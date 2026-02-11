FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE REVEALS 2026 STAR AWARDS

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Earns Firsts Five-Star Cruise Ship; Celebrity Snags First Five-Star Restaurant at Sea

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")-the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises-today unveiled its 2026 Star Awards. See the full list of honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The 68th annual list hits a major milestone: it spans more than 100 countries, including new destinations like Bhutan, Croatia, Georgia, Grenada, Laos, Poland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Uzbekistan.

The list also features more new award winners than ever before and many inaugural distinctions, signaling that luxury travel is moving into a new era:

The world's first Five-Star cruise accolades. As cruising's popularity soars, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Ilma becomes the first Five-Star cruise in FTG's history. And Celebrity Xcel's Le Voyage from master chef Daniel Boulud is the first Five-Star cruise ship restaurant.





As cruising's popularity soars, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Ilma becomes the first Five-Star cruise in FTG's history. And Celebrity Xcel's Le Voyage from master chef Daniel Boulud is the first Five-Star cruise ship restaurant. Smaller destinations make big strides. As luxury travelers look beyond big capitals in favor of smaller cities that have sophisticated offerings without the crowds, hotels are rising to the occasion. Inaugural Five-Stars arrive in Turks and Caicos (Wymara Villas); Nikko, Japan (The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko); and Montenegro (One&Only Portonovi). The Charleston Place in Charleston and 100 Princes Street in Edinburgh earn Four-Stars, elevating their cities' hospitality offerings and the continued tourism rise of some less-explored markets.





As luxury travelers look beyond big capitals in favor of smaller cities that have sophisticated offerings without the crowds, hotels are rising to the occasion. Inaugural Five-Stars arrive in Turks and Caicos (Wymara Villas); Nikko, Japan (The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko); and Montenegro (One&Only Portonovi). The Charleston Place in Charleston and 100 Princes Street in Edinburgh earn Four-Stars, elevating their cities' hospitality offerings and the continued tourism rise of some less-explored markets. Marriott International Luxury hotels shine. Atlanta receives its first double Five-Star: The St. Regis Atlanta and its Atlas Buckhead restaurant. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes obtains the city's first top hotel accolade. And Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the first Five-Star from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea giga-project.





Atlanta receives its first double Five-Star: The St. Regis Atlanta and its Atlas Buckhead restaurant. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes obtains the city's first top hotel accolade. And Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the first Five-Star from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea giga-project. Luxury pivots from prescribed to personal. By leaning into customized, local immersion, hotels are moving away from one-size-fits-all hospitality toward a bespoke model that's deeply rooted in its destination. Sedona's first Five-Star, Mii amo, tailors wellness journeys to the red rock setting. And the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio prioritizes local experiences that allow guests to explore at their own pace.





By leaning into customized, local immersion, hotels are moving away from one-size-fits-all hospitality toward a bespoke model that's deeply rooted in its destination. Sedona's first Five-Star, Mii amo, tailors wellness journeys to the red rock setting. And the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio prioritizes local experiences that allow guests to explore at their own pace. Hospitality leans into intimacy and privacy. For the fourth year, Macau continues to outpace the world's top destinations in Five-Star hotels (28). The city's newest winners show a shift toward a more intimate luxury tier: Capella at Galaxy Macau, Paiza Grand and Palazzo Versace Macau offer hotel-within-a-hotel experiences that favor privacy over scale.

Other highlights:

Totaling 2,422 properties, the winners include 343 Five-Star, 708 Four-Star and 679 Recommended hotels; 82 Five-Star, 138 Four-Star and 80 Recommended restaurants; 118 Five-Star and 241 Four-Star spas; one Five-Star, nine Four-Star and nine Recommended cruise ships; and one Five-Star, eight Four-Star and five Recommended cruise ship restaurants.





The U.S. gained five new Five-Star hotels (The Chateau at Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania; Mii amo, Sedona; The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes; The St. Regis Atlanta; and Yacht Club at The Boca Raton) and three new Five-Star restaurants (Atlas Buckhead, Atlanta; Aurelia at Castle Hill, Newport, Rhode Island; Flybridge, Boca Raton).





gained five new Five-Star hotels (The Chateau at Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania; Mii amo, Sedona; The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes; The St. Regis Atlanta; and Yacht Club at The Boca Raton) and three new Five-Star restaurants (Atlas Buckhead, Atlanta; Aurelia at Castle Hill, Newport, Rhode Island; Flybridge, Boca Raton). Europe sees new Five-Stars in France (The Maybourne Riviera), Montenegro (One&Only Portonovi), Spain (Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona) and Switzerland (Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich).





(The Maybourne Riviera), (One&Only Portonovi), (Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona) and (Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich). Asia Pacific is emerging as the next luxury epicenter, landing 40% of all new Five-Star hotels: Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo; Capella at Galaxy Macau; Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li; Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing; Paiza Grand, Macau; Palazzo Versace Macau; Regent Hong Kong; ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts; The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, Japan; and The St. Regis Macao.





is emerging as the next luxury epicenter, landing 40% of all new Five-Star hotels: Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo; Capella at Galaxy Macau; Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li; Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing; Paiza Grand, Macau; Palazzo Versace Macau; Regent Hong Kong; ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts; The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, Japan; and The St. Regis Macao. The Middle East welcomes four new Five-Star hotels: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi; Grosvenor House, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai; Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Saudi Arabia; and Rosewood Doha.





welcomes four new Five-Star hotels: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi; Grosvenor House, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai; Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Saudi Arabia; and Rosewood Doha. New Five-Star hotels also come to the Caribbean (Wymara Villas, Turks and Caicos) and Mexico (Grand Velas Los Cabos).

"Forbes Travel Guide's newest Star Award winners showcase an exciting evolution in luxury," says Amanda Frasier, FTG's President of Standards & Ratings. "As guests navigate the increasingly complex travel landscape for the best places to stay, sail, dine and spa, we are proud to provide them with the trusted, integrity-based guidance they need. The 2026 list showcases properties deeply committed to delivering consistent and reliable world-class experiences."

For images, click here.

Learn how FTG compiles its Star Ratings here.

View the complete 2026 winners list here.

Connect with FTG:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide

X: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide

About FTG:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous inspectors evaluate hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our inspection process. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616872/5778859/Forbes_Travel_Guide_v1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forbes-travel-guide-reveals-2026-star-awards-302682723.html