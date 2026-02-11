Amid the compact schedule of the 2026 APEC First Senior Officials' Meeting and related conferences, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China organized a series of urban visit activities, providing participating delegates with a relaxed and rich experience, allowing them to feel the diverse charm of Guangzhou in the integration of technology, ecology and humanity.

Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - On February 2, the event titled "Ecology and Humanity" guided APEC delegates through the Guangzhou Culture & Arts Centre, Haizhu National Wetland Park, and the Canton Orchid Garden. After the visit, delegates were amazed by the richness of the city's culture.

In the following days, delegates immersed themselves in Lingnan culture during a walk through Xiguan. They explored the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, Yongqing Fang, and Lychee Bay, tried their hand at writing the character "Fu" in calligraphy, enjoyed Cantonese opera performances, and took photos with performers in traditional costume.

Another highlight was the visit to Guangzhou's Omni-Space Intelligent Experience Center on February 4. APEC delegates examined low-altitude transportation equipment including unmanned aerial vehicles and intelligent passenger aircraft. During an immersive trial ride in the EH216-S autonomous passenger aerial vehicle by EHang, participants were visibly impressed as they felt firsthand the technological charm of future mobility.

On the evening of February 9, delegates boarded the all-electric sightseeing vessel "Quanyun" for a Pearl River Night Cruise. Captivated by the stunning nightscapes along the river, guests expressed their awe throughout the journey.

From cultural heritage and natural wetlands to smart technology and vibrant river views, these city walks have provided APEC delegates with memorable glimpses into Guangzhou's harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, leaving them with lasting impressions of the city's unique charm.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283523

Source: Global News