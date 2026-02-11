Adyen Launches 'Personalize' to Tailor Checkout Experiences in Real-Time

The all-new Personalize, a product of Adyen Uplift, uses AI to adapt checkouts to shopper behavior, helping businesses increase conversion rates and lower transaction costs.

In 2025, Adyen Uplift helped 6,500+ businesses average 1.19% higher conversions than industry baselines, with some reaching 6%.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced the launch of Personalize , a new product within its Adyen Uplift payment optimization suite. Personalize allows businesses to adjust their checkout pages in real-time based on individual shopper preferences, making it easier for customers to pay while reducing processing costs for the merchant.

The addition of Personalize builds on the overall success of Adyen Uplift, which launched in January 2025. In its first year, Adyen Uplift helped businesses lower payment costs by 9.4% on eligible traffic while reducing false positives (blocking legitimate transactions) by 42% on average. Additionally the 6,500+ businesses that are using Adyen Uplift saw an average increase of 1.19% in payment conversion rates above standard industry baselines, reaching up to 6% for some customers. These results stem from optimized routing and the prevention of unnecessary blocks triggered by inefficient risk configurations. The new Personalize product goes a step further, focusing on the early customer journey, routing shoppers to optimal payment methods to maximize both merchant savings and conversion rates.

Addressing checkout friction

Traditional online checkouts are often rigid, showing the same payment options and security steps to every shopper regardless of their history or preferences. This lack of flexibility is a leading cause of lost sales, with Adyen's research showing that 37% of shoppers abandon a purchase if the process takes too long. Additionally, 72% of businesses report that high transaction fees continue to put significant pressure on their profit margins.

Personalize addresses these challenges by adding a Dynamic Identification layer to the checkout experience. By leveraging insights from trillions of dollars in transaction data and Adyen's global banking infrastructure, businesses can now recognize shoppers and adapt the payment experience before they click 'pay.' This allows businesses to automatically order payment methods based on what a specific customer is most likely to use, creating a faster, more user-friendly experience that reduces abandoned carts.

"At checkout, the goal is to minimize friction without increasing risk," said Carlo Bruno, Adyen's VP of Product. "Personalize achieves this balance by using Dynamic Identification to recognize shoppers instantly. This allows us to tailor the journey from the very first step, ensuring a smooth, secure experience before the customer even begins typing."

Improving efficiency and security

Beyond speed, Personalize improves margins and security by highlighting cost-effective payment methods and identifying risk signals before a payment is even attempted. These optimizations, supported by detailed reporting, A/B testing capabilities, and configurable UI components, allow merchants to pinpoint friction and validate performance in real-time. As a result, early data shows businesses can improve conversion rates by up to 6% and lower transaction costs by up to 3%.

Turning payments into a strategic advantage

Results from initial pilots demonstrate how Personalize helps businesses manage transaction costs while improving the shopper experience. Hospitality tech platform, Tebi, saw a 4.26% saving alongside a 0.8% lift in checkout conversions. These results show that real-time checkout customization can protect margins without adding friction to the customer journey.

"Working with Adyen to implement Personalize has let us create a checkout that actually adapts to our customers' preferences in real-time," said Marc Hoynck, Integrations & Payments Product Manager at Tebi. "In hospitality, the final step of the journey should be the easiest. By adapting to how guests prefer to pay in the moment, we're capturing sales that used to be lost to friction while driving down transaction costs for our merchants."

The Personalize module is available now to Adyen customers as part of Adyen Uplift. For more information, read more here .

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adyen-launches-personalize-to-tailor-checkout-experiences-in-real-time-302681877.html