hires in France and Germany, reflecting OpenX's continued investment in market expansion as it evolves the role of the SSP to meet the needs of buyers.

Across EMEA, advertisers and agencies are navigating fragmented supply paths, higher expectations around transparency and quality, and sustainability pressures. By strengthening regional leadership, OpenX is continuing to invest in direct partnerships, supply quality standards, and future-ready infrastructure, ensuring EMEA remains a core driver of innovation and growth.

"Natalie is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of buyer decision-making and agency dynamics," said Joseph Worswick, VP, Buyer Development EMEA/APAC at OpenX. "As we continue to scale across the region, Natalie's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our position and reinforcing OpenX's role as a trusted and innovative advertising partner."

Fisher-Brown brings more than 20 years of experience across media, advertising, and adtech. She has held senior leadership roles at Criteo, Yahoo, and Verizon, building and scaling high-performing commercial teams across Europe. Most recently, she served as Global Head of Sales at WeTransfer, leading global commercial strategy and agency and brand partnerships, helping position the platform as a destination for creative, impactful advertising.

"I'm incredibly excited to join OpenX at such a pivotal moment for our industry," said Natalie Fisher-Brown, RVP, EMEA Buyer Development at OpenX."This role brings together a purpose-led business, real growth at scale, and the opportunity to help shape an industry built on quality, trust, and sustainability. I'm looking forward to working closely with our teams and partners across EMEA to create strategic value for our partners."

