Red Bull Ford Powertrains uses Hexagon technology to ensure super-high-performance of its first-ever F1 powertrain

Hexagon's advanced measurement technologies have played a crucial role in the development of the all-new Red Bull Ford Powertrain, built to meet the demanding new 2026 F1 regulations for smaller, lighter, more nimble cars and increased on-track competitiveness

Hexagon's metrology technologies enable Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Ford Powertrains to achieve extreme precision in a remodelled chassis with new aerodynamics and highly ambitious new 1.6 litre powertrain

As the exclusive metrology partner, Hexagon embeds quality at Formula 1 speed, helping Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Ford Powertrains push the limits of performance and innovation within new regulations

Hexagon support covers the entire car - chassis and engine - enabling trackside refinements and 30,000 car design changes in a season

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced measurement technologies from Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area have been instrumental in the development and production of the first-ever powertrain produced by Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

Ready for the dramatic rule changes for chassis and engines governing the 2026 F1 season, Red Bull Ford Powertrains has used Hexagon's ultra-high accuracy coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), 3D laser scanners and software to achieve the sub-micron tolerances necessary for the manufacture, testing and assembly of its entirely new high-performance 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid powertrain.

The new regulations require all cars to be completely redesigned for an era of more "agile, competitive, safer and more sustainable" racing. While the new rules increase reliance on electrical energy, altered aerodynamics and changes to wings will produce less downforce, placing new performance demands on the car's power unit. The front wings are simplified, while the undersides of cars have lost Venturi tunnels that generated a huge amount of grip.

To meet these new rules, Red Bull took the bold decision in 2021 to build its own powertrain from scratch at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, later in 2023 welcoming Ford Racing on board as technical partner to become Red Bull Ford Powertrains. Oracle Red Bull Racing remains responsible for production of the chassis and the significant alterations necessary for race compliance in 2026.

From the start of engine production four years ago, Hexagon's high precision metrology technologies - including the Leitz PMM-C Precision CMM and Leica Absolute Scanner AS1 - have proved integral to achieving the thousandth-of-a-millimetre tolerances required to deliver the race-ready power unit on time. They have accelerated testing and inspection along the entire R&D phase right through to prototyping, test-rig testing and production at Red Bull Ford Powertrains facility in Milton Keynes. Each of the many thousands of moving engine components has been constantly measured and tested over repeated cycles.

The Leitz PMM-C CMMs are used right across the manufacturing and build areas and are the only equipment capable of dealing with the accuracy, repeatability, and flexibility that Red Bull Ford Powertrains requires in power unit manufacture. The portable AS1 3D scanner is used with an Absolute Arm to scan the outer surfaces of the power unit's crankcases and Energy Recovery System (ERS) installations for quality control.

The RB22's s livery was revealed last month at a spectacular show in Detroit, USA, the historic home of Ford, ready for the new season which starts with the Australian Grand Prix on March 6-8. Hexagon branding returns to the lower sidepod of the RB22, reflecting the new phase in the nearly two-decade long partnership.

"Hexagon's shared passion for extreme accuracy and performance has been vital to this ambitious project," said Ben Hodgkinson, Technical Director, Red Bull Ford Powertrains. "With every element built from scratch, Hexagon's metrology expertise has enabled us to achieve the tolerances and the levels of quality we require in a cutting-edge piece of engineering to perform at the top level of motorsport. We're very selective about who we work with and never stop pushing the boundaries - striving for that extra millisecond in performance. We know that Hexagon will support us on that ultra-competitive quest."

Hexagon has enabled the Red Bull Ford Powertrains team to integrate quality inspection and digitalise up-to-date 3D models into its engineering processes. Data is captured in QUINDOS - Hexagon's advanced metrology software for complex geometries such as gears, blades and similarly challenging components. Where required, the data is transferred to Hexagon's Q-DAS for further statistical trend analysis. The integration of these solutions allows for monitoring of CNC machines and provides corrective feedback to ensure components are manufactured right the first-time.

RB22 is the only car on the grid to have its chassis and power unit designed and built on the same campus in the UK. The accuracy of the Hexagon technologies ensures delivers unmatched productivity while helping Red Bull Ford Powertrains stay within the new engine cost cap imposed by this year's regulations.

Oracle Red Bull Racing, which builds the chassis, also uses Hexagon technology, including laser trackers, to ensure the extreme accuracy of set-up and power unit assembly for the new vehicles during the racing season as it has done throughout its 19-year partnership with the Team. Hexagon's 3D laser scanning technology and trackside support will be crucial to the required continuous aerodynamic refinements, ensuring the precision needed to push the team to the front of the grid each race.

With around 30,000 design changes each season, the Team relies on Hexagon's 3D laser scanners and digitalisation solutions to reach the pinnacle of performance. The Oracle Red Bull Racing team has previously reduced faults by 50% using Hexagon technology over 24 months. Measurements from Hexagon's fast and reliable scanning technologies ensure the car is accurately set up and reassembled for each race, maximising performance on the track.

"Hexagon's portable metrology technologies will ensure the correct car set-up and power unit assembly for the new season vehicles, building on our 19-year partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing," commented Emanuel Viklund, President Portable Metrology Division at Hexagon. "Working with Red Bull Ford Powertrains this season is incredibly exciting for all of us at Hexagon. Together, we have engineered and built a powertrain unit under immense pressure. Designed for peak performance, the DM-01 powertrain is now ready to prove itself on the track. But nothing in F1 stands still - there is always a new challenge to tackle, a fraction of a second to gain and an opportunity to refine the car to push the limits of precision and performance. We are proud to support them every step of the way."

For more information about Hexagon, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Ford Powertrains visit:

https://hexagon.com/resources/customer-success-stories/oracle-red-bull-racing-shaping-victory

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Annabelle Tooby, Account Manager

Whiteoaks International,

+44 1252 881065

Global press office: media.mi@hexagon.com

Robin Wolstenholme, Global PR and AR Manager

Portable Metrology Division, Hexagon

+44(0)7407 642190

robin.wolstenholme@hexagon.com

About Hexagon:

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901607/Hexagon.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/red-bull-ford-powertrains-uses-hexagon-technology-to-ensure-super-high-performance-of-its-first-ever-f1-powertrain-302684383.html