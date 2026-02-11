Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced Litecoin mining operations, marking an important milestone in the execution of its Litecoin-focused strategy.

Luxxfolio has commenced Litecoin mining operations, using the Scrypt algorithm, under a hosting agreement with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) ("DMG"), pursuant to which Luxxfolio-owned mining equipment is hosted at DMG's Christina Lake facility in British Columbia. Under the agreement, the Company is utilizing DMG's institutional-grade hosting services, including power delivery, mining infrastructure services, and daily operations.

The Company has currently deployed 20 Bitmain Antminer L9 16G units and intends to scale its mining operations over time, subject to market conditions, equipment availability, and power capacity. The commencement of mining represents Luxxfolio's transition from planning and deployment into active network participation and is intended to complement the Company's Litecoin treasury strategy by generating Litecoin directly while supporting the security and resilience of the Litecoin network.

"Commencing Litecoin mining operations represents a pivotal moment for Luxxfolio," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "Mining is a core pillar of our Litecoin-focused strategy. By pairing disciplined Litecoin treasury accumulation with active network participation, we generate digital asset flow, acquire LTC directly, and support the network we are aligned with."

Luxxfolio has increased its Litecoin holdings by 2,413.464 LTC, bringing total holdings to 24,439.464 LTC, representing approximately 73,686 litoshis per share, calculated on the basis of 33,167,164 common shares outstanding. This compares to 30,020 litoshis per share as of March 31, 2025, reflecting a Litecoin-per-share yield of approximately 145.5%. The Company remains debt-free and holds all Litecoin reserves unencumbered. Luxxfolio is committed to growing its Litecoin-per-share metrics over time as a foundational pillar of long-term shareholder value and alignment.

The Company also announces that Ms. Ieva Guoga has resigned from Luxxfolio's board of directors, effective immediately. Luxxfolio thanks Ms. Guoga for her contributions and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

Luxxfolio will continue to provide updates as its mining operations progress and as additional milestones are achieved.

LTC per share is a non-IFRS metric calculated by dividing the Company's total Litecoin holdings by its basic number of common shares outstanding as of the date of reporting. Litecoin-per-share yield is calculated as the percentage change in LTC per share from a prior reporting date to the current period. These figures are intended to provide a transparent, on-chain measure of shareholder alignment and treasury performance. Calculations exclude the effects of any convertible securities, such as options or warrants, and do not account for future dilution. While not a substitute for IFRS financial metrics, LTC per share offers a directional view of the Company's progress in building Litecoin-backed per-share value over time.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding mining, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

