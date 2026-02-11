Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Major Challenger 3500 Order From Longtime Customer Vista

Ordered by Vista and its commonly controlled entities, firm orders of 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft are valued at US$1.18 billion based on 2026 list prices

Orders also include 120 new aircraft purchase options; if all options are exercised, the total orders value for all 160 aircraft would reach US$4.72 billion 1

Orders reflect high market confidence in Challenger 3500 jets' exceptional performance, reliability and cabin comfort





MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced firm orders from longtime customer Vista and its commonly controlled entities for 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft. The market value of the orders based on current prices is valued at US$1.18 billion based on 2026 list prices. If all purchase options are exercised, the total order value for all 160 aircraft would reach US$4.72 billion 1.

"Bombardier jets pioneered the super-midsize aircraft category, and with the Challenger 3500 aircraft we continue to raise the bar for customers when it comes to offering a full package of performance, reliability and cabin comfort," said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. "These significant orders are a testament to how well this aircraft serves our customers, delivering the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, exceptional comfort, and proven value. Vista has been a valued Bombardier customer since they began operating. We are proud that our relationship will further deepen through these significant orders and are excited for Vista's teams and clients to benefit from everything the Challenger 3500 aircraft has to offer."

"This agreement is about leadership, preparedness and client experience," said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista. "We are continuing to build the fleet our Members will rely on over the next decade, not reacting to short-term cycles, but investing with clarity, scale and discipline."

The Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft stands as the ultimate expression of performance and value in the super-midsize segment, combining advanced technology with exceptional passenger comfort. In 2024, the Challenger 3500 aircraft became the fastest-growing platform to reach 100 deliveries in the super-midsize category. With a dispatch reliability rate exceeding 99.8% and the lowest direct operating costs in its category, it is engineered to deliver consistent, worry-free performance - making it the preferred choice for a wide range of operators, from corporate fleets to individual owners.

Leveraging some of the key features of Bombardier's renowned Global family, the Challenger 3500 aircraft offers unparalleled comfort and luxury in the cabin, seamlessly integrating design and technology innovations. Passengers can enjoy Bombardier's patented Nuage seat. When it comes to purposeful technology, the Challenger 3500 aircraft leads the way. It introduced several industry-first features, including voice-control, unmatched 4K entertainment, first-in-class wireless chargers and a true bring-your-own-device cabin philosophy, making it the leading-edge aircraft in its class.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries.

Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value - anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com.

General media contact webform

