Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn and MagnaPharm enter long-term agreement for AKYNZEO and ALOXI across five Central and Eastern European countries

Lugano, Switzerland - February 11th, 2026 - Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn"), a global pharmaceutical group focused on supporting patients with cancer and chronic diseases, and MagnaPharm, a leading pharmaceutical group operating across Central & Eastern Europe, today announce that the companies have entered into a long-term Licence, Distribution and Supply Agreement for AKYNZEO (combination of netupitant-palonosetron) and ALOXI (palonosetron) in Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Both products are indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in adult patients.

Riccardo Braglia, Chairman and CEO of Helsinn,commented: "We are pleased to welcome MagnaPharm, an established leader in the Central and Eastern European region, into our network of commercial partners. This collaboration marks an important milestone as we continue to expand access to our supportive care portfolio across key international markets. We look forward to working closely with the MagnaPharm team to ensure that a growing number of patients in the CEE region can benefit from these important therapies, which are designed to improve quality of life throughout the cancer care journey."

Karol Michalak, CEO of MagnaPharm Group stated: "We are proud to embark on the partnerships with Helsinn, a globally respected leader in scientific innovation and patient-centered care - values that resonate deeply with our own mission. By joining forces, we strengthen our ability to expand access to innovative, high-impact therapies across the CEE region, ensuring that more patients benefit from the latest advances in oncology care. Through Akynzeo and Aloxi, we empower healthcare professionals with trusted, clinically proven solutions that not only enhance therapeutic outcomes, but also make a meaningful contribution to safeguarding patients' quality of life throughout their cancer care and recovery."

About AKYNZEO

AKYNZEO is a 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics .

AboutALOXI

ALOXI is approved in Europe in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. ALOXI is also indicated in pediatric patients 1 month of age and older for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics .

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic diseases, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, Helsinn has direct commercial operations in the U.S., manufacturing operations in Ireland, offices in China, and a network of trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. For half a century, Helsinn has been operating with integrity, passion, and quality. The company continuously fosters innovation for its patients and embraces sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About MagnaPharm

MagnaPharm is a premier pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare service provider in Central & Eastern Europe. MagnaPharm is the partner of choice on the Central and Eastern Europe pharmaceutical market, offering a unique and full range of services on the distribution, marketing, sales, pharmaceutical retail, market access, pricing and medical services segments. MagnaPharm is going an extra mile to fulfil the demands of its reputable partners, multinational and specialty international pharmaceutical companies that have decided not to operate directly in CEE or already operating in CEE but outsourcing parts of their portfolios. MagnaPharm operates in all main CEE countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia, Bosnia, Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

For more info about MagnaPharm, please visit: www.magnapharm.eu .

For more information:

Helsinn Media Contact

Sabrina Perucchi

Group Communication Manager

Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21

Email: communications@helsinn.com

MagnaPharm Media Contact:

Filip Filkorn

Cell: +421 905 839 723

Email: filip.filkorn@magnapharm.eu