CoinEx Global: CoinEx to Join iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, Strengthening Its Presence at the Heart of Modern Finance

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, the global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making crypto trading simpler and more accessible, is set to participate in iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, one of the leading meeting points for the online trading and fintech ecosystem in the MENA region. The event will take place in Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together brokers, liquidity providers, IBs, affiliates, professional traders, and payment solution providers for high-impact networking and business development.

iFX EXPO Dubai: Where Trading, Fintech, and Financial Infrastructure Converge

iFX EXPO Dubai has become known for convening the people and firms shaping the online trading industry across MENA, with a strong focus on deal-making, partnerships, and industry dialogue. Alongside the core expo and conference program, the 2026 edition also introduces expanded trader-focused experiences, including workshops and a dedicated festival format that opens the door wider to market participants and practitioners.

Why CoinEx Is Showing Up Here, and Why It Matters

CoinEx's participation reflects a clear strategic view: crypto is no longer a standalone vertical, it is increasingly part of how finance works, how users move value, and how modern trading culture evolves. By engaging within a broader financial setting, CoinEx is reinforcing the idea that digital assets sit closer to everyday financial activity than many still assume, and that the next chapter of finance will be built through collaboration across multiple sectors.

This is also a meaningful step in CoinEx's MENA journey. The region's financial ecosystem is evolving fast, and iFX EXPO Dubai creates a concentrated environment to understand local priorities, meet decision-makers across different specialties, and build relationships that are practical, long-term, and market-relevant.

Connecting with Partners, Listening to the Market, Building What Comes Next

For CoinEx, the value of iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 goes beyond visibility. It is an opportunity to connect with the infrastructure layer of finance, including technology providers and service companies that shape user experience at scale. It is also a chance to listen closely to what institutions and market professionals need next, from reliability and security expectations to product design and user education.

At the event, visitors will be able to meet the CoinEx team, learn more about the platform, and explore how CoinEx's product approach aligns with the realities of a fast-moving trading world.

A Stand Designed for Real Interaction

Visitors to the CoinEx stand can expect a hands-on, interactive experience rather than a simple stop-and-go booth visit. Attendees will have opportunities for one-on-one conversations with the CoinEx team to explore the platform more closely, ask practical questions, and get a clearer feel for how CoinEx approaches usability, product design, and secure access to crypto markets. The stand will also feature engaging activities, CoinEx-branded merchandise, and special giveaways designed to make the expo experience both memorable and rewarding.

Join CoinEx at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026

iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 will run across February 10-12, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and booth number is 199 (with some official venue listings showing the exhibition portion on Feb 11-12). CoinEx welcomes attendees to connect on site, exchange ideas, and explore the future of finance where trading, technology, and digital assets meet.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swaps, automated market makers (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to access the world of cryptocurrency through easy-to-use products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901956/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinex-to-join-ifx-expo-dubai-2026-strengthening-its-presence-at-the-heart-of-modern-finance-302684944.html