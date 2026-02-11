VISTA PLACES MAJOR CHALLENGER 3500 ORDER WITH BOMBARDIER, SECURING CAPACITY FOR THE NEXT DECADE

40 firm aircraft with 120 options ordered by Vista and its commonly controlled entities reinforce the Group's long-term growth strategy and global leadership in private aviation

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's leading private aviation group, announced a major fleet agreement with Bombardier, comprising 40 firm orders for the industry leading Challenger 3500 aircraft and 120 additional purchase options. The agreement secures long-term capacity for Vista's ever growing Member base as global demand for premium private aviation continues to expand.

Deliveries will begin immediately in 2026 and be phased over up to the next 10 years, aligning fleet growth with utilization and regional demand for Vista's unique global network of silver with a red stripe aircraft. The structure provides Vista with significant flexibility while ensuring readiness to serve Members around the world as travel patterns evolve. It also consolidates Vista's demand for its Super-Midsize offering on one common platform, which grants clients an identical experience anywhere, anytime. From an operational perspective, this level of scale on one common platform will further drive efficiencies.

"This agreement is about leadership, preparedness and client experience," said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista. "We are continuing to build the fleet our Members will rely on over the next decade, not reacting to short-term cycles, but investing with clarity, scale and discipline."

Vista operates the world's largest global private aviation platform, serving its clients across 96% of the world's countries through its VistaJet and XO brands. The order comes off the back another year of consecutive double-digit growth on the Group's multi-year subscription based Program product. In 2025 the Program Member base grew by 12% and Vista flew 16% more live Program hours year-over-year. Program live hours growth was delivered across all markets, with the Group's core regions of the U.S. and Europe being the largest contributors - up 11% and 15% respectively. Emerging regions continued their impressive trajectory following targeted sales strategies in these areas - the Middle East, Asia and Africa saw Program live hours correspondingly growing 32%, 22% and 30%.

The Challenger 3500 plays a central role in Vista's fleet strategy, offering exceptional range, reliability and cabin innovation. Vista continues to lead and pioneer the client experience on board - in the past by introducing the pocket door for privacy; then the jump seat for the Cabin Host to ensure every Vista flight is operated with full service; and today, the Challenger 3500 is recognized for featuring the most technologically advanced cabin in its class, with productivity-enhancing features such as the industry's first voice-controlled cabin, a completely redesigned interior and patented Nuage zero gravity seats.

This agreement follows Vista's recent completion of its fleet-wide cabin harmonization program and the roll out of next generation highest speed connectivity, positioning the Group for its next phase of growth.

"Bombardier jets pioneered the super-midsize aircraft category, and with the Challenger 3500 aircraft we continue to raise the bar for customers when it comes to offering a full package of performance, reliability and cabin comfort," said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. "This significant order is a testament to how well this aircraft serves our customers, delivering the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, exceptional comfort, and proven value. Vista has been a valued Bombardier customer since they began operating. We are proud that our relationship will further deepen through this significant order and are excited for Vista's teams and clients to benefit from everything the Challenger 3500 aircraft has to offer."

With this agreement, Vista reinforces its position as the industry's most scaled, resilient and future-oriented private aviation group, investing to deliver unmatched availability, consistency and service worldwide.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value - anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

