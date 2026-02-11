Derbyshire, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Mobility in Motion today announced a series of initiatives focused on strengthening collaboration across its supply chain, reinforcing its commitment to continuous improvement, product quality, and long-term business growth.





Over the past 12 months, the company has been working closely with supply chain partners to review, refine, and enhance every element of its products and operations. Central to this approach is active listening, ensuring that partners' expertise, challenges, and ambitions help inform how Mobility in Motion continues to evolve its offering.

"We believe strong products come from strong partnerships," said Matt Fieldhouse, Group Managing Director at Mobility in Motion. "Listening to our partners and working with like-minded organisations who want to support product improvements and new product development across our industry allows us to raise standards collectively and deliver better outcomes for customers."

Working with their strategic partners, Mobility in Motion has also launched a number of improvement projects driven by a shared ambition to strengthen operations, work more agilely, and provide greater support to both partners and customers. These initiatives include:

New kit design process : A refined design and development framework created by Mobility in Motion's teams to improve consistency, usability and efficiency as well as ensuring they have solutions for their partners as new cars come onto the market.

Production simplification : Internally led efforts to streamline manufacturing processes, reduce complexity, and create a more agile and scalable production environment.

Enhanced quality assurance measures: New quality controls and testing protocols developed by in-house teams to improve consistency, reliability, and confidence for all of their customers.

By aligning internal improvement with closer collaboration across its supplier network, Mobility in Motion aims to build a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready business. This approach supports partners' growth while ensuring customers benefit from higher standards, improved reliability, and a better overall experience.

Supporting accessible mobility through Adapt & Drive

Alongside these initiatives, Mobility in Motion is also launching Adapt & Drive, an adapted car purchase plan developed in direct response to customer insight and lived experience. Shaped by extensive research and engagement with people who rely on adapted vehicles, Adapt & Drive addresses the need for greater flexibility and support when purchasing a vehicle that meets their mobility needs.

Adapt & Drive complements Mobility in Motion's wider improvement programme by aligning internal expertise with cars from leading car brands to make adapted car ownership simple.

By continuing to listen to customers, invest in internal capability, and work with like-minded partners across the industry, Mobility in Motion remains focused on delivering better products, better services, and better outcomes as it moves forward with its wider business growth plans.

"It's brilliant to be supported by such a strong team, bringing decades of experience from across the sector. This depth of knowledge gives us real confidence as we continue to evolve the business, and I'm genuinely excited about what the next 12 months, and beyond, will bring," added Matt Fieldhouse.

About Mobility in Motion

Launched in 2023, but built on over 40 years industry experience, Mobility in Motion is transforming automotive accessibility through an inclusive, customer-first approach. By offering tailored solutions, expert advice, and partnering with top manufacturers, the company ensures that travel is safe and accessible for all, while working hard to promote visibility for underrepresented groups in the mobility sector.

