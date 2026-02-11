Fira de Barcelona: More than 650 European companies to participate in Alimentaria + Hostelco 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe will lead international participation at Alimentaria + Hostelco, Spain's leading international platform for food, beverages, food service and hospitality equipment and one of the world's key international trade fairs, which will return to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 23 to 26 March 2026. With more than 650 exhibitors, European participation will increase by 25% compared to 2024, occupying over 10,000 m².

The European exhibition area will reach 10,000 m², representing an increase of 25%. In total, more than 650 companies will participate, excluding Spanish exhibitors, reinforcing Europe's leadership within the event. The European countries with the strongest presence include Italy, Poland, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Romania, France and Austria.

This edition will also feature new institutional and sectoral participation from international entities such as Advantage Austria, the French Chamber of Commerce and Taste France, which will have its own pavilion, as well as Hungary, among others. In addition, Gefa Exportservice Germany returns after being absent in 2024, reflecting renewed interest from the German market.

The dynamism of the European area is reflected in the expansion of exhibition space, the incorporation of new countries and the diversity of represented categories: from gourmet products, dairy and oil to meat, preserved foods, coffees, bakery, biscuits, snacks and horeca equipment.

With nearly 200 companies, Italy will once again lead the international presence and will represent the largest foreign delegation at the show. Also noteworthy is the presence of Poland, which holds the title of guest country and will exhibit all its agri-food potential with 100 companies.

Alimentaria + Hostelco expects 25% of the nearly 110,000 professionals who visit the show to be international, 27% of them from Europe. This consolidates its global leadership with a 41% increase in international exhibiting companies compared to 2024. Of the more than 3,300 companies planned, nearly 1,000 will be international, representing over 70 countries.

Organised by Alimentaria Exhibitions, a Fira de Barcelona company, Alimentaria + Hostelco 2026 expects to bring together around 3,300 exhibiting companies, occupying 100,000 m² net across seven halls. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the event is expected to welcome more than 110,000 professional visitors, 25% of them international, reaffirming its position as one of the world's leading trade fairs and a key platform for business development, internationalisation and networking.

